Flames: Prospects They Have a Shot at Landing in 2024 NHL Draft

The Calgary Flames are in a nice spot heading into the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, as they currently have two first-round picks and could have four by the trade deadline. The additional first they currently have came from the Vancouver Canucks, which they got as part of the Elias Lindholm deal.

The other two firsts they could have will be dependant on the returns for Chris Tanev and Noah Hanifin, as both are expected to be traded in the coming weeks. That said, how those deals pan out remains to be seen.

With how things are right now standings wise, the Flames own pick is projected to fall at about 10th overall, while the Canucks won’t come until late in the first round. Based on some mock draft projections, here are a few players they have a shot at landing with both.

Early First-Round Pick Options

Tij Iginla

The prospect all Flames fans have their eye on right now is Tij Iginla, who is the oldest son of Jarome. The 17-year-old has popped off in his second Western Hockey League (WHL) season, resulting in his name skyrocketing up the draft rankings. On Sportsnet’s latest list, he is projected to go 11th overall.

Iginla, who primarily plays centre, has a team leading 37 goals along with 65 points in 52 games with the Kelowna Rockets. He isn’t as physical as his father was, but has a great ability to score goals thanks to an incredible shot which has both power and accuracy.

Carter Yakemchuk

Though the Flames biggest need at this time is talent down the middle of the ice, it will be hard for them to look past Carter Yakemchuk if he is still on the board. The Flames organization will have plenty of knowledge of his game, as he plays for the Calgary Hitmen in the WHL. He is projected as of now to go 7th, but found himself in the 10-15 range earlier in the season.

Yakemchuk has good size at 6-foot-3, 190 pounds, and is likely still growing given that he is just 18 years old. His 24 goals from the back end set a new franchise record for the Hitmen, and he has played in just 52 games. He brings plenty of snarl as well, as his 103 penalty minutes lead his teammates by a significant margin.

Berkly Catton

Another centreman the Flames may be able to get their hands on is Berkly Catton. The Saskatoon native is having a phenomenal season in the WHL with the Spokane Chiefs, as he has a team-leading 41 goals and 89 points through 54 games. That goal total is tied with Seattle Kraken prospect Jagger Firkus for third in the WHL, while his point total is good enough for fourth.

While Catton’s offensive upside speaks for itself based on his numbers, he is also said to be quite sound defensively. By all accounts, he has the makings to be a top-line forward in the NHL, and the fact that he plays down the middle makes him a very intriguing prospect for the Flames.

Late First-Round Pick Options

Dean Letourneau

As for who the Flames may land with their later first-round pick, one player to keep an eye on is Dean Letourneau. The recently turned 18 year old is absolutely dominating high-school hockey for St. Andrews College, having compiled a ridiculous 53 goals and 110 points in just 49 games. Flames fans may be hesitant to draft a player out of high school in the first round given the Mark Jankowski pick in 2012, but there is far more upside in Letourneau’s game.

Not only do Letourneau’s stats exceed Jankowski’s, he also has more size. Jankowski certainly isn’t lacking in that department, as he stands at 6-foot-4. However, Letourneau is currently listed at 6-foot-6, and could very well become the tallest player in the NHL should he continue growing and get to that level.

Michael Hage

Another centreman expected to go late in the first round is Michael Hage. The 17-year-old has 23 goals and 47 points in 38 games with the Chicago Steel of the USHL. The Flames have some familiarity with the Steel organization, as that is who right-winger Matt Coronato was playing for at the time the Flames drafted him 13th overall in 2021.

Hage does need to work on improving his defensive game, but possesses some top-end puck skills which should allow him to become an offensive producer at the NHL level. He is also said to have a very quick release, often fooling goaltenders with how fast the puck gets off his stick.

Colton Roberts

An interesting defenceman who is expected to go either late first or early second round is Colton Roberts. The 17-year-old is in his second season with the Vancouver Giants of the WHL, where he has seven goals and 25 points through 51 games. There are some concerns with Roberts’ game, but there is a ton of upside as well.

Roberts, who is a right-handed shot, stands at 6-foot-4 and weight 198 pounds. His skating needs some work, but he has drastically improved both offensively and defensively in his second season in the WHL, proving that he is extremely motivated. This pick could be one that takes some time to pan out, but has the chance to be looked at as a home run for the Flames years down the road.

2024 Draft Will Be Massive for Flames

While all teams have pressure on them entering a draft, the Flames will really be under the microscope. This is a team that has chosen to attempt a retool rather than a rebuild, and in order for it to be successful, they will need to make these draft picks count. Should they land any of the six players mentioned above, they will be off to a great start.