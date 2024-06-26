New York Islanders 2024 Free Agent Targets

The New York Islanders have a clear lack of talent on the roster and need one or two more difference-makers to get back into contention. The primary need is to add more scoring in the top six, ideally a left-wing, but anything would help. Luckily for the team, there are many options set to hit the free agent market this offseason.

Jake Guentzel

The first target is Carolina Hurricanes forward, Jake Guentzel. He is a 5-foot-11, 180-pound left-handed left-wing who spent the entirety of his career with the Pittsburgh Penguins before being traded to the Hurricanes this past trade deadline. He is 29 years old and set to hit the free agent market for the first time in his career this offseason. A return to Carolina is possible, but they are very tight to the salary cap ceiling, so seeing Guentzel test the free-agent market is likely.

Related: 5 Islanders Unlikely to Return in 2024-25

The Islanders are also in a tight position cap-wise, but they should prioritize freeing up money to bring in Guentzel. He is a two-time 40-goal scorer and is expected to garner a long-term contract at above $9 million average annual value (AAV). The Islanders have shown they are no strangers to making big splashes, most recently acquiring Bo Horvat in a trade with the Vancouver Canucks at the 2023 Trade Deadline.

Jake Guentzel of the Carolina Hurricanes celebrates a goal during the second period against the New York Rangers in Game Two of the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs (Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

Adding Guentzel would be a game-changer for the Islanders, as he would immediately slide in on the first line alongside Mat Barzal and Bo Horvat. This would add another dynamic playmaker to an already great line. However, head coach Patrick Roy would also have the ability to shake up the lines, playing one of Guentzel, Horvat, or Barzal on the second line alongside Brock Nelson to create a dominant top six. Overall, adding Guentzel would be a dream for the Islanders, and the long-term cap issues should not be a concern. The roster is built to make a Stanley Cup chase now, not five seasons from now, so they must do whatever they can to bring in Guentzel.

Jonathan Marchessault

Jonathan Marchessault has spent the past seven seasons with the Vegas Golden Knights as one of their top wingers. He won a Stanley Cup with the franchise in the 2022-23 season and has been a key contributor to the offense throughout his tenure. Now set to hit the free agent market, the undersized winger will be looking to get a raise from his previous $5 million AAV contract.

Marchessault broke the 40-goal mark for the first time in his career this past season, and his incoming salary could range a lot, depending on a few factors. First, he is 33 years old, so getting term on a contract is unlikely. As well, no team is going to give him the money he may be seeking considering he is unlikely to repeat his success from this season.

The right-handed, left-wing is likely to garner a three or four-year contract at around the $6.25 million AAV mark. This would be comparable to Joe Pavelski’s three-year, $7 million AAV he signed with the Dallas Stars in 2019, and Alex Killorn’s four-year, $6.25 million AAV he signed with the Anaheim Ducks in 2023. This would be a fair contract for both sides, allowing Marchessault to play freely in the top six while not taking up too much cap space.

Matt Duchene

Matt Duchene and the Stars was a great fit for the 2023 off-season signee. He was signed late and his options were seemingly low, so he settled on a one-year, $3 million AAV contract with Dallas. The deal was a steal as he put up 25 goals and 65 points and has played his way into a nice payday this coming offseason. With the Stars stacked with young forwards, Duchene may be forced to sign elsewhere.

Duchene is 33 years old and has already made a lot of money in his career. At this point, it is likely about chasing a Stanley Cup and finding a roster he could fit well on. While the Stanley Cup aspirations could be argued, there is no doubt he would be a great fit for the Islanders.

Duchene played for Roy from 2013 to 2016 for the Colorado Avalanche where he scored 74 goals and 184 points in 229 regular season games. Duchene’s playstyle also would be a great fit for the Islanders’ top six. He can play any forward position, can score and pass, and is responsible defensively. However, regarding the fit between Duchene and the Islanders, it should be noted in 2016, near the end of Roy’s tenure in Colorado, he ripped into Duchene in a press conference for a goal celebration. While Roy and Duchene have grown since the incident, it is hard to tell if this would be a factor in his decision.

Duchene is still getting money from his 2023 buyout with the Nashville Predators, so he may be willing to take a discount if it means helping a team. Just like Marchessault, he is on the older side, so he will not be getting much term on his next contract. It is likely to come in at two years near the $4.5 million AAV mark, maybe a bit more.

Shayne Gostisbehere

The Islanders’ priority in free agency should be to add a forward, but keeping an eye on the defensemen market is also important. This off-season’s defense class is weak, but Shayne Gostisbehere is a name to keep in mind. The Islanders have lacked scoring from their defense outside of Noah Dobson and Mike Reilly, so replacing Reilly with Gostisbehere could make sense.

Gostisbehere is unlikely to fetch more than two seasons on his next contract, and he is not incredible defensively, so receiving a two-year, $3.75 million AAV contract could work for both sides. Gostisbehere has been on three teams in the past two seasons, so it would be no surprise to see him land somewhere new. As well, his most recent team, the Detroit Red Wings, has an abundance of NHL-caliber defensemen, so seeing him hit free agency is quite likely. He should not be the Islanders’ top priority, but he should be a name to keep in mind.

With free agency beginning next Monday (July 1), Islanders fans are hopeful to see the team more active than last season. Besides signing just one player to the NHL roster (Julien Gauthier), the Islanders sported a nearly identical roster as the prior season. With consecutive seasons of disappointment, Islanders’ management cannot afford to go silent once again.