Parker Von Richter – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Parker Von Richter

2023-24 Team: Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

Date of Birth: May 17, 2006

Place of Birth: Mississauga, ON, CAN

Ht: 6-foot-1 Wt: 183 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Defenseman

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

Parker Von Richter brings with him many interesting tools that he has not been able to put together yet at the junior level. In his two seasons in Mississauga, he has been very durable as he has already played a total of 131 games in his young hockey career. He’s also been a steady force on the back end for head coach James Richmond and his young Steelheads team, with Von Richter already being trusted in key situations in his young career.

Parker Von Richter, Mississauga Steelheads (Terry Wilson/OHL Images)

Von Richter was originally thought to be an offensively-minded defender when he was drafted out of the Toronto Marlboros GTHL team where he played with fellow NHL prospects Beckett Sennecke and Sam Dickinson. Still, the offence has not come yet for the 18-year-old. In his rookie season, he produced 15 points in 66 games and this season, he scored 25 points in 65 games. Nothing special. But where he was able to thrive was on the defensive side of the ice. He is a menace in front of his own net, always trying to get players out of his goaltender’s crease to avoid a screen.

Players like Von Richter go under the radar because they aren’t the flashy defenceman that people covet in the draft like Erik Karlsson or Rasmus Dahlin, but players like him are important to teams when the NHL playoffs arrive. A great example of that is Radko Gudas for the Florida Panthers in last year’s playoffs. He was an absolute menace to opposing players because of how he was able to get under their skin without scoring many points. With Von Richter also being a right-handed shot, he comes at a premium in the NHL where right-handed defencemen are rare.

Parker Von Richter – NHL Draft Projection

Von Richter is projected to not go very high in this draft, but if a team took a chance on him in the later rounds I don’t think they would regret it. Every team needs a tough-as-nails defenceman who clears the front of the net and staples players to the boards. He does that and if a team were to grab him in the fifth round and onward, they should be happy with the pick.

Quotables

“It is certain that his defensive skills are strong. He poses a challenge for opponents in front of his own net when he clears the area for his goalie. Although his skating is only slightly better than average, he maintains tight gap control, directs players to the perimeter, and successfully engages them along the boards. His hockey intelligence in the defensive zone surpasses the norm.” –Dominic Tiano, OHL Writers

Strengths

Defensively responsible

Tough

Clears the front of the net

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Point production

Break-out pass

Skating

NHL Potential

Von Richer maxes out as a top-four defenceman who will fluctuate between the second and third pair. He will be a top penalty-killer in the NHL and be relied upon to kill off the final two minutes of games when his team has the lead. If you pair him with a more offensively-minded defenceman, he will complement them well at the pro level.

With a right-handed shot, he will be a wanted commodity for a playoff team similar to how Luke Schenn and Zach Bogosian were a necessity to the Tampa Bay Lightning for both their 2020 and 2021 Stanley Cup runs. Both players may not have been flashy on the ice, but they had an important role and they played it well. Von Richter will emulate what those players brought if he is to play for an NHL team in the playoffs.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk- 1.5/5, Reward 3/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offense- 3.5/10, Defense 8/10

Parker Von Richter Statistics

Videos