Top 5 Defensive Defensemen in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft

With the 2024 NHL Entry Draft just over a month away and the Draft Lottery having set up the picks from 1 to 16, it is time to start ranking prospects and determining the top players at each position.

Regarding the defensive prospect pool, excellent options are expected to go within the top 10 and a handful more throughout the rest of the first round. From shot-blocking, defensive IQ, physicality and more, these five defensemen have the best abilities and attributes heading into the draft. While they all might not be perfect, their actions in the defensive zone make up for what they lack offensively and have room to grow in. These are the top five defensive defensemen available in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

5. EJ Emery, U.S. National U18 Team (NTDP)

EJ Emery is a reliable and imposing presence on the backend, standing at 6-foot-3 and 185 pounds. He excels as a shutdown defenseman, particularly when defending against the rush. His anticipation, speed, and size make him a formidable obstacle for opponents. His ability on the puck sets him apart from others on his team. He skates well for his size and complements the offensive-minded Cole Hutson.

Emery excels in defensive play and continues to show improvement in handling and moving the puck. While he may not be a prominent player on the power play at higher levels, he is a strong five-on-five defender and has the potential to be an effective penalty killer. Although he may not produce standout statistics, he possesses all the attributes of a shutdown defenseman. His strengths include solid gap control and puck retrievals, positioning him as a prospect for many NHL opportunities.

He uses his long reach to disrupt passing lanes and break up plays high in the defensive zone. While Emery primarily plays a shutdown role, he also has some skill with the puck. He can make simple transition plays and occasionally impresses with a great pass. There’s very little involvement in the offensive plays, but his skating ability is good enough for potential growth in this aspect of his game.

While he may not be a strong player on the power play, his defensive abilities and skating skills make him a valuable asset for five-on-five play and as a potential penalty killer. Emery is highly skilled at defending against rushes. He effectively forces opposing players to the outside and times his closing on them well. His stickwork allows him to break up many rush attempts and prevent zone entries with a simple poke or stick-on puck. While not overly physical or an open-ice hitter, he understands space well and excels at closing off opposing forwards along the wall. His in-zone defense is mostly excellent, as he is very good at breaking up opposing cycles through anticipation with a poke check or a board battle. Additionally, he is an outstanding penalty killer, using his ability to block shots and close passing lanes significantly.

4. Ben Danford, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

Ben Danford’s strength as an NHL draft prospect lies in his strong defensive play. He is a hardworking player in the defensive zone and is already considered one of the top shot blockers in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL). His positioning and anticipation are exceptional. He consistently wins battles for the puck, and his skating ability allows him to stay ahead of the play and force attackers to the outside. Additionally, he is adept at defending the crease and has a subtle physicality that gives him an advantage in his positioning.

Danford is an absolutely dominant player who can control and run the game through his play. He is frequently on the ice for big minutes and is capable of consuming those minutes quickly. Despite his larger frame, he has excellent skating and footwork. He also displays elite vision, which helps him set up his teammates throughout a game. Once the puck is deep in the defensive end, he quickly picks up the coverage he needs. If the puck is in his corner, he is one of the first in the battle, and if it isn’t, he makes standing in front of the net difficult. He is quick to create an intelligent pass out of the zone when the puck is on his stick, while he rarely ices the puck and can find an open player to pass to.

The concern about Danford is that he is not as dynamic a skater as some of the other top blueliners from the OHL this year. While he is an adequate skater with good defensive instincts and length, he lacks the quickness and fluidity of other players. However, his skating won’t prevent him from reaching the professional level. Improving his explosiveness, agility, and quickness in all directions could enhance his offensive game and consistency.

3. Charlie Elick, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

Charlie Elick is a standout defender in the goal area. He has a strong presence and skillfully prevents opponents from obstructing his goalie’s view by tying up their sticks and pushing them out. He excels at guarding the net’s front area, almost making it his second home. When he needs to engage in a puck battle in the corner or block an open shooter at the faceoff dot, he does so seamlessly and then promptly returns to the net to ensure it remains clear.

Elick usually plays a conservative game but can be very aggressive when throwing hits. However, sometimes, he tries to go for a big hit, which leaves him vulnerable to being beaten. He attempted a big hit in the neutral zone in one instance, but the opposing player slipped past him. As a result, he hit the boards, leaving the attacker open with a two-on-one opportunity. Although it resulted in a good chance, they did not score.

When it comes to penalty kills, he’s an unstoppable force. He expertly defends against rushes with his stick, delivering massive hits on opponents. His positioning is solid as he blocks shots and quickly clears the puck when it’s on his stick. In the offensive zone, he showcases his skill by making impressive plays from the blue line and looking to hit seams across the ice. He’s also quite effective at getting his shot on the net, making sure it’s low to create a rebound.

Elick’s strong 6-foot-3 frame and skating ability contribute to his solid defensive game. He effectively closes gaps and defends the line, wins puck battles in front of the net, and smoothly transitions defensive plays into offensive opportunities. Additionally, he is physical and can deliver robust body checks without compromising his defensive positioning. He demonstrates excellent potential as a second-pair, matchup defenseman at the next level.

2. Stian Solberg, Valerenga (Norway)

Stian Solberg is a hockey player whose coaches love it when he plays within limits. He is aggressive, strong, intense and enjoys delivering big hits. The first thing you notice when watching forwards trying to get past him is how sharp his rush defense is. The gap control, the backward skating, the active stick, and the physicality stand out. He is a solid competitor along the boards and in front of the net and has a powerful, accurate shot. Defensively, he is considered one of the best in the draft, with excellent skating, footwork, and ability to read the game. Despite being a big player, he has good agility and is rarely caught out of position. He remains composed under pressure, likely due to his experience playing in Norway’s top men’s league. His standout performance in the IIHF World Junior tournament elevated his draft stock after scouts took notice of his skills.

Solberg utilizes his impressive foot speed to quickly close the gap between himself and attackers, often delivering powerful hits on forwards. At 6-foot-2 and 201 pounds, he isn’t afraid of stepping up and making a big open-ice hit or cutting off attacking forwards along the boards to shove them down. He holds his ground and can make a big reverse hit even when he’s the target. While he shows he can hold his own, he’s more than just a physical presence. An underrated aspect of his game is his clean and precise play. In 42 games last season, he has only accumulated 15 penalty minutes, which is remarkable considering the force of his hits.

Solberg is known for his aggressive, defensive nature on the ice. His combination of smooth skating and speed allows him to effectively close down space and limit the options for opposing puck carriers. His tenacity and physicality make it difficult for opponents to maintain possession, as he is adept at applying pressure and disrupting plays. Additionally, he excels at positioning himself to block players in front of the net, utilizing his active stick to create turnovers and transition opportunities for his team.

1. Anton Silayev, Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)

Anton Silayev’s game is built on his excellent defense. Utilizing his size and skating ability, he is a formidable presence on the ice. He delivers powerful hits to attackers who come down his side but does so selectively and stays in position. His strong skating enables him to control the distance between himself and the attackers, forcing them to the outer edges of the ice. He excels in defending against offensive cycles and redirects plays away from dangerous areas. His long stick effectively disrupts passing and shooting lanes.

Anton Silayev, Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (Photo Credit: Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod)

Silayev stands out due to his impressive height on the ice and elsewhere. However, what’s even more surprising is his mobility. Unlike many players of his size, he has excellent mobility and doesn’t rely solely on physicality and strength to succeed. He moves well for his size, gliding effortlessly along the blue line, leading transitions, and launching attacks without being easily noticed. His agility also works to his advantage in defense, swiftly closing down space and catching attackers off guard.

Although he is still inexperienced, especially for a KHL defenseman eligible for the draft, his skills are pretty unique, and he has much potential. Silayev is able to cover a lot of ground on the ice, needing only three or four strides to cross the neutral zone. While his skating may look poorly polished, he uses it effectively on both offence and defense. Defensively, he relies on his exceptionally long reach and powerful strides to quickly and aggressively close gaps.

