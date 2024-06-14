Hurricanes’ 2024 Draft Target: Brampton Steelheads’ Luke Misa

We are two weeks away from the 2024 NHL Entry Draft that will be held at The Sphere in Las Vegas from June 28-29. The Carolina Hurricanes have the 60th overall pick in the second round. The Hurricanes are somewhat thin at the center position, and it would be smart to select a center with that draft slot. If they can select Sam O’Reilly from the London Knights with the 27th pick, I think Luke Misa would work out well with the 60th pick.

Luke Misa is a left-shot center from the recently moved Brampton Steelheads (formerly Mississauga) who is not getting talked about enough. He’s an underrated center who could bring a strong 200-foot, two-way game that would fit in the Hurricanes’ system. While he is not the tallest player (5’10”), he can still be a dynamo at even strength and on the power play. It’s time to talk about Misa of the Steelheads.

Let’s Talk Luke Misa

The Oakville, ON, native had a solid campaign for the Steelheads in the OHL in 2023-24. In his third season, Misa tallied 26 goals and 81 points in 66 games while scoring three points in five games during the 2024 Playoffs. The 9th overall pick in the 2021 OHL Draft had a third straight career year for the Steelheads. In his rookie season in 2021-22, he scored four goals and 26 points, then 13 goals and 43 points in 2022-23, to where he is now. He led the team in assists and points in a phenomenal draft year that is not talked about enough. He is ranked 76th among North American Skaters by NHL Central Scouting.

What made Misa so good for the Steelheads this season was his fast pace, strong skating, and solid playmaking abilities. He used his great agility and footspeed to help generate a strong burst of speed through the neutral zone. His style of play on the rush gave his team a chance to attack with force and push defenders back. Plus, he can lean on his strong edges when shaking off defenders to cut to the middle of the ice to give himself space. He uses his excellent stick skills to control the puck to produce chances for himself and his teammates.

Luke Misa, Mississauga Steelheads

What makes Misa so effective is that he is a very skilled, accurate, and creative playmaker. His high hockey IQ, ability to read a play, and quick decisions with puck movement make him so good in transition. Furthermore, he has the vision to spot and connect with his teammates easily, which helps him go north-south on the rush. Misa’s vision allows for breakouts with cross-seam passes, long stretch breakout plays, and setting up teammates for quick give-and-go plays. His speed and quick reactions are what draw in opposing players to open things up, which could lead to creating something in the offensive zone. When he’s on top of his game, he’s extremely difficult to stop, especially at full speed, which would fit in well with the Hurricanes.

Jordan Harris of Dobber Prospects praised the forward’s game, stating, “Despite his small frame, he will win puck battles by using his speed and competitiveness. Misa is supremely tenacious and will backcheck hard to try to force as many turnovers as he can. Once he forces a turnover, he scans quickly to find outlet passes and flip the ice in his team’s favour.” Any team would love to have a player like that, and he could help benefit the Hurricanes with time to grow in the system.

However, Misa does have some flaws in his game. He could add more strength, but that should come with time. If he’s given a chance to play with the Hurricanes’ American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate, Chicago Wolves, he could also work on honing what is considered to be an average shot and accuracy. These weaknesses can be taught and worked on in the AHL, and eventually could turn into strengths for the Hurricanes.

All in all, Misa could fit in well with the Hurricanes, especially at even strength and on the power play. He is at the point of becoming a viable middle-six option, maybe a top-six, depending on his growth. He would be that Swiss Army knife-type player that Carolina likes to have on the roster. He can play both center and on the wing, which gives a team multiple options of where to utilize him. Misa is a very strong two-way offensive playmaker who can be used in all situations. He could thrive in the Hurricanes’ system. He is who they should select with the 60th overall pick.

2024 NHL Entry Draft

Carolina has three sixth-round picks (two via the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs) and one pick in each of the other rounds. They have the 60th-overall pick in the second round to kick off Day 2 of the draft.