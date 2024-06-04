Devils’ 2024 Offseason Trade Targets: Forwards

The New Jersey Devils are poised to make significant moves this offseason to try and add to their talented core to give new head coach Sheldon Keefe the speed and grit he needs to install his aggressive, puck-pressure system and give the team the best chance to make sustained runs in the playoffs for years to come. Often, the simplest course is trying to add through free agency. However, that is often fraught with the danger of overpaying for past performance. This off-season, especially with the salary cap to increase significantly for the first time in several years, agents and players will seek to take advantage of the “extra” money available.

The Devils are set to enter the offseason with approximately $18 million in cap space, but that will evaporate quickly once the team re-signs Dawson Mercer and adds a starting goalie. With the dwindling cap space and the uncertainty of free agency, the trade market may be where the Devils can recoup the most value for their assets, as summer trades are traditionally less expensive for buyers than ones made at the deadline.

Assets are not a problem for New Jersey. They have the tenth pick and two third-round picks in this year’s draft. Next season, they have a first and two second-round picks. They have a bevy of young talent that could be utilized to bring back more immediate help in players like Alexander Holtz and Seamus Casey. They also have several roster players signed to reasonable contracts that would interest other teams, including John Marino, Nathan Bastian, and Kevin Bahl. The team likely deems potential trade chips Mercer and Simon Nemec as untouchable unless the trade were to be for Brady Tkachuk when everything would have to be on the table other than the Hughes brothers, Nico Hischier, Timo Meier, Dougie Hamilton, and Jesper Bratt. With the team and some players needing a reset, there should be sufficient trade capital to make the deals to address the Devils’ needs.

Bolstering the Top-Six

The Devils’ top-six has four spots all but guaranteed: Hischier, Jack Hughes, Meier, and Bratt. Several current Devils, including Mercer, Holtz, Erik Haula, and Ondrej Palat, are also candidates for the other two spots. Holtz will either be the biggest beneficiary of the coaching change or moved out to get a fresh start and bring back a goalie or other need. There are some intriguing candidates in free agency, but most will be beyond the cost of the Devils, so their best chance to supplement the top six is likely through trade. Here are four forwards, in no order, who the Devils have the capital to acquire and could each round out the top six.

Pavel Buchnevich – 29 Years Old – Remaining Contract: 1 year x $5.8 Million

In a way, Pavel Buchnevich is the player the Devils had hoped Yegor Sharangovich would eventually become. A big, strong, good-skating power forward with a knack for finding the back of the net. The New York Rangers were forced to trade Buchnevich to St. Louis when they feared they could not sign the forward. In some ways, he was the potential consolation prize in the Meier sweepstakes.

A consistent scorer, his 82-game average is 26 goals per season. What makes him attractive to New Jersey, beyond simply being another power forward, is his three-zone play. Buchnevich has always been responsible defensively and an excellent penalty killer. He has scored seven shorthanded goals across eight seasons with his 42 power-play goals. Of the players rumored to be available, he is the most complete forward and best fit to step right into the Devils’ top six. News out of St. Louis has been mixed as to whether Buchnevich is even available. Still, with him on an expiring deal as of July 1, they may be willing to consider a trade rather than make a long-term commitment with a team in flux. The flexibility he would give the Devils is ideal. Keefe could mix and match and place him and Meier around Hughes or split them up and give one to Hughes and another to Hischier. For a coach who enjoys tinkering, the versatility of Buchnevich would provide a myriad of options.

John Tavares – 33 Years Old – Remaining Contract: 1 year x $11 Million

Yes, John Tavares dreamed of playing in Toronto for the Maple Leafs as a kid and slept in a bed with Leafs sheets. Yes, Tavares is currently the Leafs’ captain, and yes, the Leafs would likely still entertain offers for him, who would have to waive his no-movement clause to permit a deal to happen. Being sent to New Jersey to reunite with Keefe would be wise for all parties. With Toronto looking to retool around new coach Craig Berube’s philosophy, they want to break up their core and bring in a different mix. Having Tavares in the locker room to mentor Hischier and ease the transition of Keefe would be a huge boon for New Jersey.

At his current age, Tavares is not the superstar he was when he first broke the hearts of New York Islanders fans and headed north, which is fine for New Jersey. His role in a Devils uniform would take full advantage of his best current skill set. He would immediately provide Hughes with a proven goal scorer, having averaged 34 goals per 82 games in his career. Almost as important, he brings a career faceoff percentage of 57.4. Adding an elite faceoff player to Hughes’ line would greatly benefit maximizing offensive zone time and balancing out the top nine.

The main impediment to adding Tavares if he is even willing to entertain a trade, is his contract, and should the Maple Leafs be willing to move him, they are unlikely to consider retention absent something extraordinary. To make a deal like this work, the Devils would likely have to send a player like John Marino or Palat, whose salary could help offset Tavares. Palat currently has a no-trade clause, and Marino has a partial that kicks in July 1, so there are no guarantees, but the deal makes sense if Toronto is ready to break up its core.

Nikolaj Ehlers – 28 Years Old – Remaining Contract: 1 year x $6 million

Like Toronto, the Winnipeg Jets have a new coach and are looking to refine their roster. Rumors out of Winnipeg put forward Nikolaj Ehlers as one of the players the team is ready to move on from. Ehlers may be too much of a similar player to what New Jersey has but adding the speed and skill that he brings cannot be ignored. NHL Edge has him in the 94th percentile for top speed and 95th for speed bursts exceeding 22 miles per hour. The speed and skill are real and would make New Jersey one of the most dangerous rush teams in the NHL. If acquired, Keefe could utilize his speed to implement the high-pressure system he desires and likely help cause chaos and create turnovers.

The potential downside to Ehlers is his size. Though he is listed as six feet tall, he is only 175 pounds and is not known to be physically formidable. The Devils would have to determine if another player similar to what they have is the smart way to go or if they should steer clear of a speedy, talented winger who averages nearly 30 goals per 82 games for his career, all for a team not known for its offense. Perhaps the Devils decide to double down on speed and look to find size in their bottom six and defense as necessary pushback. It will all come down to the Devils’ team-building philosophy and what type of team Keefe wishes to ice.

Trevor Zegras – 23 Years Old – Remaining Contract: 2 years x $5.75 million

Anaheim Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek has not been shy about making trades in the past. In his end-of-season availability, he has indicated that the Ducks are seeking right wings and right-shot defensemen. It also appears that the relationship between Trevor Zegras and the team has soured some since the flashy forward burst on the scene. He missed much of this season with an injury and saw his good friend Jamie Drysdale be sent to Philadelphia. He played on the United States National Team Development Program team with Hughes before the pair were drafted first and ninth overall in the 2019 NHL Draft. Fitzgerald should consider how a reunion with Hughes would benefit both players and give the Devils another offensive dimension in their top six.

Middle-Six

The Devils have work to do to fill out their middle six. They must add grit and secondary scoring to alleviate the burden on their top-line players. Haula and Palat are solidly in the middle six, as is Mercer, whether he returns to center or remains on the wing. They could use a two-way player who will add grit to the forecheck, be responsible in his own zone, and contribute 45 to 60 points. There will be more options available within their price range during free agency but there are also good options via trade that may be at an even more reasonable price with less risk.

Frank Vatrano – 30 Years Old – Remaining Contract: 1 year x 3.6 million

Frank Vatrano‘s play evokes several Devils from the championship era. He brings a blue-collar toughness to the wing position that would bolster the Devils’ ability to use their third line as a shutdown matchup against other teams’ top lines, easing some of the burden off of Hischier. At over 200 pounds, Vatrano plays a heavier game than one would expect from his diminutive stature. With only a year left on his deal, he is one of the players Anaheim can use to leverage assets from other teams that better fit their timeline. They need right-shot defensemen and forwards. The Devils have several that they could include in a trade without damaging the structure of their current roster.

Vatrano is coming off a career year, and it is a point at which Anaheim could maximize his value. Holding onto him until the trade deadline would be risky should he be injured or his play decline. Despite the higher ask, he should be the top target for New Jersey in the forward trade market. Vatrano led the Ducks in points (60), power-play goals (13), and short-handed goals (three). Vatrano went undrafted, has always played with a chip on his shoulder, and has improved with age. He led all Ducks forwards in hits (156) and blocks (78). His versatility and aggression would perfectly fit the style Keefe wants New Jersey to play.

Sam Bennett – 27 Years Old – Remaining Contract: 1 year x $4.425 million

One of the main forces that drove the Florida Panthers through the Eastern Conference into the Stanley Cup Final was Sam Bennett’s physicality. Trading him away will certainly not be something Florida general manager Bill Zito wants to do. Still, tough decisions will have to be made with $19 million of cap space heading into the offseason with only 14 players under contract. The Panthers will likely prioritize signing pending free agent 50 goal scorer Sam Reinhart to a contract with a cap hit at or above $10 million, effectively eating up half of their cap space. To remain competitive, they will have to move out some contracts, and with Bennett’s set to expire, his replacement already on the roster and having significant value, he is one of the likeliest to be moved.

Bennett can be counted on for 20 goals and 155 hits per season. As was clear in the playoffs, he does not back down from confrontations and leverages his aggression to get under the skin of opponents. Despite suffering a hand injury blocking a shot in the first round, he returned to be a difference-maker against both the Boston Bruins and the Rangers. In building their championship-level team, Florida has parted with a wealth of draft picks. The Devils should be able to meet whatever price Florida requires to move Bennett, as it is likely to be futures, either picks or prospects still on entry-level deals.

Reilly Smith – 33 Years Old – Remaining Contract: 1 year x $5 million

The Devils have not yet decided whether to bring back veteran defenseman Brendan Smith for next season, but he isn’t the only family member they should be considering this offseason. Brendan’s younger brother Reilly won a Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights and then was moved to the Pittsburgh Penguins when Vegas ran out of cap space. Like Florida, the Penguins face daunting cap challenges. They currently have just $12 million in cap space with only 14 players signed for next season on the NHL roster while having significant needs if they want to be competitive for the twilight of Sidney Crosby’s career.

While not as physical as the other players on the list, Smith does have championship pedigree and is responsible in all three zones. He contributes to the power play and penalty kill and will provide secondary scoring. One argument is that the expectations in Pittsburgh were miscalculated. Should New Jersey acquire him and pair him with Palat and Haula, it would form a formidable third line that could serve as a matchup defensive line but also hurt teams on the cycle and in transition. With the loss of Guentzel at the trade deadline, the Penguins need young, attacking players like Graeme Clarke, who won’t cost them much against the cap. That and recouping some of their draft picks makes sense for both teams.

William Karlsson – 31 Years Old – Remaining Contract: 3 years x $5.9 million

If Florida and Pittsburgh have cap trouble, Vegas has a cap catastrophe. The Golden Knights are poised to enter the offseason with less than $1 million in cap space and significant pieces heading to free agency. They have expressed a desire to re-sign Jonathan Marchessault, but they must clear cap space to do so. That is going to mean a trade or trades. They have several defensemen who could be moved out. Still, one has to wonder if the trade deadline acquisition of Tomas Hertl, coupled with the emergency of Nicolas Roy, makes William Karlsson the prime candidate to be moved.

Like the others in this section, he is a skilled two-way player. He contributes on both the power play and penalty kill. He can play center or wing and would be able to move up and down the lineup anywhere in the middle six. One of the advantages he brings is his faceoff prowess, having won over 56% of his draws this season. The Devils should note that Karlsson’s shooting percentage almost doubled this season after a career-low throughout the two prior seasons and probably should not reasonably expect another 30-goal season. Fortunately, the Devils wouldn’t need 30 goals from Karlsson for his acquisition to be successful. His leadership, experience, and adding another player with the versatility to contribute throughout the top-six and win meaningful faceoffs should be sufficient to justify the cost of the trade, which would likely be futures-based.

Bottom Six

In the first half of this season, the Devils enjoyed a huge advantage with the play of 4C Michael McLeod. That ended when he was arrested and the team struggled the remainder of the season to fill the void. Trying to fill slots in the bottom six is usually less risky than finding players higher in the lineup who will command more term and higher salaries. This year’s free agent market has several players who could significantly contribute to the Devils’ bottom six without hampering their cap space. They should look to the trade market to find a 4C that fits their budget and will provide lockdown defense and dominate faceoffs. It would be a bonus if the center were also right-handed.

Nico Sturm – 29 Years Old – Remaining Contract: 1 year x $2 million

Unlike the teams above, the San Jose Sharks are swimming in cap space. With only 13 players signed for next season and the first pick in the draft, they are set to begin to remake their team. As they try to begin their ascent back into playoff contention, one piece that may be superfluous is a 4C. Nico Sturm is the quintessential fourth-line center. This past season, he was first in the NHL in faceoff win percentage, winning over 60% of his draws. He averages over 100 hits per 82 games for his career, and he would bring the experience of being part of a Stanley Cup winner to the locker room, joining his former Colorado Avalanche teammate Kurtis MacDermid. The teams have a history of trading with each other and it is unclear what San Jose would be seeking in a trade but perhaps a player like Nate Bastian, who could use a fresh start, would be a good piece for the growing Sharks.

Nick Bjugstad – 31 Years Old – Remaining Contract: 1 year x 2.1 million

The Utah Hockey Club is a team in transition that is rumored to be looking to make a big splash this summer. It is unclear if Nick Bjugstad is in their future plans, but Fitzgerald would be wise to reach out and inquire. He is huge at 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds and can play center and wing throughout the third and fourth lines. With the Devils seeking more versatility and ways to beat teams, Bjugstad could be a valuable asset.

Throughout his career, Bjugstad has averaged 18 goals and 138 hits per 82 games. While not the most physical player, he can use his size to defend and to make plays on the walls and around the net on offense. The other advantage he brings is being right-handed, which is something the Devils lack at center. He has hovered around 50% in the faceoff dot for his career. He has also contributed to the power play and penalty kill throughout his career and would be able to push up in the lineup should the Devils again be struck by the injury bug or his play dictate him getting more minutes.

Restricted Free Agents

Restricted free agents (RFAs) are not moved with the frequency of other players due to their generally low cost, which the salary cap renders extremely valuable. As players begin to creep toward their arbitration eligibility at the culmination of RFA, it may make sense for teams to move players rather than either go to arbitration or invest in deals outside their comfort zone. The most obvious example right now is the Martin Necas saga that is going on in Carolina, with the Hurricanes reportedly shopping the forward rather than extending him.

Necas doesn’t fit the Devils’ plans, but they should consider Eeli Tolvanen in Seattle, who had a breakout season and would be a great fit for New Jersey’s third line. He brings many of the characteristics of Tomas Tatar but is several years younger. Another RFA that may be available is center Marco Rossi. With the Minnesota Wild carrying a truckload of dead cap space, they may be unable to extend Rossi and may deem it wiser to try to recoup assets for the player. Nicholas Robertson of the Maple Leafs is another interesting RFA. He was successful under Keefe and may not fit in Craig Berube’s scheme.

Fitzgerald knows that he has to retool his team to make them more difficult to play against and have the depth to counter what teams will throw at them. Keefe prioritizes speed and high pressure, and the Devils should do everything in their power to fill out their roster with players who are versatile enough to play throughout the lineup and to ensure that the team has the secondary scoring it needs to complement Hughes, Hischier, Bratt, and Meier. All of their needs won’t be met in the trade market but they should be able to patch some holes there.