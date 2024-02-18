5 Thoughts on the Blackhawks’ Games Since Bedard’s Return

It’s been an exciting few days for the Chicago Blackhawks. That’s because Connor Bedard returned to the lineup after being out 14 games and 40 days (like we weren’t counting or anything) following jaw surgery. To the delight of every fan at the United Center, Bedard made a surprise early return against the Pittsburgh Penguins and Bedard’s childhood idol, Sidney Crosby, on Feb. 15.

Unfortunately, the team couldn’t find a win against the Penguins, but they snapped an eight-game losing skid on Saturday afternoon (Feb. 17) with a big win over the Ottawa Senators. Let’s get to some thoughts from the last two games, and the Bedard effect.

Bedard Changes Everything

Yep, for everyone that’s watched all the contests where Bedard didn’t play knows exactly what I’m talking about. This kid just adds a new dynamic to the team. Obviously, he gives the Blackhawks more depth and more balance to the lineup, and of course he’s a player that knows how to score goals. Which was a big problem when he was out (the Blackhawks scored one or zero goals in nine of the 14 games where Bedard was out).

But Bedard just provides a different dynamic and energy to the team. He’s only 18 years old! Yet he’s arguably the most important player they have. Head coach Luke Richardson attributes some of that to his unbelievable drive and determination. “He’s just driven. Loves to play, loves to score and help the team in that way. He’s really mild-mannered in every other part of his lifestyle away from the rink — even at the rink — and he just lights up when he gets on that ice.”

Connor Bedard has returned to the Chicago Blackhawks after missing time due to a broken jaw. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Bedard lit it up this past Thursday when he provided the perfect dish to Philipp Kurashev for a goal. It ended up being the only tally of the game for the Blackhawks. But Bedard took charge and led the play in the final 40 minutes after a rusty first period. He ended the night with a primary assist, four shots on goal and the team lead in ice time among forwards, with 21:17 minutes.

Bedard kicked it up a notch against the Senators, tallying a goal, an assist and five shots on net in the 3-2 win. Also, how about his chemistry with Kurashev?! The Swiss forward has nine goals on the season, and Bedard is credited with primary assists on five of them. I’m sure Kurashev is ecstatic Bedard is back. The two of them gel together well, and they’ve picked up right where they left off.

Another teammate also had high praise for Bedard:

Jason Dickinson on Connor Bedard: "Not too often does an 18-year-old come in and have this kind of an impact on a team. It’s very few players that have the opportunity to do something like that, and it’s even fewer that take that opportunity and run with it." #Blackhawks — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) February 17, 2024

Yeah, Bedard currently leads the team with 36 points (16 goals and 20 assists) even though he missed 14 games. He’s also still leading the Calder race; second-place Brock Faber of the Minnesota Wild currently has 33 points (4G, 29A) in 54 games played.

Dickinson Does It Again

Jason Dickinson may have great things to say about Bedard, but we could say a lot of good things about Dickinson as well. The veteran just got re-signed to a two-year extension with the Blackhawks, because he’s a leader both on and off the ice. The 28-year-old currently leads the Blackhawks with 17 goals (a career-high), currently one more than Bedard. I mean really, how about this clutch game-winning goal?

Dickinson has quietly been doing his job all season. He’s a defensive forward by trade, but he’s answered the call to step up offensively for the Blackhawks. Even more important than his goal, Dickinson and his linemates Tyler Johnson and Joey Anderson were tasked with shutting down the Senator’s top line. They did an admirable job. This line worked their butts off, and it was great to see Dickinson and company get rewarded with this goal at the end of the game.

Mrazek Magic

No disrespect to netminder Arvid Soderblom, but the veteran Petr Mrazek has really stolen the show this season. Every time he starts, the Blackhawks know they have a chance to win. Check out this poke check from the contest against the Senators. Not to mention how impressed former netminder Darren Pang is on the broadcast.

In this contest Mrazek made 40 saves. He wasn’t named as a Star of the game (that was Kurashev, Dickinson, Bedard) but he was rewarded with the winning chain in the locker room after the game. The guys know why they won that game. Yes, Bedard stepped up and Dickinson was clutch and Kurashev had two assists. But the Blackhawks only put 22 shots on net compared to the Senators’ 42. Without Mrazek making all those saves, the Blackhawks would’ve been toast. Here’s Mrazek’s response to his performance.

Petr Mrazek after another ho-hum 40-save performance: "I think it's been one of the best seasons I've been part of, personally." #Blackhawks — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) February 17, 2024

That’s a really cool thing for Mrazek to say. He just turned 32 and this is his 12th season in the league, playing for his fifth franchise. He’s said before that he loves it in Chicago, and he just signed a 2-year extension with the club. Now the Blackhawks can benefit even further from his stability in net and leadership qualities.

Korchinski Learning Lessons

Defenseman Kevin Korchinski got some tough love from the Blackhawks’ coaching staff this past game versus the Senators. He was benched for the last 11 minutes of the second period, after making some questionable mistakes. Some felt that was a little strict of the part of the coaches. After all, this is a season for development, and the point is to let the players play so they can iron out their kinks. Here was Richardson’s explanation.

Richardson on benching Korchinski in the 2nd: "A couple [bad] decisions and it's a tight game, so I wanted him to watch for a little bit. Kevin [Dean] talks to him and we show him things. He had a bit of a pinch that was ill-advised or whatever you want to call it, and a little… — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) February 17, 2024

Well there you have it. Some learning on the fly, and Korchinski gets to go back in the third period to redeem himself. We’ve seen this “tough love” in the second season of the rebuild, and even more so in the second half of this season. Richardson might be a player’s coach and someone most love to play for, but he’s going to demand the best out of everyone. In other words, he’s not afraid to be the bad guy. This leads me to the the player who’s getting the biggest case of tough love.

Reichel Heads to Rockford

Lost in all the Bedard excitement is the misfortune of Lukas Reichel. The Blackhawks 21-year-old prospect was supposed to be part of the supporting cast with Bedard this season, leading the way to a successful rebuild. But it hasn’t happened that way.

Lukas Reichel has dealt with some tough love from the Chicago Blackhawks’ coaching staff this season. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

The German native has been a healthy scratch for the fourth time in the last nine games, missing both contests of Bedard’s return. There’s plenty of controversy surrounding the treatment of Reichel, who’s had to play the majority of the season among the bottom-six forwards despite the pedigree of being drafted 17th overall in the 2020 draft.

Reichel in more of a skilled, finesse player. But Richardson wants him to also play better defensively and be more aggressive. He essentially wants him to lead the play on his line, instead of waiting for the game to come to him or for someone else to take charge.

But is it overkill to leave the 21-year-old in the bottom-six this long, instead of seeing what he can do among the top-six players who have more skill? Unfortunately, Reichel hasn’t responded the way the coaching staff wants. Instead, his confidence is at an all-time low. The next step is a demotion to the Rockford IceHogs.

Richardson talked to Reichel for several minutes after practice today, but Reichel is expected to remain a healthy scratch tomorrow.



Richardson was asked if sending Reichel to Rockford could be a possibility:

"Sometimes it’s a little bit of a instant blow to someone’s… — Ben Pope (@BenPopeCST) February 16, 2024

Sure enough, Reichel was assigned to Rockford on Sunday (Feb. 18) It’s tough to say if this is too much tough love. Can Reichel built up his confidence and find his mojo again with the IceHogs? Another storyline to watch.

Bedard is back and watching the Blackhawks is fun again, at least from what we’ve seen in the last two games since he’s returned. But while this 18-year-old can make quite the impact, he can only do so much. He has a supporting cast that’s also working really hard to get the team to the next step in their rebuild. There’s 27 more games in this 2023-24 season that should be fun to watch, to see where the team can take things.