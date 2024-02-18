Canadiens News and Rumors: Dach, Allen, Slafkovsky and More

In this edition of the Montreal Canadiens News & Rumors, the Canadiens see progress in Kirby Dach’s recovery. Fans get to witness the exponential progress of Juraj Slafkovsky. General manager (GM) Kent Hughes has his work cut out for him as the rebuild continues. The return of Alex Newhook brings some much-needed secondary scoring to Montreal; rumors still swirl around Jake Allen as he continues to be on the trade block.

Canadiens Kirby Dach Skating

Kirby Dach has returned to the ice as part of his continuing rehab after having suffered a season ending knee injury.

Ça fait notre samedi 🤌



Things you absolutely love to see on a Saturday

#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/d07LvJWlQa — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 17, 2024

His return is still not expected until next season. However, this return to the ice does have him slightly ahead of schedule in his recovery. This means he could have a full offseason at full health where he could train and strengthen properly ahead of a year that could be a turning point in the Canadiens’ rebuild.

Canadiens Slafkovsky Is Not a Bust

The recent declaration by a podcast based on analytics caused a major social media meltdown this past week by stating that 2022 first overall pick, Juraj Slafkovsky, is a form of bust as a pick. Their basis was on points over his first 92 NHL games. Because he didn’t jump into the NHL and become an immediate point-per-game game-breaker, he was unable to live up to the expectations of a first overall.

Juraj Slafkovsky, Montreal Canadiens (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

However, they did say that their assessment model lacks a large enough sample size. So, is Slafkovsky a bust? Heck no! Individual growth has played a significant role for Slafkovsky, but all of that wasn’t translating to the scoresheet at the rate that he and the team had wanted to for much of the season. Why? He lacked stability. Since being added to the top line, he has exploded.

Related: Juraj Slafkovsky’s Growth Lifting Canadiens Top Line

The reason it’s far too early to call Slafkovsky a bust is, first, he’s only 19 years old. Second, his skills, physical attributes, work ethic, and desire to win set him apart. After a loss to the Washington Capitals in Montreal, Slafkovsky spoke to Eric Engels of Sportsnet, and his responses showed these intangibles.

“Oh my God, had an empty net at the end, I hit the guy. [Expletive]. I don’t know what to say. Just need to [expletive] shoot next to him.” -Juraj Slafkovsky

Statistically, Slafkovsky had a slow start, but so did New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes, who was used as a comparison to show that development takes time, even for a top pick.

Les statistiques de Jack Hughes et Juraj Slafkovsky après 92 matchs dans la LNH sont TRÈS semblables!😳👏

(via sportsnet stats) pic.twitter.com/nr4rkHDTW6 — RDS (@RDSca) February 14, 2024

No one was calling Hughes a bust over his first few seasons, despite his slow start, and now he is a star player. At only 19 years old, Slafkovsky is far from being a bust.

Canadiens Not Happy with Goalie Trade Market

While talking to TSN, Hughes discussed his efforts to trade a goalie but hasn’t been able to get the value he wants in return.

“…we have been focused on looking for a trade partner to move a goalie out. The goaltending market hasn’t been very active. There are so many different elements to move the goalie than just saying, ‘Hey, we got a goalie and you put a for sale sign outside your house, and your business is done in a day, so to speak.’ Kent Hughes

Hughes said that going into the next season with three goalies is not in his plans and must be solved before training camp.

Canadiens Moving Allen

A rumor started by a former NHL player was that the Canadiens and the Colorado Avalanche had a deal in place to trade Jake Allen to the mile-high state, but TSN Insider Chris Johnson counters that rumor.

Told the reports of #habs Jake Allen being traded to the #Avs are inaccurate. Nothing happening there … at least right now. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) February 15, 2024

Allen is under contract for one more season at $3.85 million and owns a seven-team no-trade protection. the 33-year-old Allen has had a difficult season with a 5-10-3 record, posting a 3.66 GAA and .894 Sv.%.

Canadiens Alumni an Asset

Former Canadiens player Gilbert Delorme was on French language radio station 91.9 BPM Sports and stated that during his time in charge, former GM Marc Bergevin didn’t approve of allowing the Alumni to mingle with the players. According to Delorme, Bergevin was not happy seeing legends such as Jean Béliveau and Guy Lafleur enter through the player’s entrance to make their way to the alumni room.

Jean Beliveau is the winner of the first Conn Smythe Trophy.

However, since team owner Geoff Molson put Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes in place, the management group has ensured alumni have been involved in pre-game ceremonies and team events and given access to the players again, rekindling the culture that resembles the team motto of “From you to failing hands we throw the Torch, be yours to hold it high.”

Going into the 2024 Trade deadline, Hughes still has the assets contenders need, such as a solid goaltender and veteran defensemen. He is known as a GM who sets a price for his players and won’t make a transaction unless that price is met. The next few weeks will be an important one for the franchise as its young players continue to develop. The Canadiens’ roster will be facing significant change over the offseason. Keep an eye on our THW Podcast Network for all your hockey needs, as well as THW’s affiliated podcast, Habs Unfiltered, for the latest Canadiens news, notes, and rumors.