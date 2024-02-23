Blackhawks Big Night: Chelios’ Number Raised & Kane’s Return

The Chicago Blackhawks are currently last place in the NHL league standings, with a dismal February record of 1-5-1 so far and three games remaining. There’s not much to celebrate these days, beyond Connor Bedard highlights and the slow and steady rebuilding march back to contention. But the organization has a special night coming this Sunday (Feb. 25), when they host the Detroit Red Wings. Odds are high the team won’t win the actual game, but they will be celebrating some rich history from this storied franchise.

It going to be a big night in a few ways, actually.

Blackhawks to Retire Chris Chelios’ No. 7

This ceremony has been marked on the calendar for some time now, to commemorate one of the all-time favorite Blackhawks.

Chris Chelios was born and raised in Chicago and played as a defenseman for the Blackhawks for nine seasons, arguably in the prime of his career. He served as the team captain from 1995-1999, and as an alternate captain before that. But then in 1999, the bottom fell out for the club, and Chelios was a player that felt the repercussions. He was dealt to the rival Red Wings in a controversial trade. The veteran defenseman went on to play for 10 more seasons with the Red Wings, winning two Stanley Cups with the organization (hence his ceremony when the Blackhawks face the Red Wings).

Chris Chelios, pictured here with the Detroit Red Wings. (Dan4th: Wikipedia Commons)

But when Chelios finally retired after a long and lucrative 24-year career, he returned to the Blackhawks’ organization in 2018 in the role of team ambassador, where he serves to this day. Chelios will be the ninth Blackhawks’ player (but likely not the last!) to be honored with his number raised to the rafters. He’ll join Glenn Hall (No. 1), Pierre Pilote (No. 3), Keith Magnusson (No. 3), Bobby Hull (No. 9), Denis Savard (No. 18), Stan Mikita (No. 21), Tony Esposito (No. 35) and most recently Marian Hossa (No. 81).

As you can see from the above schedule of events, fans attending Sunday’s game will want to arrive at the United Center early so they can take in all the festivities!

Patick Kane’s Homecoming

16 seasons and three Cups later, the legendary Patrick Kane and the Blackhawks parted ways last season at the trade deadline. It was a bittersweet ending for both parties, as the Blackhawks wanted to go in a separate direction and fully embrace their rebuild.

Kane was traded to the New York Rangers as part of their playoff push, which came to a disappointing end in the first round. Then a free agent, the veteran right-winger finally made the decision to tend to a long-term nagging hip issue. He underwent hip refracturing surgery in the offseason. A six-month recovery didn’t allow Kane to sign with another team right away in the 2023-24 season. He had the luxury of seeing who might be a contender before he made any decisions.

For fans in Chicago, it’s hard to think of Patrick Kane with any other team besides the Chicago Blackhawks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Many were surprised Kane chose Detroit, but he played in Michigan when he was young and billeted with Red Wings’ legend Pat Verbeek. Kane liked what he heard about the vision of the franchise from general manager Steve Yzerman and head coach Derek Lalonde. Plus, one of his good buddies from the Blackhawks, Alex DeBrincat, is now with the Red Wings.

Kane took the plunge, and in early December joined the team on a one-year deal. At the time of this writing, the dynamic forward already has 10 goals and 24 points in 25 games.

Sunday’s game versus the Blackhawks will be the first time Kane returns to his old barn since he left the team. He was traded suddenly, so he never really got to say an appropriate goodbye to the fans, with whom he always had a great relationship. Said Kane,

The fans there were incredible. From day one, just supporting me as a first overall pick and a young kid and coming in and trying to grow my game in front of that fan base and feel the support was really special. Obviously, through our playoff runs and even in some tough time as well, I always felt the support from the fans. So, it’ll be fun to go back and just share that moment with the fans. (from ‘Patrick Kane prepares for return to Chicago: ‘It’s going to be a fun night’’, The AthleticCHI – 2/21/24)

It’s enough to give you goosebumps! Kane will obviously be welcomed back with open arms, even if he is technically the enemy now.

Kane Versus Bedard for the First Time

Kane talked about how the fans supported him as a first overall pick and a young kid trying to grow his game. This season, the Blackhawks’ faithful have a new first overall pick to support; that being Bedard.

Connor Bedard and Patrick Kane are set to square off for the first time this Sunday at the United Center. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

This will be the first time Kane and Bedard face off against each other. A former franchise icon meets the new franchise cornerstone. You couldn’t script it better! Bedard was his usual hockey nerd self (just like Kane) when asked about the meeting. “I’m just pumped for the video tribute. I think it’s gonna be nasty. He had some sick highlights here. I’ve watched every one of his mixtapes 100 times.”

Nothing but respect from Bedard.

It certainly will be something to see Kane and Bedard on the ice together, competing hard for their separate teams. “It’s good,” said Kane of Bedard landing with the Blackhawks, just like he did so many years ago. “Chicago is such a great hockey market. And I think he can really build himself there and become a prominent player.”

DeBrincat’s Back Too!

We’d be remiss if we didn’t mention DeBrincat, who played with the Blackhawks (and Kane) from 2017-2022. The feisty winger is best known for being Kaner’s “left” hand man, as the two had incredible chemistry on the ice. In his five seasons with the Blackhawks, DeBrincat registered a lofty 160 goals and 307 points. Now DeBrincat’s a superstar in his own right, but I’m sure he’s super happy to be playing with Kane again.

Alex DeBrincat was a fan favorite when he played for the Chicago Blackhawks. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

All eyes will be on Kane and Bedard Sunday night, but DeBrincat could very easily steal the show. He was a favorite with Blackhawks’ fans for his goal-scoring prowess and his affable smile. Not to mention his nickname of “The Cat”. DeBrincat’s impact with the Blackhawks will not be soon forgotten.

It will certainly be a special evening in Chicago this Sunday (Feb. 25). The Blackhawks will celebrate two legends that left their indelible marks on the franchise. They’ll be crossing paths with a young player who will, in all likelihood, lead the charge for the future of the franchise. Like Kane said, “It’s going to be a fun night”.