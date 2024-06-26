Washington Capitals 2024 Draft Target: Jett Luchanko

Among the forwards who the Washington Capitals could pick at 17th overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, Jett Luchanko has worked his way into the conversation. If not a first-round selection, he would be a great addition to any team that takes him in the second round (the Capitals have the Vegas Golden Knights’ second-round selection that is 52nd overall from the Anthony Mantha trade back in March). Luchanko was ranked 19th on Bob McKenzie’s final draft rankings for TSN, right around where Washington currently sits in the first round. Either way, the Capitals should have him on their radar.

Luchanko’s Development

Luchanko was born on Aug. 21, 2006, in London, Ontario. He joined the London Jr. Knights U16 AAA team for the 2021-22 season. In 21 games, he posted 19 goals and 27 assists. The U16 Knights squad also made the playoffs, and Luchanko scored 16 points (four goals and 12 assists) in eight contests.

Luchanko officially joined the Ontario Hockey League’s (OHL) Guelph Storm in 2022-23, becoming teammates with future Boston Bruins forward Matthew Poitras, St. Louis Blues prospect Michael Buchinger, and Winnipeg Jets prospect Danny Zhilkin. Luchanko produced five goals and nine assists in 46 games. The Storm made the 2023 Playoffs, and Luchanko got an assist in six contests.

Jett Luchanko, Guelph Storm (Natalie Shaver/OHL Images)

In Luchanko’s second season with the Storm, his offensive production improved, notching. 20 goals and 54 assists in 68 games in 2023-24 to finish first on the team in points – he was followed by Braeden Bowman with 71 points, Jake Karabela with 55, Max Namestnikov with 50, and Buchinger with 47. Guelph also made the playoffs again, and Luchanko totaled three assists in four games.

Luchanko’s Strengths

There is plenty to like about Luchanko. THWs’ Peter Baracchini discussed Luchanko’s key strengths in his draft profile, noting his “high motor and energy,” “strong two-way vision,” and “playmaking awareness,” among others. Baracchini also mentioned Poitras as a comparable player, noting, “Luchanko’s ceiling could project him as a highly skilled, two-way centreman with top-six potential…he’s one that you can rely on in any situation and his speed could be an asset on the penalty-kill to try and generate some offense as well…His development path and skillset feel very similar to that of Poitras as they both play with speed and are both skilled passers.”

Poitras, 20, played his first NHL season with the Bruins in 2023-24. In 33 games, he tallied five goals and 15 points. He was selected by the Bruins in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft and put up great numbers for the Storm. In two seasons, he posted the following stats:

2021-22: 21 goals and 29 assists for 50 points in 68 games

2022-23: 16 goals and 79 assists for 95 points in 63 games

In addition, Poitras produced these offensive stats during Guelph’s two trips to the postseason:

2021-22: one goal and three assists for four points in five games

2022-23: two goals and four assists for six points in six games

Poitras had a good start to his career in Boston, as he tried to carry part of the load left by the departures of Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci to retirement, and he handled his time on the ice well. The same could be true with Luchanko, wherever he lands.

Related: 2024 NHL Draft: The “Do Not Draft” List

Joely Stockl of The Hockey News also talked about Luchanko’s strengths, stating, “With Jett Luchanko, it is hard work and compete…Luchanko possesses electric speed, and he won a majority of the skating tests at the CHL Top Prospects Game’s on-ice testing. He has furocious compete and he is relentless on the attack. Away from that, Luchanko finds a way to get on the score board.”

Any team in the NHL could use Luchanko’s skills.

Luchanko to the Capitals?

The Capitals could go in a few different directions with the 17th pick. If they decide they want a forward instead of a defenseman, Luchanko could be available. He would be a solid fit and could become one of the faces of the forward core for years to come. Other than Pierre-Luc Dubois, Tom Wilson, Rasmus Sandin, Dylan Strome, and Aliaksei Protas, who are locked up for at least the next four seasons, most players on the Capitals’ roster do not have long-term deals. Alex Ovechkin only has two seasons left on his contract, and he could retire after that.

Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan will be looking to the future to assemble the next era in Capitals hockey. Luchanko is one of many forwards who could help the transition toward the Post-Ovechkin Era. They may be one of the teams who view him as a first-round talent. If not, maybe they will try to get him in the second round.