Oilers to Sit Connor Brown vs. Coyotes on Monday

In response to a string of disappointing performances, the Edmonton Oilers are shaking up their lineup for the upcoming match against the Arizona Coyotes. The notable change includes the decision to scratch forward Connor Brown, a move spurred by his recent struggles on the ice.

The @EdmontonOilers practice in Scottsdale this morning:



Draisaitl-McDavid-Perry

Kane-RNH-Hyman

Janmark-McLeod-Foegele

Gagner-Holloway-Ryan

Brown



Ekholm-Bouchard

Nurse-Ceci

Kulak-Desharnais



Skinner

Pickard — Bob Stauffer (@Bob_Stauffer) February 18, 2024

Brown’s performance in the previous game against the Dallas Stars drew sharp criticism, particularly for his role in losing coverage on two of Dallas’ three goals. Adding to the concern is Brown’s inability to score a goal throughout the entire season, making his offensive contribution a glaring issue for the team. The Oilers have decided to take action, removing Brown from the lineup and opting for a new configuration.

OilersNow radio host Bob Stauffer was the first to note the change, reporting from the team’s practice on Sunday. The Oilers official website then confirmed the expected lineups for Monday’s game, noting that Dylan Holloway would be back in after missing Saturday’s action against Dallas due to illness.

This Move Was Inevitable for a Struggling Connor Brown

Recent line juggling has come under some criticism of late. One of the positive attributes of new head coach Kris Knoblauch was that he stuck with his lines during the 16-game win streak. But, he’s been shuffling things around and the Oilers record hasn’t been nearly as strong since the All-Star break. That said, this Brown decision is an easy one.

Connor Brown Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Brown’s struggles have not only affected the team defensively but have also impacted his ice time, with the forward playing just over nine minutes in the last game. With his penalty-killing prowess also waning and no offensive output, the decision to scratch him becomes evident.

The top two lines remain unchanged. The bottom six will see some adjustments and the hope here is that this is a wakeup call for Brown who might be in danger of being dumped as a salary cap move if he doesn’t start producing down the stretch.