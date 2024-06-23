Maple Leafs Hire Marc Savard as Assistant Coach

The Toronto Maple Leafs announced today that Marc Savard has been hired as an assistant coach. The hiring completes head coach Craig Berube’s staff for the upcoming season, which includes associate Lane Lambert, assistant Mike Van Ryn, goaltending coach Curtis Sanford, and video coaches Jordan Bean and Sam Kim.

Savard joins the Maple Leafs after serving as an assistant coach with the Calgary Flames last season, following two seasons as head coach of the Ontario Hockey League’s Windsor Spitfires. During his two seasons (2021-22 and 2022-23) in Windsor, Savard guided the Spitfires to a record of 88-35-8-5 and an appearance in the OHL Finals in 2022. The Ottawa, Ontario native began his coaching career with the St. Louis Blues in 2019-20 before beginning his tenure in Windsor.

— The Hockey Writers (@TheHockeyWriter) June 23, 2024

Savard was a very effective playmaker during the prime years of his career. In 807 games played he had 706 points and 499 assists, before concussions forced his career to come to an end. His best season was back in 2005-06 when he finished ninth in league scoring with 97 points.

What Savard Can Bring to the Maple Leafs

THW’s Peter Baracchini wrote an earlier article detailing how Savard could positively influence the team. He felt that the one constant that has plagued the Maple Leafs on the man advantage is that they’re too predictable when it comes to their approach. Whether it’s; resorting to the drop pass constantly and not generating enough speed on the entry, movement in the offensive zone, not attacking the middle or constantly trying to find Auston Matthews for a shot or one-timer, the opposition has taken note.

The Maple Leafs start off hot and are absolutely lethal on the power play, but they become stagnant and patient. They’re looking for the perfect play and opportunity to arise but don’t create and make something themselves. The power play has shown to be dangerous that you see with the likes of the Edmonton Oilers, Colorado Avalanche and Florida Panthers.

That’s been the issue late in the season and into the postseason. Look to Savard to try to change that mindset. He has an approach that can get them out of their comfort zone, and he has a perfect theory on how his power play should be run.