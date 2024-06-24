2024 NHL Draft: Horn’s Final 2-Round Mock Draft

With the 2024 NHL Draft less than a week away, I wanted to take one final look at what the first two rounds of the 2024 NHL Draft could look like. We know the teams who hold the first 30 picks already, but the final two picks in the draft order won’t be set until Monday night when the Panthers and the Oilers faceoff in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. As a result, I will be going off of regular season points percentage for their placements in this mock.

This is a really fascinating portion of the season, where we see the full impact of a final impression on the public and private consensus. If a player played poorly in their final showing(s) like Konsta Helenius, they may start to drop down draft boards a little as a result. On the flip side, a player like Beckett Sennecke has risen significantly in the few months or so due to his excellent play down the stretch in the OHL playoffs.

We also see the impact of the NHL Draft combine testing and interview process with players like Carter Yakemchuk underwhelming a bit and others like Stian Solberg, EJ Emery, and Michael Hage improving their chances of going early on day 1. We’ll only need to wait another few days before we see how teams really value these prospects, but I’ll give it my best shot!

Without further ado, let’s take a look at how the first round might shake out!

1. San Jose Sharks: Macklin Celebrini, C, Boston University

It’s been clear ever since they won the draft lottery that the Sharks are going to take Macklin Celebrini first overall. If it wasn’t obvious enough based on his play throughout this season, Sharks GM Mike Grier has frequently referred to having “Macklin” on the team before catching himself and offering a “if he’s who we select” to the media. Don’t worry Mike, the secret’s safe with us.

2. Chicago Blackhawks: Artyom Levshunov, RD, Michigan State University

Chicago has the first tough decision this year and I think they’ll land a really strong prospect whether they pick Ivan Demidov, Cayden Lindstrom or Anton Silayev. However, I think the offensive potential of Artyom Levshunov will be enough for the Blackhawks to select him second overall. Levshunov has the potential to be a number one defender in the NHL, which would be a massive boon to the defense corps with plenty of good but not elite defenders.

3. Anaheim Ducks: Anton Silayev, LD, Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)

Anaheim has plenty of talented forwards (Leo Carlsson, Mason McTavish, etc.) and offensive defensemen (Olen Zellweger and Pavel Mintyukov), so I’ve got them taking Anton Silayev, the big, physical, shutdown defender. Silayev was very successful in the KHL this season against grown men where his 6-foot-7 frame and defensive game earned him consistent minutes. The Ducks have a ton of talent on their roster but a big defender with the physicality and defensive potential of Silayev could be one of the final pieces they need.

4. Columbus Blue Jackets: Cayden Lindstrom, C, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

The Columbus Blue Jackets added Adam Fantilli in the 2023 Draft, and this time around I think they’ll end up with another big, power-forward center in Cayden Lindstrom. Though he suffered multiple injuries throughout his draft year, Lindstrom’s offensive production, power, and speed was enough to grab the attention of NHL teams everywhere.

I don’t know that he’s likely to become a great top-line center, but that’s totally fine for Columbus with Fantilli already in the fold.

5. Montreal Canadiens: Ivan Demidov, RW, SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)

After all the Matvei Michkov hype in last year’s draft, where the Canadiens drafted fifth overall, perhaps it’s folly to expect them to draft this year’s highly skilled offensive winger out of Russia. Regardless, I believe Ivan Demidov is an excellent option at five and would give Montreal a dynamic offensive force that can break open a shift despite a strange 10-2 skating stride.

6. Utah Hockey Club: Zeev Buium, LD, University of Denver (NCAA)

It’s hard to get a pulse for how high Zeev Buium will go this year, but I think he should genuinely be in the conversation as high as second overall. Buium’s two-way play was rock-solid this year in the NCAA, and his offensive production blew the freshman scoring of guys like Quinn Hughes and Cale Makar out of the water! Buium has real star potential in my eyes and Utah would land a very intelligent and likable defender here who could compliment their massive prospects like Daniil But, Conor Geekie, and Dmitri Simashev.

7. Ottawa Senators: Beckett Sennecke, RW, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

Beckett Sennecke is a classic late riser in this year’s draft. He had a good season overall but really turned on the jets over the final weeks of the OHL season and then into the OHL playoffs. Sennecke’s hands are among the very best in the class and his size/reach allows him to cut through and around traffic with ease. I think he’ll be in the conversation for teams starting around the fifth overall spot.

8. Seattle Kraken: Sam Dickinson, LD, London Knights (OHL)

The Seattle Kraken haven’t used any high draft picks on defenders yet since entering the league, but I expect that will change this week. Sam Dickinson is an excellent pro prospect, with the size, strength, and defensive game to jump into the NHL next season. His offensive game took a big step forward this year, and another year with the London Knights could help further than development. The Kraken are a bit of a mushy middle team right now, and while I’m not sure Dickinson is the guy that pushes you out of that tier, he projects comfortably as a strong top-four defender.

9. Calgary Flames: Zayne Parekh, RD, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

*GASP* not Tij Iginla!?!? Nope, sorry everyone. I really think the Flames are in need of a high-end defensive prospect this year, after landing plenty of scoring wingers in recent drafts like Matt Coronato, Samuel Honzek, and Connor Zary. Iginla is obviously going to be on the table here, but I think it’s honestly fair to ask if Zayne Parekh is a more impactful offensive piece than even Iginla.

Parekh is a phenomenal offensive driver, with the hands, hockey sense, and shot to become an elite power play quarterback in the NHL. Just make sure you ease him into big even strength minutes.

10. New Jersey Devils: Tij Iginla, C, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

The New Jersey Devils just landed their starting goalie for the next two years or so in Jacob Markstrom, and they didn’t even have to move this pick in the process. That means they get to make a significant upgrade in net while continuing to add high-end talent to their prospect pool. I still think Cole Eiserman could be a perfect fit alongside Jack Hughes someday, but Tij Iginla’s goal scoring, forechecking and physicality win out in this case.

11. Buffalo Sabres: Carter Yakemchuk, RD, Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

The Buffalo Sabres have had one of the best and brightest young cores for several years now. Berkly Catton would certainly be an option here, but it might be hard to have so many smaller forwards in their top-six group with guys like Zach Benson and Matt Savoie already within the fold. In that case, I think they’ll lean towards a defender with Carter Yakemchuk standing out to me as the best option remaining. Buffalo has plenty of talented left-handed defenders so Carter Yakemchuk would give them a bit of a different look on the backend.

12. Philadelphia Flyers: Berkly Catton, C, Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

This is a near dream scenario for the Flyers, landing one of the most talented players in the draft simply because he’s 5-foot-11. Berkly Catton is a really well-rounded forward who has plenty of pro center qualities despite his size. He wins tons of faceoffs, forechecks hard, and is a phenomenal puck carrier through transition. If Catton makes it past the top-seven picks or so, he’s going to start looking like a steal really quick.

It’s possible Philadelphia goes for someone bigger or possibly a defender, but I think that would be a massive mistake. News recently broke that Matvei Michkov is set to axe his KHL contract in favor of joining the Flyers next Fall, and the possibility of a Michkov/Catton connection in Philly should have Flyers fans jumping for joy despite the small stature of both players.

13. Minnesota Wild: Cole Eiserman, LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

If we were just looking at pure stats, Cole Eiserman would be a top-five pick this year. He scored 92 goals this season in 88 games, which shouldn’t even be possible. Eiserman is the undisputed best sniper in this year’s draft, but questions about his selfishness and one-dimensional game have plagued him all year long. I think he’s an excellent pick at 13 for a Minnesota team that would love to add another winger capable of taking over a game by himself.

14. San Jose Sharks: Stian Solberg, LD, Vålerenga (Norway)

It’s not uncommon for a relatively unknown prospect to impress NHL scouts with good play at the Men’s World Championships, earning a much higher draft slot than previously expected. Stian Solberg is one such player, earning a ton more respect and attention after he was one of Norway’s best players at the recent tournament. Solberg is big, he’s physical, borderline violent, and he plays a strong defensive game. He isn’t likely to be a star, especially offensively, but he’s got a really good foundation to becoming a top-four defender in the NHL and could become more with some offensive growth.

15. Detroit Red Wings: Michael Brandsegg-Nygård, RW, Mora IK (HockeyAllsvenskan)

This has been a common choice in mock drafts for Detroit, and for good reason. Michael Brandsegg-Nygård fits the Red Wings’ MO as a high compete level and a highly projectible NHL skill set. However, it’s reductive to say he’s just going to become a middle-six wing for them since he is one of the most gifted goal scorers in this whole draft.

Brandsegg-Nygård’s shot is legit, and he scored eight goals in the Allsvenskan this year. It’s also worth mentioning that he’s set to join Skellefteå AIK in the SHL this year where he’ll be teammates with Detroit’s 2023 first rounder Axel Sandin Pellikka.

16. St. Louis Blues: Adam Jiricek, RD, HC Plzen (Czechia)

Adam Jiricek will be a fascinating player to watch on draft day since he hasn’t played any competitive games in the calendar year of 2024 so far. He sustained an injury at the World Juniors in December and hasn’t seen any game action since. Jiricek has the potential to be a solid top-four defender, with the size, right-handed shot, and defensive game that NHL teams love. St. Louis had three first rounders in the 2023 Draft, and used two of them on forwards so I think they’d love the chance to add a higher end defensive prospect which Jiricek appears to be. Konsta Helenius was under serious consideration here as well.

17. Washington Capitals: Konsta Helenius, C/RW, Jukurit (Liiga)

Konsta Helenius is a seriously talented forward prospect in this year’s draft. Obviously he comes in just under the arbitrary line of 6-feet tall that NHL teams love to focus on, but he was a top-six center in one of the toughest hockey leagues in the world and was very successful. Not only did Helenius score his fair share of points but he drove play and was a dependable playmaker on the powerplay. The Capitals are looking to remain competitive for the final years of Alexander Ovechkin’s career and I think Helenius is a reasonable bet to compete in the NHL soon despite his size.

18. Chicago Blackhawks: Michael Hage, C, Chicago Steel (USHL)

It’s still a bit unclear why the Blackhawks traded up from 20th to 18th a month out from the draft, but landing someone as talented as Michael Hage would certainly be worth the cost of the deal. There’s a real chance Hage isn’t available this high, with teams like Minnesota, Detroit, and San Jose standing out to me as landing spots for him. Hage is a remarkable offensive player who is a threat to shoot or pass and he had a really strong final stretch of his season in the USHL. I’m sure the Blackhawks have had plenty of viewings given he played this season in the city, and I think he’d be a great addition considering they took a defenseman at second overall.

19. Vegas Golden Knights: Jett Luchanko, C, Guelph Storm (OHL)

Jett Luchanko has come a long way this season, developing into a really nice forward prospect who looks like a potential 3C or second line winger. He is a really strong skater, winding up through the neutral zone before bursting through opposing defenses in transition. Luchanko is also a high-compete type of player who gives every forecheck and backcheck his all. His biggest area for growth is his finishing touch, but he looks like a play-driving forward who will never give up on a play, the kind of guy who fits well next to star players.

20. New York Islanders: EJ Emery, RD, USA U18 (NTDP)

EJ Emery was the most impressive prospect at the draft combine testing by a wide margin. Among other impressive results, his standing high jump cleared the rest of the field by a considerable margin. He’s an extremely athletic, 6-foot-3, right-shot defender so there’s a lot to like from a projection stand point. Emery is a good stopper defensively, engaging his large frame well physically, but his offensive game will need some development for sure.

21. Los Angeles Kings: Igor Chernyshov, LW, MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL)

Igor Chernyshov is a big powerful winger who earned consistent minutes on a strong KHL team this season because of his shot and his high-end motor. Chernyshov is getting better at using his frame to protect the puck and extend possession, and his shot makes him a threat in the offensive zone since he’ll gladly charge to the middle of the ice and whip off a shot on a moment’s notice. The Kings just moved on from Pierre-Luc Dubois so adding a potential power forward prospect here would be a nice fit.

22. Nashville Predators: Cole Beaudoin, C, Barrie Colts (OHL)

Cole Beaudoin was heavily relied upon for Team Canada at the recent U18 World Championships, as a highly competitive center who wins more than his fair share of puck battles.

The Predators have several talented young wingers in Luke Evangelista, Matthew Wood, and Joakim Kemell, so adding someone who clearly projects as a strong two-way center in the NHL would be huge. If they can help him unlock his offensive game and/or skating then Beaudoin could become even more.

23. Toronto Maple Leafs: Charlie Elick, RD, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

Charlie Elick fits the mold of a playoff-style defenseman perfectly, as a 6-foot-3 defender who is incredibly mobile and physical. In fact, Elick is one of the best skaters in the draft class, which is a huge deal for a right-shot defender of his size. There are questions around his hockey sense and skill with the puck, but I think he makes a strong first pass and will make a ton of stops in the NHL.

24. Colorado Avalanche: Sacha Boisvert, C, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

Just a year after adding Calum Ritchie in the first round of the draft, here I’ve got the Avalanche taking another highly skilled, pro-style center prospect in Sacha Boisvert. Boisvert has scored a ton of points in the USHL over the past two years, largely with his wicked wrist shot that makes him a threat at all times. He scored 36 goals in 61 games this season and would likely give the Avalanche another strong middle-six forward in a couple of years.

25. Ottawa Senators: Trevor Connelly, LW, Tri-City Storm (USHL)

Trevor Connelly is by far the most talented player on the board here, with the speed and skill to dance through opponents at the USHL level this season. However, there are character concerns with this player both on and off the ice, not to mention his final impression during his draft year being an unnecessary 5-minute major penalty in the U18 World Championships that led to Team USA’s collapse. I’m sure plenty of teams are weighing the pros and cons with Connelly right now but I doubt he’ll slide much further than this on pure talent alone.

26. Montreal Canadiens: Liam Greentree, RW, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

Before his lackluster U18s, Liam Greentree was publicly considered as more of a top-16 prospect, but after barely earning any ice time for Canada his stock has cooled a bit. Greentree’s skating was exposed a bit against the best players in his age group, and he currently lacks the footspeed to be a major impact player in the NHL. However, his skill and shot are remarkable, and him being named the captain of the Spitfires at age 17 last Fall won’t be lost on NHL teams.

27. Carolina Hurricanes: Yegor Surin, C/RW, Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)

Real original, I know, picking the well-rounded and highly competitive Russian forward to be selected by the Hurricanes. Call me basic all you want, Carolina has a type. Yegor Surin is an elite compete type of player who never lets up on the gas. He’s always around the play, either in battles for the puck of supporting his teammates throughout possessions. Surin has a bit of a mean streak as well (might be a bit of an understatement), with 108 penalty minutes this season to go with 52 points in 42 MHL games.

28. Calgary Flames: Julius Miettinen, C, Everett Silvertips (WHL)

Julius Miettinen is a big Finnish center who had a slow start to his season in the WHL this year after coming over from the Finnish junior circuit. However, he adjusted to the North American game pretty quickly and finished the year off very strong.

Miettinen doesn’t really possess any elite traits, but his skill, strength, skating, and size make him a legit NHL prospect who could complement the smaller wingers in Calgary’s system like Matt Coronato and Jakub Pelletier.

29. Dallas Stars: Leo Sahlin Wallenius, LD, Växjo J20 (J20 Nationell)

Leo Sahlin Wallenius is a smooth skating two-way defender with the sense to get into lanes and shut down opposing forwards and the skill to hold onto pucks in the offensive zone and create plays for himself. He’s similar to 2023 first rounder Tom Willander in that his skating is so strong that he always has a chance to make a good defensive play. Sahlin Wallenius is likely to play pro games in Sweden next year, and despite being 5-foot-11 I think he will be very successful against the increased competition.

30. New York Rangers: Dean Letourneau, C, St. Andrew’s College (PHC)

Dean Letourneau is a massive forward prospect who played in the High School prep circuit this season. He dominated at that level due to his shot and excellent puck skills, not to mention his 6-foot-6 frame that allowed him to bully just about every defender in that league. Letourneau is joining Boston College next season in the NCAA which will be a significant increase in quality of competition. The size, skating (which is good for his size but still a bit raw), and hands are going to be too much for a team like the Rangers to pass on near the end of the first round.

31. Anaheim Ducks: Sam O’Reilly, C/RW, London Knights (OHL)

Sam O’Reilly had a really strong rookie season in the OHL this year as an important center for the London Knights as they went on a run to an OHL Championship as well as the Memorial Cup Final. He has the size, skating, and compete level of a future NHL center and I think his play through the OHL playoffs and Memorial Cup will have made enough of an impact in NHL circles that he’s a serious consideration for teams in this range. After landing a massive defensive defender in Silayev earlier, the Ducks now take someone they can comfortably slot into their future bottom-six forward group.

32. Philadelphia Flyers: Dominik Badinka, RD, Malmö Redhawks (SHL)

After taking another forward who is on the smaller side in Catton earlier in the draft, the Flyers go for some more size here with Dominik Badinka. Badinka is a 6-foot-3, right-shot defender who has the mobility to keep up against pro skaters while making lots of smart defensive plays. He isn’t likely to be a significant offensive contributor, but I think he’ll provide enough playmaking at even strength and likely end up as a penalty killer in the NHL someday. The Flyers already have Jamie Drysdale and Oliver Bonk on the right side, but I don’t think you can have too much two-way talent on the backend.

Second Round:

San Jose Sharks: Nikita Artamonov, RW, Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)

Chicago Blackhawks: Adam Kleber, RD, Lincoln Stars (USHL)

Anaheim Ducks: Linus Eriksson, C, Djurgardens (Allsvenskan)

Columbus Blue Jackets: Eriks Mateiko, LW/RW, Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)

Winnipeg Jets: Marek Vanacker, LW, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

Utah Hockey Club: Emil Hemming, RW, TPS (Liiga)

Ottawa Senators: Ryder Ritchie, C, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

Seattle Kraken: Adam Jecho, C, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

Calgary Flames: Terik Parascak, RW, Prince George Cougars (WHL)

San Jose Sharks: Henry Mews, RD, Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

Buffalo Sabres: Andrew Basha, LW/RW, Medicine Hat Tigers

Pittsburgh Penguins: John Mustard, C/W, Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL)

Minnesota Wild: Lucas Pettersson, C, MoDo Hockey J20 (J20 Nationell)

Pittsburgh Penguins: Alfons Freij, LD, Vaxjo J20 (J20 Nationell)

Detroit Red Wings: Teddy Stiga, LW, USA U18 (NTDP)

St. Louis Blues: Maxim Massé, RW, Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)

Utah Hockey Club: Ben Danford, RD, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

Chicago Blackhawks: Cole Hutson, LD, USA U18 (NTDP)

Philadelphia Flyers: Gabriel Eliasson, LD, HV71 J20 (J20 Nationell)

Washington Capitals: Jesse Pulkkinen, LD, JYP U20 (U20 SM-sarja)

Nashville Predators: Leon Muggli, LD, EV Zug (NL)

New York Islanders: Jack Berglund, C, Färjestad BK J20 (J20 Nationell)

Nashville Predators: Simon Zether, C, Rögle BK J20 (J20 Nationell)

St. Louis Blues: Matvei Shuravin, LD, CSKA Jr. (MHL)

Montreal Canadiens: Mikhail Yegorov, G, Omaha Lancers (USHL)

Anaheim Ducks: Matvei Gridin, RW, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

Nashville Predators: Timur Kol, LD, Omskie Yastreby (MHL)

Carolina Hurricanes: Ilya Nabokov, G, Metallurg Magnitogorsk (KHL)

New York Islanders: Marcus Gidlöf, G, Leksands IF J20 (J20 Nationell)

Calgary Flames: Colton Roberts, RD, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

Seattle Kraken: Pavel Moysevich, G, SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)

Edmonton Oilers: Javon Moore, LW, Minnetonka (MN-HS)

Utah Hockey Club: Jacob Battaglia, RW, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

