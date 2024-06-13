Hurricanes Can Trade for Laine Without Giving up Necas

It seems the trade market has been shaken up once again as it was announced on Wednesday night (June 12) that Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine has requested a trade. Pierre LeBrun of TSN in his recent The Athletic piece wrote about how Laine wanted a fresh start (From ‘NHL rumblings: Trade talk heats up on Laine, Necas, Ehlers and more, plus latest on Cooper-Canada’ – The Athletic, 6/12/2024).

Laine joined the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program back on Jan. 28 after playing 18 games for the Blue Jackets during the 2023-24 season. He did suffer a shoulder injury that led to surgery, so it is not a season he wants to remember. It seems that he told John Davidson of the Blue Jackets front office about wanting a fresh start before the hiring of the new president, general manager, and alternate governor Don Waddell. Waddell went onto the Daily Faceoff and said that he will have a meeting with Laine and his reps soon to discuss what is next for the 26-year-old Finnish forward. The Tampere, Finland, native has two years left on his four-year, $34.8 million deal he signed in July 2022.

What might make teams hesitant about a Laine trade is his $8.7 million annual average value (AAV) for the next two seasons. More than likely, the Blue Jackets would need to retain about 50% of that ($4.32 million) to be able to move on from that contract. He will, however, be an unrestricted free agent (UFA) after the 2025-26 season, so it won’t be a long time for Columbus to take on half of his contract for the next two seasons. That being said, there is a chance the Carolina Hurricanes could come into play for a possible trade to acquire Laine. The Hurricanes do have their own player in Martin Necas who, according to Elliotte Friedman on the latest 32 Thoughts Podcast, wants to move on this summer. Some believe that a trade for the two wingers could be in play. However, there is a possibility that Carolina can acquire Laine without involving Necas in the trade.

Laine’s Fit With the Hurricanes

Even though Laine does have some injury history, when he is on the ice, he is a productive player. During the 2021-22 season, he had 26 goals and 56 points in 56 games while having 22 goals and 52 points in 55 games in the 2022-23 season. Over the last two seasons, he has been either at or just very short of a point-per-game player while scoring over 20 goals. Despite it being short of the three 30-plus goal seasons that he had in Winnipeg, Laine can still put up goals and points. Furthermore, he was scoring over 20 goals a season on Columbus teams that were on paper better than they were on the ice. However, that was not the case, but there is a track record of him still being a top-six player on any team when healthy.

Furthermore, he could fit in very well with the Hurricanes, especially with his chemistry with fellow Finn, Sebastian Aho. The two were part of one of the best lines in World Junior history for Finland back in 2016 when they won the Gold Medal. It is clear that the Hurricanes need a lethal scorer and Laine could be the piece they need. Regarding the offensive zone at even strength and the power play, Laine could be that asset for them to bring an extra spark to those aspects of the Canes system. Furthermore, his versatility to play on either wing could give the team the flexibility to play him anywhere in the top six. Putting him on a line with Aho and Seth Jarvis or even Andrei Svechnikov could make it a lethal line for Carolina.

Patrik Laine, Columbus Blue Jackets (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

While there is speculation of Laine for Necas with a couple of assets being added from the Blue Jackets side, there is a chance of Necas not being a part of the trade to get Laine to be moved to Carolina. As long as Columbus can retain 50% of his deal, he could be the only thing coming to the Hurricanes while the Blue Jackets could get some assets back themselves. A potential trade that could work would be the Hurricanes trading away recently signed Ryan Suzuki, who is on a one-year, two-way deal. Plus, adding a draft pick or two could be enough for Waddell and Columbus to move on from Laine’s contract while retaining half and not having to take Necas. A first-round pick would be out of the question with Suzuki, but a third and/or fourth-round pick could be enough to make the deal possible. However, it would not be surprising if a second-round pick and Suzuki could be more enticing for Columbus to make the deal happen.

There could be a case to be made on maybe Dylan Coghlan being asked about or even Jack Drury if anything, but it would be hard to see Carolina moving on from Drury. Instead, Coghlan or Suzuki might be the best guys to add in a trade with one or two picks to obtain Laine. The issue is what the Blue Jackets think they could get back for Laine while having to retain salary and what assets they want in return. However, the Hurricanes have what it takes to get a trade done without having to involve Necas or one of their more valuable prospects.

Offseason Comes Fast

The Laine situation will be something to keep an eye on as we’re less than three weeks away from July 1 and the start of the extension and free agency period. If the Hurricanes want to add him to the roster, they still have some time to potentially get something done. Laine could fit well with the system and have instant chemistry with Aho and the other Finns on the team. Furthermore, the culture around Carolina could be beneficial for him as well since he has some off-ice stuff he has had to deal with. Being in Carolina could be a boost for him as a player and as a person who deserves the best.