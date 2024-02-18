The Blake Geoffrion Story: A Book Review of Legacy on Ice

The Geoffrion family is no stranger to the sport of hockey, including all of the highest praises and biggest risks that come along with the fast-paced game. For Blake Geoffrion, growing up in a suburban town in Tennessee, having a strong hockey bloodline and fandom was not very common. Blake, his father Dan, grandfather Bernie “Boom Boom” Geoffrion, and great-grandfather Howie Morenz made up the NHL’s first four-generation hockey family. Morenz was the NHL’s first true superstar, Bernie joined him in the Hall of Fame, and Dan had a 111-game NHL career, all three of which spent time with the Montreal Canadiens.

Legacy on Ice: Blake Geoffrion and the Fastest Game on Earth, written by Sam Jefferies, dives into the full journey to the professional level of hockey Blake had to take. While you could look online and find out that he played for the University of Wisconsin, was drafted in the second round of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, and played 84 American Hockey League (AHL) games and 55 NHL games, that doesn’t even come close to telling the whole story.

From his upbringing in Tennessee to his hunt for the NCAA’s Hobey Baker Award, all the way to the abrupt ending to his young career. This book gives a behind-the-scenes look at so many stories and standard NHL functionalities. While it is undoubtedly a book that fans of the Nashville Predators and Canadiens would enjoy, this is for all hockey fans.

The Familiar Risks of Hockey

During the foreword written by ESPN’s John Buccigross and the author’s prologue, you get a journey through how eventful the career of Geoffrion was, despite it being shorter than hoped for, but also how his family history followed suit with Blake.

During his 15th year of stardom in the NHL, Morenz suffered a broken leg during a 1937 game and was taken to hospital for repairs. Some significant complications ultimately resulted in his passing away. Morenz’s jersey number was retired in the fall of that year, and he was later one of the nine original inductees into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1945.

Blake’s grandfather, Bernie, is another Hall of Famer in the family, who also has his number retired by the Canadiens. During a team practice, he suffered a ruptured intestine and needed emergency surgery to save his life. The subject of the book, Blake, had his own on-ice scare as he delivered a hit during an American Hockey League game, which resulted in his hitting his head on the ice and getting a cut above his ear by the skate of J.P Cote, resulting in an early retirement.

This book takes you through the journey of a player who knew all the risks first-hand and still decided to pursue his dream of becoming an NHL player.

Blake Geoffrion’s Early Hockey Days

Hockey is in the Geoffrion bloodline, and nobody can dispute that. Growing up, Blake was more than exposed to the fast-paced, beloved sport. The biggest barrier was growing up in Williamson County, Tennessee, where hockey was not very prevalent. This story takes us through the hunt for ice times, the NHL’s introduction of the Nashville Predators, the United States National Team Development Program’s (USNTDP’s) creation, and his journey through the American development system.

Jefferies does a fantastic job of developing a strong background for all of the scenes the book takes you through. With countless side stories and descriptive writing, this story takes you to the front-row seat for each individual moment that helped Geoffrion in his hockey journey.

Through success in the USNTDP, Geoffrion has had numerous schools reach out to garner interest in signing him and welcoming him to their NCAA team. Ultimately, the University of Wisconsin won him over with the help of Adam Burish’s persuasion in a bar.

This would turn out to be a pretty good decision for Geoffrion as he would have three good years for the team, followed by his fourth season in which he was chasing down the Hobey Baker. Jefferies uses the NCAA era of Geoffrion’s game to sell to the readers how competitive, dedicated, and eager to be the best player he could be, and utilize all the resources available to him.

Whether it be the in-depth breakdown of the major hirings, decisions, and changes of the NCAA and the Wisconsin Badgers, or if you are more interested in the actual chase for the NCAA’s Most Valuable Player award, this book breaks it all down incredibly well. Every detail of significant note in Geoffrion’s journey is covered by Jefferies.

Via plenty of interviews with current and former players and teammates of Geoffrion, there is plenty of evidence that Geoffrion was as dedicated as they come.

One quote that stood out was Derek Stepan stating that he would get upset if he even lost the race to the rink. Stepan followed that up by saying that “[head coach Mike] Eaves squeezed every ounce out of his players. Some guys didn’t respond to it well.” and Jeffries wrote, “Blake did.”

The chapter “Chasing the Hobey” gives a fantastic look into life in the NCAA and the secondary aspects the typical hockey fan wouldn’t see or know. One thing that can’t be conveyed through stats, game footage, and even casual conversation is the obvious but forgotten feelings players go through in every moment on their path to success. The interviews conducted to get the information that is relayed to the reader are evidence of great journalism.

Turning Pro

Once Geoffrion’s NCAA career had come and gone, it was time to make an impact in pro-level hockey. As most players do, his career started in the AHL with the Predators’ affiliate, the Milwaukee Admirals. It didn’t take long to show how high he could elevate his game. He started with a three-game stint in the playoffs, scoring two goals. Unfortunately, an injury would quickly end that season for him.

Moving forward to the 2010-11 season, Geoffrion didn’t make the Predators out of training camp, as predicted by then-general manager David Poile. Geoffrion was sent back to Wisconsin to play an AHL season, but it didn’t take long to get noticed.

“It’s not always the skill; it’s the will,” said Poile after seeing Geoffrion earn back-to-back AHL Player of the Week awards in February. Just two weeks later, Geoffrion was in the NHL, ready to debut.

The book’s final chapter takes you through a rollercoaster of events that Geoffrion went through, from his first NHL goals to being traded to the Montreal Canadiens, where his father, grandfather, and great-grandfather all spent some time. While it was one of the most special moments an NHL player could ever experience, Geoffrion would only play 13 games with the Canadiens that season.

Legacy on Ice Book Cover (Photo Credit: Sam Jefferies)

During the next season, Geoffrion was again in the AHL, but this time because the NHL was amidst a lockout. The Canadiens AHL affiliate, the Hamilton Bulldogs, was looked at as a great opportunity to earn the Canadiens organization some extra cash while no hockey was being played, having the Bulldogs play at the Bell Centre. The book’s tail end highlights the story most people know Blake for. He would lace up in the beloved arena for the final time in his career, as this was the day that he was heartbreakingly injured. Jefferies does such a great job writing about the scenario’s impacts on everybody as the hit happened, immediately following it, and long-term. Almost too good of a job. It is gut-wrenching to read about the impacts it had on everybody involved.

Final Thoughts

Whether you are a fan of hockey in general, the Canadiens, Predators, Badgers, the USNTDP, or the Geoffrion family, there is something in this book for everybody. The great lengths the Jefferies had gone to, ensuring there were plenty of sides and perspectives to every story within the book, is commendable. No synopsis or summary of this book can explore just how many side stories and interesting tidbits of information this book beholds. It is well worth the read if you have even the slightest interest in anything the sport of hockey has to offer.