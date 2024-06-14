Winnipeg Jets 2023-24 Report Cards: Laurent Brossoit

The Winnipeg Jets tied a 2.0 era record with 52 regular-season wins in 2023-24 and got strong contributions from throughout the lineup. Unfortunately, however, they made a second-straight first-round exit, losing to the Colorado Avalanche in five games. In this Report Card series, we’ll take a look back on the season, player by player, and grade their individual performances with an eye toward their future with the team.

After spending two seasons away from the Winnipeg Jets as a member of the Vegas Golden Knights, Laurent Brossoit returned to the Manitoba capital in 2023-24 and put together a memorable campaign. He played a massive role, along with Connor Hellebuyck, in the Jets’ finishing tops in the league in goals against. After such a great season, the focus now shifts to his future with the team, but it cannot be understated how much of an impact he has had on the Jets.

An Outstanding Return to Winnipeg for Brossoit

It was a welcome sight when the Jets announced the signing of Brossoit once the 2023 free agency period opened, as many had fond memories of the three seasons he had previously spent with the team. Fed up with lackluster backup goaltending, it appeared that stability was returning to help support Hellebuyck.

What ended up happening, however, was beyond expectations. Brossoit, despite not having his name on the trophy due to lack of games played, helped the Jets to their first William M. Jennings Trophy, awarded to teams with the fewest goals allowed in the regular season.

Laurent Brossoit, Winnipeg Jets (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/NHLI via Getty Images)

In 23 games, Brossoit put together a remarkable stat line. Among goalies with 20 or more games played, he was first in save percentage (.927), goals-against average (2.00), and seventh in five-on-five goals saved above expected (12.4). The tandem with Hellebuyck was unequivocally the best in the NHL, and the Jets reaped the rewards.

He didn’t exactly take the load off Hellebuyck, who still started 60 games, but the stability Brossoit provided helped push Hellebuyck to be his best on his way to what appears to be another Vezina Trophy. When both goalies can be trusted to perform, it creates an environment for success, and that was apparent between the two netminders this season.

Brossoit Likely Leaving in Free Agency

The downside to having such an incredible season, at least for the Jets, is that they are likely now in the market for another backup goaltender. Brossoit played this season on a one-year deal worth $1.75 million and most certainly exceeded the value of his contract. Now, however, as he reaches unrestricted free agency, it is hard to foresee a scenario where the Jets can retain him at a reasonable dollar value.

Brossoit has earned more starting opportunities, and it seems likely he will look for a team that can offer him that. It’s hard to predict where he may end up, as it isn’t certain he would command the job as a starter, but he could end up in a 1A/1B scenario where he plays closer to half of the games and can be relied upon when needed.

It may not be to the same extent, but he may look for a Boston Bruins-esque situation where two goalies split starts almost right down the middle for roughly 40 starts. It would be a logical next step, as Brossoit has never started more than 24 games in a season and may not be ready for a 50 or more workload.

Having spent years getting to the peak of his game, Brossoit was also named the Jets’ 2023-24 Masterton Trophy nominee, presented to the player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship, and dedication to hockey. Regardless of where he lands, this is a chance for him to prove his worth in more games, and while he was outstanding for the Jets, it’s hard not to be excited for Brossoit after earning whatever opportunities he may be offered as free agency opens.

Final Grade: A

Goals Saved Above Expected courtesy of MoneyPuck