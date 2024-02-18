Sabres News & Rumors: Cozens, Jokiharju, Luukkonen & Clague

The Buffalo Sabres staged an impressive comeback to defeat the Minnesota Wild in a thrilling 3-2 victory on Saturday (Feb. 17). With just 37 seconds left in regulation and goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen pulled for an extra attacker, Dylan Cozens managed to tie the game, sending it to overtime. Henri Jokiharju then sealed the win for the Sabres with his goal just 1:29 into overtime.

Luukkonen played a crucial role in the victory, making 31 saves to help bring home the win for Buffalo, only their second victory in five games since the All-Star Break. Casey Mittelstadt also scored for the Sabres.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres (Evan Sabourin / The Hockey Writers)

The Wild, who had won four straight games before this match, were unable to hold off the Sabres’ late surge. Cozens’ tying goal, which came off a scramble in front of the net, showed Buffalo’s determination to mount a successful comeback against a hot opponent coming into the game.

Item 1: 3 Reasons the Sabres Won the Game

In my opinion, there are three reasons why the Sabres beat the Wild on Saturday. First, there’s nothing sweeter than coming back to secure a win. The Sabres’ late-game heroics were exactly what they needed, and Cozens came through when it mattered most. He worked hard in front of the opposition’s goalie to knock the puck across the goal line. No hard work, no goal, and no overtime.

Second, Jokiharju scored the winner for the Sabres early in overtime with a wrist shot from the top of the slot. Despite being primarily known for his defensive abilities, he delivered the game-winning goal.

Third, once again, the Sabres had strong goaltending. Luukkonen stood tall in the crease, and his solid play kept his team in the game despite encountering a ton of pressure from the Wild’s offense. He made key saves at key times, which allowed the Sabres to hang in the game.

Item 2: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen Has Another Solid Game

More specifically, about Luukkonen’s stellar play, he made 30 saves in the game and has continued to be a pleasant surprise for the Sabres. Since the December break, he’s been on fire. Even given the Sabres’ iffy play at times, he’s put up an impressive 8-5-0 record. Of those wins, three have been shutouts. He’s also allowed just 21 goals over his 13 games.

Despite starting the season behind the highly-touted Devon Levi, Luukkonen has grabbed the starting goalie’s job with his consistently strong games. While it’s likely that the Sabres are now out of contention for a wild-card spot – there’s just too big of a points gap to overcome – his reliable play makes him a valuable asset for his team going forward.

Ukko Pekka Luukkonen, Buffalo Sabres (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In truth, I had pegged the Sabres for a playoff team this season. Sadly, that won’t happen. However, Luukkonen’s emergence offers his team consistent goaltending hope for the future. Now, if Levi can return to his last season’s form, I’m guessing that this team could be set in the crease for the next few seasons.

Item 3: Henri Jokiharju Ends His Long Scoring Drought

Jokiharju had a standout game by putting up his overtime goal and adding an assist to push the Sabres to their comeback win. This multiple-point game marked the end of his prolonged scoring drought. He had gone 24 games without a point and 31 games without a goal.

Jokiharju typically doesn’t generate many points. However, he has played solid defense. On the season, he has put up an impressive plus-9 rating. That’s the second-best rating on the team.

Item 4: Kale Clague Returned to the AHL

Defenseman Kale Clague was returned to the team’s American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate in Rochester today. The Regina, Saskatchewan native was selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the second round (51st overall) of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft. He’s primarily played in the AHL throughout his career, with stints in the NHL for the Los Angeles Kings, Montreal Canadiens, and the Sabres.

Kale Clague, when he was with the Montreal Canadiens (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)

Over his AHL career, he has scored 52 points (four goals, 48 assists) in 78 games. Clague was a healthy scratch in Saturday’s game against the Wild before being returned to the AHL. He has shuttled between the AHL and NHL since being signed by the Sabres in July 2022.

What’s Next for the Sabres?

The Sabres have a packed schedule ahead. They face off against the Anaheim Ducks at home on Monday. They return to the road as they head to Montreal to take on the Canadiens on Wednesday and then move on to play the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday.

The Sabres then return home to host the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, Feb. 25. With several games in quick succession, they will need to maintain focus and energy as they steer through this stretch of the season. However, if they could go on a bit of a heater, they could pull their record above the .500 mark.