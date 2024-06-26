Kristian Epperson – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Kristian Epperson

2023-24 Team: United States National Team Development Program Juniors (USHL)

Date of Birth: May 6, 2006

Place of Birth: Mequon, WI, USA

Ht: 5-foot-11 Wt: 183 pounds

Shoots: Left

Position: Left Wing

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

If there’s one word to describe Kristian Epperson’s game, it’s “motor.” He’s got some of the highest energy in the entire draft class, which he uses primarily to annoy opponents in the offensive zone with a relentless forecheck. On the same token, he uses that same energy on the opposite side of the ice, aggressively and efficiently backchecking without sacrificing defensive positioning.

His most effective tool on offense is, bar none, his playmaking ability. He’s allergic to shooting the puck — mostly because he seemingly understands that for the most part, his shot isn’t a tool he can use to scare goaltenders — and instead opts to pump out high-danger pass after high-danger pass. This is particularly apparent on the rush, as he’s able to dish a saucer pass around or over defensemen’s sticks in odd-man situations with extreme effectiveness. His dislike for shooting the puck does have its drawbacks, as he will occasionally turn away from a clear scoring chance from his own stick to put a more low-danger opportunity on someone else’s. He will also sometimes try to put a pass through extremely tight coverage that often times does not work out.

Kristian Epperson, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

He is a relatively strong skater, with decent top speed and above-average agility. This is particularly useful in transition, where he often takes the brunt of the responsibility for his line. He’s able to move around defenders with a combination of his edges and solid puckhandling ability, though he will periodically bite off more than he can chew in that regard and end up turning the puck over by entering into too much defensive traffic. Another reason for his transitional aptitude is his reservation about being a breakout option. Instead of sneaking up-ice as a breakaway option, he prefers to stay back with the defenders as a first-pass option.

His main drawbacks are unsurprisingly his shot, which is nowhere near NHL-level, and his risk-taking. If he wants to join the big leagues, he will need to turn his wrist shot from a detriment to a usable asset and tone down the number of times he sacrifices a good opportunity by trying to force a better one through dangerous ice. Other than that, there really isn’t much to dislike about Epperson’s game.

Kristian Epperson – NHL Draft Projection

While some rankings don’t have Epperson listed in the first three or four rounds of the draft, I firmly believe he will be selected somewhere in the 100-128 range, and that it would be a worthwhile investment for any team to take a flier on him. I could see some teams shy away from drafting him because there isn’t much to love about his shot, but his motor alone should entice some general managers to select him as a high-energy third-line prospect.

Strengths

Excellent puck-carrier in transition

NHL-level playmaking

Relentless motor

Strong forechecker

Relatively mature defensive game

Under Construction – Improvements to Make

Needs to develop his shot into a legitimate weapon

Tries to force high-danger plays too often

Can improve top speed

NHL Potential

If he makes it to the show, Epperson projects as a third-line energy winger. At his ceiling, I see him as a 10-goal, 35-point contributor who is capable of playmaking at an above-average level while also being able to shut the opposition down. I don’t see him as a risky pick — I think he’s a lock to touch NHL ice at some point considering his motor and effectiveness as a playmaker, but the ceiling is limited because he isn’t much of a shooting threat. In terms of play style, he’s a sort of blend between Matias Maccelli and Jesper Fast, where his allergen to shooting the puck but affinity for high-danger passes mirrors that of Maccelli and the motor and forechecking aptitude is similar to Fast.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk: 1.5/5, Reward: 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense: 6/10, Defense: 5/10

Awards/Achievements

Epperson aided the U.S. team to a gold medal in the Under-17 World Hockey Championship in 2022-23.

Kristian Epperson Stats

