An Early Look at the Ottawa Senators 2024 Draft Pick Options

With the Ottawa Senators flirting with having potentially two first-round draft picks at this summer’s NHL Entry Draft due to their lackluster play (I say flirting because they could trade one before then), many analysts have slotted in their preferred picks based on Central Scouting rankings. The Senators have a chance to draft a high-caliber (and potentially franchise-altering) talent that is inside the top 10, but what should they do with their follow-up pick later that round?

Who Should The Senators Keep Their Eyes On?

In my opinion, there are three players that the Senators should select that would slot in perfectly with this younger core group of individuals. It should be acknowledged that this is all speculation. These picks may be slightly “off-the-board”, however, there is no doubt in my mind that these players could slide into Ottawa’s roster for next season due to their ability to adapt to any situation throughout a season.

The pick being discussed today formerly belonged to the Boston Bruins. The pick also belonged to the Detroit Red Wings at one point as well before it was traded to the Senators back in July (along with Dominik Kubalik, Donovan Sebrango, and a 2024 fourth-round pick) for Alex DeBrincat. Add to that the plethora of stipulations included (which can be found here), it is tough to say where the Senators will be drafting precisely. Therefore, much of the following will depend heavily on whether or not the Bruins have (yet another) first-round exit or if they go all the way to the promised land.

Kicking things off is Tij Iginla. Son of NHL Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla, he is currently playing in the Western Hockey League (WHL) for the Kelowna Rockets where he boasts a stat line of 36 goals and 28 assists for a total of 64 points in 50 games played this season. Respectable numbers for Iginla, as it shows he can contribute offensively and has a knack for creating plays. The Senators would benefit greatly from this offensive jolt.

Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets (Image: Tri-City Americans)

Iginla isn’t afraid to drive hard to the net using powerful strides and physicality to generate net-front presence for his team both with and without the puck. Finally, he is defensively sound and can use this physicality to overpower his opponents and regain possession in the defensive zone. If (and it’s a big if) the Bruins fall in the first round once again, the Senators without a doubt should take advantage of this by selecting Iginla, that is if he is still available.

Should The Senators Go Off The Board?

Moving forward to a more realistic draft place. Should the Bruins exit in either the second or third round, this will allow the Senators to draft between 24th and 30th overall. With that said, I believe they should go off the board and select Jett Luchanko. Although he has been gaining some recent traction after being selected for the Canadian Hockey League Top Prospects game a few weeks ago, the Guelph Storm forward is slotted to go early in the second round.

Now realistically, the Senators could gamble and take him with their early second-round pick a little later on, however, Luchanko has shown throughout the season with the Storm that he can put a team on his back and carry them to a win. He is a highly skilled offensive threat with a great pace to his game. Often he will drive the net and work plays through the middle of the ice as well as dig pucks out along the walls.

Jett Luchanko, Guelph Storm (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

Luchanko is not shy to distribute the puck represented by his 39 assists this season in 53 games played. There are also noticeable strengths during the powerplay as he has a unique ability to see plays before they happen. The Senators would only benefit from having his hockey IQ and work ethic in their bottom six as he continues to develop at the NHL (or even American Hockey League) level.

Finally, if the Bruins do indeed finish as this season’s Cup champions or fall just short, the Sens will draft between 31st and 32nd in the first round. If this is the case, the Senators could go for a player that plays 30 minutes down the road for the Ottawa 67’s. Henry Mews is slated to be one of the many top defensive talents at this year’s draft. It would be shocking if he was not selected in the first round.

Mews is a very “meat and potatoes” style of defenceman. Often, he opts for smart and safe defensive plays rather than trying to bite off more than he can chew. The 6-foot defenceman would be an excellent option to play the right-hand side for the Sens and could be utilized in a shutdown role on the bottom pairing as he continues to develop and grow.

At the end of the day, this is all just speculation. We do not know where the Bruins will finish this season or if the stipulations included in the deal will pan out. However, one can only hope for a quick and easy exit from this year’s playoffs. Regardless of what happens, Ottawa is sure to secure some top talent at this year’s draft which will help them build and grow as they look forward to a future full of success.