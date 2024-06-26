Karl Sterner – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Karl Sterner

2023-24 Team: Frölunda HC J20 (J20 Nationell)

Date of Birth: March 29, 2006

Place of Birth: Trollhättan, Sweden

Ht: 6-foot-3 Wt: 192 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Left Wing

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

While he has not been highlighted in many of the rankings around the hockey world leading up to the 2024 Draft, Swedish-born winger Karl Sterner does stand out when you watch him play thanks to his large frame, which measures 6-foot-3. In his first full season with the Frölunda J20 team, he showed that he is more than just size, showcasing a solid offensive game while tallying a total of 34 points this season.

The Hockey Writers 2024 NHL Entry Draft Guide (The Hockey Writers)

In the offensive zone, Sterner can use his length and body to help shield the puck away from opponents, helping open up more space and time for him to make a play with the puck. When given room with the puck on his stick, he can show off a strong shot that is immensely helped by his quick release. Even with that being said, there are times when he does struggle a bit to find room with the puck due to his stickhandling ability not necessarily being one of the stronger suits of his game. His strong skating ability has also helped in his offensive game. His length once again comes into play, as he can use long strides to get down the ice rather quickly for a player his size.

Sterner’s skating is evident in his offensive and defensive games. His ability to move has helped him position himself well in the defensive zone. His length and reach are on display in the defensive zone, as he can use his stick to disrupt plays his opponents attempt against him. However, his shortcomings are shown in his defensive game due to his lack of consistent play and engagement in his own zone. This has led to him being out of position and in the wrong spot, leading to higher-quality chances for his opponents. Overall, Sterner has the tools to become an NHL player at some point, and being one of the younger prospects in this year’s draft class with raw talent should help him out in the long run.

Karl Sterner – NHL Draft Projection

While Sterner showed a strong offensive game in his first full season with the J20 team, his inconsistencies and shortcomings will likely push him into the sixth or seventh round of the 2024 Draft. Due to his young age and raw talent, an organization may take a chance on him if they believe they will be able to get the most out of him and fully develop his game as he matures.

Quotables

“Sterner is a physical forward whose willingness to engage and disrupt the opposition is his biggest threat. He rarely wastes an opportunity to finish his check, but does so in a way where he’s almost always through the chest and isn’t near the ‘line’ where he needs to reel things back at all. He doesn’t take liberties and he’s not cheap, he’s just thorough in finishing his man physically. And he can do so often with his larger frame.” – Aaron Vickers, FCHockey

“Sterner is possessing great size and is quite ready physically to play pro games. I really like how he uses long strides to achieve great speed and enter the zone, then just glide and watch for the best passing option. Without the puck, Sterner tends to position well with good composure within the offensive zone. I was left with the impression that he tends to be an observer rather than actor, and this goes both in the offensive zone and defensive zone when playing without the puck.” – Arttu Myllymaki, FCHockey

Strengths

Sterner has a big frame and is more than willing to use it to his advantage.

At his size, he has a strong skating ability that helps in all three zones of the ice.

He uses his length well in the defensive zone when he is fully engaged.

He shows off a strong shot with a quick release when given the opportunity.

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

While it seemed to improve throughout the season, his stickhandling sometimes limits his offensive game.

He finds himself being disengaged in the defensive play a bit too much. He needs to be more of a fully engaged player.

Even though he is willing to throw his body around, adding muscle and weight would help him reach the next level.

NHL Potential

With his size and offensive game, Sterner could end up becoming a fourth-line player who can bring some energy with his strong forecheck, physical game, and a bit of offense as well. This obviously depends on his development and maturation as he continues to get more experience and potentially move up the hockey ranks.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk: 2.5/5, Reward: 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 5/10, Defense: 4/10

Achievements/Awards

Sterner played on the Swedish U18 World Championship team this year, tallying one assist in the seven games he played in the tournament.

Karl Sterner Stats

Videos

