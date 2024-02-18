Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Matthews, McMann, Jones & More

The Toronto Maple Leafs have occasionally struggled to maintain their level of play when facing teams lower in the standings this season. However, this was not the case on Saturday against the Anaheim Ducks. Last night, the Maple Leafs delivered a dominant performance, carrying away a resounding 9-2 victory. From the start, Toronto asserted its dominance, scoring four goals in the first period and adding four more in the second. This early offensive surge set the tone for the game and allowed the Maple Leafs to maintain control throughout.

Related: Maple Leafs’ Ideal Defense Target Should Be Rasmus Andersson

Despite facing a team lower in the standings, the Maple Leafs did not take their foot off the gas. The result was predictable – a decisive win.

Item 1: 3 Reasons the Maple Leafs Won the Game

In my opinion, there are three reasons why the Maple Leafs won the game against the Ducks. First, Auston Matthews had another stellar performance. He played less than 15 minutes on the night but had an exceptional game. He put up his second straight hat trick and added two assists, totaling a career-high five points in the game.

Second, the Maple Leafs were efficient with the man advantage. They capitalized on their power play opportunities, scoring four times. William Nylander and Bobby McMann each scored power-play goals, and Toronto took advantage of its special teams chances.

Related: Redoing the 2005 NHL Draft

Third, the Maple Leafs had a strong start and showed their offensive depth. Toronto got off to a strong start in the first period, scoring four goals to establish a commanding lead. Outside Matthews’ standout performance, contributions from players like Nylander, McMann, Nick Robertson, and Tyler Bertuzzi showed the Maple Leafs’ ability to generate scoring from multiple lines. This offensive firepower overwhelmed the Ducks.

Item 2: Auston Matthews Gets Another Hat Trick

Matthews continued his incredible run of form with another notable performance on Saturday, scoring three goals and dishing out two assists in Toronto’s dominant win. Matthews’ hat trick marked his second consecutive three-goal game and his sixth of the season. It no longer needs to be said that he’s the league’s top goal-scorer. The 26-year-old’s offense was apparent in all areas of the game. Three of his points came on the power play.

Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With this outstanding game, Matthews increased his league-leading goal total to 48 for the season. Impressively, 15 goals have been scored in his last 12 games alone. In addition to his goals, he has also added 23 assists and recorded an impressive 225 shots on goal through 52 games this season. It’s quite amazing that – as Maple Leafs fans – we are currently seeing the best player in Maple Leafs history play right now. He’s a treat to watch.

Item 3: Bobby McMann Has Another Multiple-Goal Game

McMann had another standout game on Saturday, scoring two goals and adding an assist. He wasted no time making an impact, scoring a power-play goal in the first period to spread the Maple Leafs’ lead to 2-0. He continued his scoring in the second period, netting another goal to further bolster Toronto’s lead to 8-1.

Related: Bobby McMann: Maple Leafs Rising Star & Fan Favorite

Additionally, McMann assisted on Nick Robertson’s goal in the final period, capping off his productive night. His performance follows a hat trick on Tuesday, bringing his total to five goals and six points in his last three games. This recent surge contrasts with his earlier season total of two goals and seven points in his first 26 games. Moving forward, expect McMann to maintain a role on Toronto’s third line. If he also gets time on the second power-play unit, he should continue contributing to the Maple Leafs’ offensive efforts.

Item 4: Martin Jones Wins His 10th Game of the Season

Martin Jones played a solid game in goal for the Maple Leafs, stopping 19 of 21 shots in the dominant over the Ducks. While Toronto’s offense carried much of the load in the win, Jones made key saves when needed, allowing only two goals in the game. The win marked Jones’ first victory since Jan. 18.

Martin Jones, Toronto Maple Leafs (Photo by Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On the season, the 34-year-old goalie now holds a record of 10-7-1, with a save percentage of .908 and a goals-against average (GAA) of 2.69. Jones is expected to continue seeing occasional action as the backup behind Ilya Samsonov until Joseph Woll recovers from his ankle injury.

What’s Next for the Maple Leafs?

In some bad news, William Lagesson suffered an upper-body injury during Saturday’s game and was unable to return to the ice. The specifics of his upper-body injury have not been disclosed. However, it’s significant enough to sideline him for some time.

This setback further compounds the Maple Leafs’ defensive problems. They are already missing key players like Morgan Rielly due to suspension, Mark Giordano due to personal reasons (the death of his father), and Conor Timmins due to illness.