Washington Capitals 2024 Draft Target: Cole Eiserman

One prospect available in the upcoming 2024 NHL Entry Draft, who has caught the eye of many in the hockey world, is forward Cole Eiserman of the USA Hockey National Team Development Program (or USNTDP) in the United States Hockey League (USHL). He is projected to go anywhere from the top five to as low as 16th overall. Given his skill set, it is understandable why he is a popular choice to be considered near the top of the draft.

There is a chance he is gone before the Washington Capitals select at 17th overall, but if somehow general manager Brian MacLellan manages to get Eiserman, they are getting a player with a bright future who could make a significant impact on the organization.

Eiserman’s Journey to the Draft

Eiserman was born on August 29, 2006, in Newburyport, Massachusetts. He attended the famous Shattuck-St. Mary’s hockey school during the 2020-21 and the 2021-22 seasons, whose alumni include Sidney Crosby and Nathan MacKinnon. Eiserman also played alongside fellow 2024 Draft pick and likely first-overall selection forward Macklin Celebrini at Shattuck in 2020-21, scoring 97 goals and 154 points in 50 games to lead the team, including Celebrini, who scored 141 points that season.

After his second season at Shattuck-St. Mary’s in 2021-22, Eiserman moved on to the USNTDP for the 2022-23 campaign where he continued to be an offensive leader, ranking first in points among his teammates with 72 in 42 games. He continued to be a standout talent, which attracted more eyeballs as he continued crafting his game. Eiserman posted the following numbers during his campaigns with the USNTDP:

2022-23 USNTDP U17 Team: 43 goals and 29 assists for 72 points in 42 games

2022-23 USNTDP U18 Team: 26 goals and six assists for 32 points in 20 games

2022-23 USNTDP Juniors (USHL): 28 goals and 16 assists for 44 points in 32 games

2023-24 USNTDP U18 Team: 58 goals and 31 assists for 89 points in 57 games

2023-24 USNTDP Juniors (USHL): 25 goals and nine assists for 34 points in 24 games

Eiserman was an offensive machine at the USNTDP. Like Shattuck-St. Mary’s, the USNTDP has also been instrumental in developing NHLers, including New Jersey Devils forward Jack Hughes, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews, and Matty Beniers of the Seattle Kraken, among others. Eiserman has the potential to be one of the next great talents to come out of this program.

Eiserman a Potential Star

Eiserman brings a lot to the table. Writer JP Gambatese mentioned in Eiserman’s Draft Profile that he has “soft hands,” a strong “work ethic,” a “slight physical edge,” and a “lethal shot from all ranges and angles.” These tools should help make him an offensive threat for any NHL club. Work ethic, especially, can be considered an underrated trait, but some of the best to ever lace up skates were successful because of their dedicated work ethic, and this characteristic should help Eiserman strengthen his overall game.

Adam Kimelman of NHL.com, who recently had Eiserman selected by the Capitals in a mock draft, also praised the future draft pick for his shot. Kimelman wrote, “He has the best shot in the draft, scoring 58 goals in 57 games this season, and his 127 goals are the most by any player in NTDP history.”

Cole Eiserman, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

On the other hand, some think Eiserman needs to develop other areas of his game so he can be more than just a good shot. Kimelman wrote, “But is he just a sensational shot? Scouts seem to be torn on that issue. Some believe he can become more of a threat as a playmaker and be more reliable defensively. He’ll spend at least one season at Boston University trying to expand his game.”

Kimelman also noted that if Eiserman can improve those parts of his game, he “has the chance to be one of the top players in the draft class.”

Boston University should help Eiserman grow his game, and the Terriers have a history of developing NHL stars, including Vegas Golden Knights star Jack Eichel, Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy, and Ottawa Senators captain Brady Tkachuk, among others. Head coach Jay Pandolfo also won two Stanley Cups in 2000 and 2003 with the New Jersey Devils and finished his NHL career with 100 goals and 126 assists in 899 games between the Devils, New York Islanders, and Bruins, and Eiserman should benefit from some of the top training and experience in the NCAA.

Eiserman’s Fit With the Capitals

Eiserman and his skill set would be a welcome addition to the Capitals. The Alex Ovechkin era will soon be over in Washington. MacLellan and his staff must start planning for life after Ovechkin, when talents like Eiserman, 2023 first-round pick Ryan Leonard, and others will be ready to take the reins for the franchise. MacLellan will do his best to draft the best fit, and Eiserman will likely be in consideration if he is still there for the taking.

If Eiserman continues to develop his game at Boston University, he will be that much closer to an NHL roster spot. He already has so many strengths, but there are still a few things that need development. He needs to work hard and continue to dominate at all levels of hockey. If he does all that, he may be playing NHL games very soon, either for Washington or another club.