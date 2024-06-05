Devils’ 2024 Offseason Trade Targets: Defensemen

Part one of the New Jersey Devils’ Trade Target series looked at potential forwards that fit the team’s needs. In the second part of this three-part series, The Hockey Writers examines potential defensemen that the Devils should target via trade. Earlier this week, in interviews at the 2024 NHL Draft Combine, Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald indicated that goaltending was not their sole need, identifying a desire to add to his defense.

The Devils have an enviable group of elite defensemen in Dougie Hamilton and probably the two best defensemen in the NHL under 22 years old in Luke Hughes and Simon Nemec. The main area of concern for New Jersey is the regression of Jonas Siegenthaler and John Marino, who each went from being top shutdown defensive defensemen to liabilities in their own zone. Add Kevin Bahl, and you have six NHL-caliber defensemen, but the group lacks the back-end bite of teams like the Florida Panthers. Most of their physicality on the blue line came from Brendan Smith, who is still an elite penalty killer but is likely better served as a seventh defenseman.

The Devils are not short on assets and have the means to be selective and find the best defenseman for their needs. They need players who can be relied on to log significant minutes against other teams’ top lines, be primary penalty killers, and play with physicality. They have the tenth overall pick and two third-round picks in this year’s draft. Next season, they have a first and two second-round picks. They have emerging young prospects who could be deployed to bring back more immediate help in players like Alexander Holtz and Seamus Casey. They also have several roster players signed to reasonable contracts that would interest other teams, including Marino, Nathan Bastian, and Kevin Bahl. It is difficult to conceive of a trade for an available defenseman where Fitzgerald would be willing to part with Dawson Mercer or Simon Nemec. The Devils may have to choose as to whether Siegenthaler or Marino are more likely to bounce back and use the other in a trade to clear cap space.

Top Pair Defensemen

The Devils have a conundrum with their defensemen. They have talent in spades; the issue is the fit. Their three best defensemen all play their best once they cross the red line, which is a powerful and unique skill but desperately needs balance. It is unlikely that the team is ready to roll out the Hughes and Nemec pairing out of the gate and let them learn and grow as a unit. When paired with Hamilton, Siegenthaler has been an elite defensive defenseman, helping to balance Hamilton’s offensive-minded instincts.

Fitzgerald’s query is whether he should try to find players who directly complement Hughes and Nemec and form three pairs, all with a primarily offensive and a defensive defenseman, or whether he should let the youngsters develop together and add two veterans to fill out the third pair with size, grit, and shutdown ability, with the caveat that they could be paired with Hughes and Nemec as necessary. The wild card is where Bahl fits in the mix. Is the team willing to try and continue to develop him at the NHL level, or are they ready to move on from the imposing defender in exchange for a more veteran player? Much may depend on who is available. Strong, affordable candidates will be in free agency this summer, but the trade market may be more predictable.

Shea Theodore – 28 years old – Remaining Contract: 1 year x $5.2 million

Fitzgerald’s first call should be to the Vegas Golden Knights. The team’s vaunted cap gymnastics have finally caught up to the defending champions. They will enter the postseason with less than $1 million in cap space, and several valuable free agents need contracts. The team sealed Shea Theodore’s fate when it acquired and extended Noah Hanifin at the trade deadline. With Hanifin now in Vegas for eight more years, the team cannot afford to keep Theodore. This will be an offseason rife with difficult decisions for the Golden Knights, and jettisoning a valuable member of their Cup championship team won’t be easy, but it is necessary.

Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Theodore’s talent is undeniable. He is a legitimate two-way, top-pair defenseman. The biggest concern is his health, as he has missed significant time in each of the past two seasons, but at 28 and with a longer offseason to get healthy, this concern can be ameliorated. With only one year left on his deal, the Devils could treat him as a rental and a mentor for Hughes and Nemec and see if both parties can find common ground as the season progresses. He averages 50 points coupled with 97 blocks per 82 games for his career. His play in the postseason should be one of the main considerations for New Jersey. Only eight years into his career, he has already played in 114 playoff games, averaging over 20 minutes of ice time, contributing 68 points over that time, and playing to a staggering plus-25. If the price is right, and it would likely be futures, the Devils should jump at the chance to add Theodore.

Jakob Chychrun – 26 years old – Remaining Contract: 1 year x $4.6 million

Like Theodore, Jakob Chychrun is a two-way, top-pair-level defenseman who demonstrated that he can remain healthy and produce this season. He fits perfectly with the Devils’ timeline and ethos. The Ottawa Senators have a logjam on the left side of their defense, with Thomas Chabot and Jake Sanderson on long-term deals, eating up a total of $16.5 million per season. Given those numbers and the need to sign other players and give new head coach Travis Green a better roster, Chychrun is expendable. The Senators could carry him into the season and then hope to flip him for more at the trade deadline, but that is a risky proposition and would tie up cap space, making it more difficult even just to sign their free agents this summer.

Pairing Chychrun with Hamilton would form one of the most dynamic pairings in the entire NHL. Chychrun brings more physicality than he is often credited with. He averages 99 hits and 130 blocks per 82 games and leverages his elite skating to intercept routes and maintain gap control. His offensive capabilities are not in question, and he could contribute to the power play if needed. The Senators need a right-shot defenseman and goaltending. The Devils have both, and Green has a good sense of what players he likes in the Devils’ system.

Middle Pair

Nick Leddy – 33 years old – Remaining Contract: 2 years x $4 million

The St. Lous Blues are reportedly looking to shed salary on the left side of their defense. Of their players, veteran Nick Leddy would make the most sense for New Jersey. He can be a solid two-way defender who can skate pucks out of trouble and provide some secondary offense. He is also a capable penalty killer. Like Theodore, he brings significant playoff experience and a Stanley Cup. He has played in 130 playoff games, and in that time he has contributed 38 points, 157 hits and 149 blocks while averaging 20 minutes of ice time.

Mario Ferraro – 25 years old – Remaining Contract: 2 years x $3.2 million

There have been rumors that the Sharks would be willing to part with Mario Ferraro. Considering the good relationship between the Devils and San Jose Sharks front offices, Fitzgerald would be wise to inquire what it would take to pry him loose from San Jose. The Devils could send the Sharks a bevy of young players who are blocked and need an opportunity to play like Graeme Clarke and Nolan Foote as well as young defensemen that fit the Sharks’ timeline like Casey or Bahl.

Ferraro is one of the more underrated defensemen in the NHL. He plays in all phases and often matches up against other teams’ top lines. His play belies his stature. He finished this season with 124 hits and 195 blocks. Ferraro has steadily improved every season in the NHL and with a two-year deal, the Devils could get an undervalued asset right as he is ready to break out. He could serve as a perfect partner for Nemec, allowing the young Czech to roam up the ice while Ferraro holds down the d zone.

Bottom Pair/Shutdown/Penalty Killer

Brayden McNabb – 33 years old – Remaining Contract: 1 year x $2.85 million

Unthinkable just a year ago, Brayden McNabb has now become expendable for Vegas. With their cap situation and his value on an expiring deal, he may be the most likely to be traded. He has the versatility to play on any of the three pairs and in some ways is the best-case scenario for Siegenthaler as he matures. He uses his stature to his advantage in the dirty areas, and does not shy away from physicality. He averages 199 hits and 150 blocks per 82 games over his career.

He is a Cup winner, and a veteran of three deep runs into the playoffs and 93 total playoff games. In those games, he was credited with 269 hits and 211 blocks and finished a plus-18. For his career he has never finished a full season at a minus, he is plus-116 for his career. Though he is not known for his offense, he is a viable puck mover and excellent passer who would immediately be the team’s top penalty killer. The Devils should kick the tires on multiple Golden Knights and if the cost is not too high, they could do a lot worse than McNabb at under $3 million.

David Savard – 33 years old – Remaining Contract: 1 year x $3.5 million

David Savard is a traditional, third-pair shutdown defenseman who can be counted on to play with physicality, eat up difficult minutes and allow his hockey sense to ensure he is positionally sound. Montreal has deemed Savard expendable and New Jersey may be an ideal fit if they are looking to use Marino in a trade to acquire other pieces. The biggest concern with Savard is his injury history. He has not played a full season since 2019, and for a team that is likely skittish about injuries after this season, perhaps that alone is disqualifying. Like most of the others on this list, Savard does bring with him a Cup, having won with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Radko Gudas – 34 years old – Remaining Contract: 2 years x $4 million

If the Devils are looking for snarl, who better to go get than a player known as “The Butcher”? Radko Gudas is one of the most fearsome defenders in all of the NHL and would instantly provide the Devils with a new identity on defense. Anaheim Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek has indicated he is looking for a right-handed top-four defenseman and/or a top-six, right-handed forward. The Devils have players that fit those needs. Perhaps it would make sense for New Jersey to flip Marino for Gudas filling needs for both teams.

Radko Gudas, Anaheim Ducks (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Over the course of his career, Gudas has averaged 307 hits and 144 blocks per 82 games. Despite this aggression, he is not reckless in his own zone, having played to a career plus-87. He is the quintessential player who you hate to play against but love to have on your team. Known for playing on the edge with his physicality and intimidating other teams, he is the type of player New Jersey has lacked on its blue line for a long time.

One other consideration with these defensemen is they could be part of a package deal. Several of them are currently on teams that have multiple targets for New Jersey, including Vegas and Anaheim, who could have forwards or even goaltenders of interest. It is not out of the realm of possibility for the Devils to trade for Adin Hill or John Gibson and insist that one of the defensemen become a part of the deal. Vegas’ cap crunch makes them the primary target for trades and they are a target-rich environment where New Jersey can address its needs.