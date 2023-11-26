Capitals Prospect Ryan Leonard Showing Star Potential in NCAA

The Washington Capitals have been quite strong to start out their 2023-24 campaign. Looking away from their current team and into the future, there is a lot for Capitals fans to be excited about. The Capitals’ top prospect Ryan Leonard has exploded in the NCAA this season and he is beginning to show signs of being a future superstar in the NHL. Aside from his offensive output, he does the little things away from the puck right as well. He is proving that he slipped farther down the draft than he should’ve and that the Capitals got a steal when they scooped him up at the draft, as he’s living up to the hype that surrounded him last season.

The Capitals know that their window for their second Stanley Cup in franchise history is closing, so they’re trying to win with their current core within the next couple of seasons. However, if they’re unable to do so, they have at least one prospect whose future looks incredibly bright in Leonard, and hopefully, he can continue to fine-tune the little parts of his game and become a lethal weapon when he eventually gets his shot at the NHL level.

Leonard’s Start to the 2023-24 Season

The Capitals selected Leonard eighth overall in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft after the team missed the playoffs in what was one of their worst seasons in recent history. Leonard is an 18-year-old forward from Amherst, Minnesota who is currently playing with Boston College in the NCAA. He exploded offensively last season and that was the main reason the Capitals were super excited to draft him.

Ryan Leonard, Boston College (Boston College Athletics)

In 13 games with Boston College this season, Leonard has scored seven goals and added seven assists for 14 points and sits fourth in team scoring behind NHL prospects Gabriel Perreault, Will Smith, and Cutter Gauthier. His offensive abilities have seemingly transferred over to the NCAA level and he is showing signs of being a future stud when he gets the opportunity to put on the Capitals jersey. He is coming off of an outstanding season split between the United States Hockey League (USHL) and the National Team Development Program (NTDP) where he put up a combined 114 points.

“Leonard has a way of making his own space on the ice. Sometimes he does that with his speed but a lot of times he does that by going through high-traffic areas and coming away with the puck. At 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, this centre is strong. He is in great physical condition, and he knows how to use it to his advantage.“ – Russ Cohen (EPRinkside.com – Ryan Leonard’s star is rising for the 2023 NHL Draft)

His play with the puck is outstanding and he continues to find ways to improve at both ends of the ice. He is still a couple of steps away from making the jump to the NHL, but a season of fine-tuning at the NCAA level should be more than enough for him to be able to consider making that jump as early as next season.

When Will Leonard Earn His NHL Shot?

It’s a safe bet that Leonard will be given a big opportunity to make the Capitals’ roster next season. His scoring ability and skating alone put him levels above his teammates and competition. As mentioned, he needs to fine-tune some small areas of his game before the Capitals give him a chance, but he’s not far away.

Ryan Leonard, Boston College (Boston College Athletics)

In my eyes, Leonard will be a Capital next season barring any massive change. If he’s ready to make the jump, the Capitals should be all over him in 2024-25. The Caps seem poised to prove everyone wrong this season after missing the playoffs last season. Hopefully, they can continue their strong start, make their way into the playoffs, and work towards their second Stanley Cup in franchise history.