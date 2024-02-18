NHL Rumors: Oilers, Flames, Rangers, Flyers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Edmonton Oilers have told teams they won’t be trading Philip Broberg for a rental. Meanwhile, Noah Hanifin has decided he’s going to test free agency, which means a trade out of Calgary is probably imminent. Finally, the New York Rangers are reportedly interested in Scott Laughton out of Philadelphia.

Oilers Not Willing to Move Broberg for a Rental

The possibility of the Edmonton Oilers trading Philip Broberg is not off the table, but certain conditions must be met, making such a deal less likely than before the deadline. General Manager Ken Holland is open to discussions about parting with the young defenseman, but the deal cannot be centered around a trade deadline rental.

Reports from Elliotte Friedman indicate that inquiries about Broberg have been made, and the Oilers have consistently communicated their stance. While Broberg might be a negotiable asset, Edmonton is adamant about receiving a return that extends beyond a short-term arrangement. Holland is well aware that most trades made at the deadline will be for rentals, but last season he pulled off a huge move to acquire Mattias Ekholm. It will be that kind of player the Oilers want back if they’re moving Broberg in a trade.

Holland isn’t prepared to sell the upside of Broberg solely for immediate needs. He wants a player with term.

Noah Hanifin to Test Free Agency

Friedman also reported that Calgary Flames defenseman Noah Hanifin will not sign an extension with the team ahead of the March 8 trade deadline. Instead, he intends to test unrestricted free agency this summer. It means the Flames will immediately begin looking for the right trade partner and a deal will undoubtedly go down in the next three weeks.

Friedman added:

Now, the team isn’t commenting, the agent isn’t commenting, but it’s pretty clear from just everything we learned today that Noah Hanifin is going to the market. And I think there are Canadian teams interested in him, but I think long-term the U.S. teams are more confident that they’re going to be the ones that are able to sign him. But it’s very clear to me without any confirmation from team or agent that Noah Hanifin is going to market, and the action has picked up around them.

The fact Friedman said U.S.-based teams stand the best chance of acquiring him makes for an interesting storyline to watch. How many Canadian teams will show interest and what will they be willing to move in return if the odds are high he won’t extend beyond this season?

Rangers Interested in Flyer Scott Laughton

Reports from Arthur Staple and Kevin Kurz at The Athletic suggest that the New York Rangers have shown interest in acquiring Philadelphia Flyers center Scott Laughton. The 29-year-old center has a reasonable cap hit of $3 million and is under contract for the next two seasons.

They write:

We ran the scenarios on a potential deal for Adam Henrique (and possibly former Ranger Frank Vatrano) from the Ducks a couple of weeks ago. Now, reports have indicated the Rangers have interest in Flyers center Scott Laughton, the longtime Philly forward who still has two years left on his contract at a very manageable $3-million cap hit but could be moved to help facilitate the Flyers’ retool — even though the Flyers, against plenty of predictions, have been in playoff position all year long. source – ‘Rangers interested in Flyers’ Scott Laughton — what could deal look like between Metro rivals?’ – Arthur Staple and Kevin Kurz – The Athletic – 02/16/2024

Speculation arises around the potential cost for the Rangers to secure Laughton, with Staple and Kurz proposing that it might require at least the Rangers’ first-round pick. Considering the Rangers are a division rival of the Flyers, the asking price could potentially be elevated compared to negotiations with other teams.

Staple emphasizes that it is unlikely for the Rangers to part ways with someone like Kaapo Kakko, a promising young talent, especially if it means potentially facing him on the ice for years to come. He also referenced a report recently that the Rangers’ 2024 first is off the table this deadline because Rangers owner Jim Dolan is hosting the NHL Draft at The Sphere, Madison Square Garden’s new structure in Las Vegas. “We’re told that’s not the case, so Drury is seemingly free to investigate deals that involve this June’s first-round pick.”