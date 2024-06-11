Avalanche 2024 Draft Target: Malmo Redhawks’ Dominik Badinka

The NHL Entry Draft will be held at The Sphere in Las Vegas on June 28-29, and the Colorado Avalanche have the 24th overall pick. The draft is full of surprises, and who will be available at that pick is unknown. In last year’s draft, the Avalanche selected Calum Ritchie of the Oshawa Generals in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the 27th overall pick.

The Avalanche have many holes to fill in their prospect pool, but their draft will be slow-paced – after they make their selection in the first round, they will have to wait until the fourth round to make their next one. I have already gone through several prospects the Avalanche could take at 24. Still, this piece and others going forward will dive into individual players and how they would fit into the system, starting with Dominik Badinka, a defenseman from the Malmo Redhawks in the Swedish Hockey League (SHL).

Diving Deeper Into Dominik Badinka’s Game

Badinka is a brilliant defender with an advanced understanding of the game. His exceptional decision-making skills allow him to excel in various areas, particularly his ability to anticipate plays. He positions himself strategically to block passing lanes in the defensive zone and seamlessly transitions into an offensive role when needed. His ability to read the play and think ahead set him apart on the ice.

With his 6-foot-3 frame, he can also have a significant physical impact. He excels in board battles, especially at the J20 level, where he has been dominant. He has a knack for positioning his stick and body to gain an advantage in physical confrontations. He is not hesitant to engage in battles in front of the net, either. Badinka effectively uses his body to clear the slot. However, he can over-commit to being physical, leading to odd-man rushes against. While it is a notable aspect of Badinka’s game, he could learn to control it and choose his moments better.

He is a handy defender who effectively utilizes his mobility to make an impact at both ends of the ice. Although Badinka seldom strays from his position at the blue line, when he does, he employs his deceptive skating to outmaneuver defenders and create better scoring opportunities. He played with the Redhawks’ J20 Nationell and the men’s SHL teams. With the J20 team, he played 17 games and scored two goals and 11 assists. In the SHL, he played 33 games and scored one goal and three assists.

Badinka’s Fit With the Team

Badinka would join a defensive prospect pool that includes Sean Behrens, Mikhail Gulyayev, Sam Malinski, and Saige Weinstein. However, his size (6-foot-3 and 190 pounds) is a significant factor in his offensive and defensive game. When Colorado drafted Gulyayev at pick 31 in 2023, he was 5-foot-10 and 172 pounds. From a prospect standpoint, the next largest defenseman within the organization is Weinstein, coming in at 6 feet and 179 pounds. To put that into perspective, he is the same height as Josh Manson but weighs less – Manson comes in at 218 pounds.

Even more impressive is that Badinka still has room to grow in size while further developing his game with his strength. He is excellent around the boards, using his body and an active stick to create turnovers. In addition, he moves extremely well for his size and can carry the puck up the ice with great speed and stickhandling.

The defensemen in the Avalanche’s prospect pool have been built around their different defensive specializations. Not every drafted defenseman can turn out like Cale Makar, who can take over games. If drafted, Badinka could become a strong force on the right side, a position of need. He would benefit from his ability to defend while having room to grow his offensive game and have other defensemen carry that load. Due to his size and skating ability, Badinka can easily guide an attacker towards the boards to limit his options or prevent him from cutting towards the center of the ice. His game isn’t perfect, but his skill level is already very good for his age.

It’s unlikely we’ll see another draft-day trade like the one to acquire Ross Colton from the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Avalanche gave up a second-round pick for him, and they don’t have another second-round pick until 2026, so making trades during the draft or even the offseason could be risky, especially considering how they managed to acquire the draft pick that became Gulyayev when they traded Alex Newhook to the Montreal Canadiens.

Many people, scouts, and insiders have different views on who should go to which team and who is better among their peers. The Avalanche likely already have a set selection of players they would pick if the cards fall in their favor. For many, Badinka might be a stretch at 24th overall. Still, with only one pick before the fourth round, management must be confident in their choice unless they’re ready to make a trade to make another first-round selection.