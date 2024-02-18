Flames: 3 Trade Destinations for Noah Hanifin

The decision has finally been made. After contemplating for months, defenceman Noah Hanifin has chosen to test the market rather than sign an extension with the Calgary Flames. With the decision, it means that Hanifin’s days with the Flames are numbered, as he will be dealt ahead of the March 8th trade deadline.

While many teams would be interested in acquiring an everyday top-four defenceman like Hanifin, it all comes down to what the 27-year-old wants. He may not have a no-trade clause in his contract, but teams around the league will be hesitant to give a big package if he isn’t willing to first agree to an extension.

Based on last night’s reporting from Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Hanifin’s preference is to play south of the border. Those comments make it seem far more likely that he will be dealt to an American-based team, and these three, in particular, stand out as strong suitors.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning may not be as dominant of a team as they were a few seasons ago, but they remain a threat in the Eastern Conference. Up front, they possess some of the most dangerous weapons in the league, such as Nikita Kucherov, Steven Stamkos, and Brayden Point. In the pipes, they have one of the best in the business in Andrei Vasilevskiy. Their blue line, however, has become a little thin.

Noah Hanifin, Calgary Flames (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The reason for that is because of a season-ending injury suffered by Mikhail Sergachev earlier in the month. His injury has created a significant hole on the left side of the Lightning’s back end, and Hanifin is undoubtedly the best option on the market to replace it. The Bolts don’t have a first-round pick until the 2026 draft, but they do have a few intriguing prospects that general manager Craig Conroy would certainly have interest in.

Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins, despite losing both Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci in the offseason, have remained one of the best teams in the NHL. Playing for a contender would be exciting enough for Hanifin, and given that he was born and raised in Boston, it suggests he would be happy to sign a long-term extension with them.

The Bruins could certainly make room from a roster perspective for Hanifin, as their left side currently consists of Matt Grzelcyk, Hampus Lindholm, and Derek Forbort. Cap-wise, the two sides would have to get creative, as the Bruins have less than $90,000 in space. Whether that means involving a third team or the Flames taking a contract in return remains to be seen, but don’t be surprised to see the Bruins in the mix.

New Jersey Devils

The Flames have been talking plenty with the New Jersey Devils over the last few weeks, though those talks have primarily focused on Jacob Markstrom. While the Devils certainly need a goaltender, whether ahead of the deadline or in the offseason, their back end could also use an immediate upgrade.

Noah Hanifin, Calgary Flames (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Injuries have taken their toll on the Devils’ blue line, as they are currently without Dougie Hamilton and Jonas Siegenthaler. Their left side is quite underwhelming, as it currently consists of Kevin Bahl, Luke Hughes, and Brendan Smith. If the Devils want to get back into a playoff spot this season, they will need to improve their blue line, and acquiring Hanifin would allow them to do just that. The Devils are a good fit in plenty of senses, as they have over $10 million in cap space and own their first-round pick in both the 2024 and 2025 drafts.

Exciting Times for the Flames

While fans in Calgary would prefer their team to be contending for a Stanley Cup, the fact of the matter is that was never going to happen with this roster. Instead, they are retooling on the fly and are quickly stockpiling some excellent young talent that should help them become an excellent team in the years to come. Moving Hanifin should help with that in a big way.