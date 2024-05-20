3 Avalanche First-Round Targets in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Now that the Colorado Avalanche have been eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs, it’s all about the offseason and how they will use their selection of picks at the NHL Entry Draft. The Avalanche finished the regular season with a record of 50-25-7 while making it to the second round before being eliminated in six games.

This draft, the Avalanche have one first-round pick (their own), one fourth-round pick (their own), two fifth-round picks (Seattle Krakens and Anaheim Ducks), one sixth-round pick (their own) and two seventh-round picks (their own and Nashville Predators). This article will focus on who they can take in the first round. The Avalanche could end up with the 24th or 25th pick in the first round, and they have a variety of quality options to choose from based on their needs and scouting reports on specific players.

Before we start, let’s set some groundwork and assumptions before diving deeper.

The players mentioned need to be available (I’m not a psychic; they could be taken earlier) The Avalanche don’t trade up or back and stick with their spot.

Let’s look at three of the best options the Avalanche can take in this upcoming draft.

Terik Parascak, Prince George Cougars (WHL), RW

Fresh off his career season in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with the Prince George Cougars, he finished with 43 goals and 62 assists for 105 points. He was second in goals, fourth in assists, and third in points on his team. In 12 playoff games, he scored six goals and eight assists for 14 points as they fell short to the Portland Winterhawks in the semifinals, losing the series 4-2.

Terik Parascak excels on the power play, standing out as one of the most elite players. His presence on the Prince George power play has helped them achieve one of the league’s best conversion rates. He understands the defence’s soft spots and can position himself favourably to receive the puck. This is especially true in high-danger areas, where he scored numerous goals this season. In addition to excelling on the power play, he also contributes positively to the penalty kill, showcasing his two-way value as more than just a typical winger.

Terik Parascak, Prince George Cougars (Image: Tri-City Americans)

Parascak is highly intelligent both on and off the puck, demonstrating perfectly timed inside cuts, one-touch passes, and net drives to create scoring opportunities for himself and his teammates. In addition to his short-range prowess, he has improved his long-range scoring. While he possesses decent puck skills and an excellent feel for the game, his skating needs significant improvement. Nevertheless, he has the potential to become a top-six two-way forward. Parascak can naturally anticipate the puck’s movements and consistently makes smart plays in all zones. He remains composed under pressure, excels in making tape-to-tape passes, and has demonstrated a consistent finishing ability, making him one of the more naturally talented prospects in the 2024 draft class.

Ryder Ritchie, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL), LW/RW

Ryder Ritchie entered this season with a lot of momentum. He had an impressive rookie campaign, scoring 20 goals and 55 points, earning him the 2022-23 WHL Rookie Of The Year title. Additionally, he performed exceptionally well at the 2023 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, contributing to Canada’s gold medal win and forming a solid partnership with Berkley Catton while playing on the first line. He finished this season with a lower production of 19 goals and 25 assists for 44 points in 47 games, but his season was shortened due to a lower-body injury.

Ritchie is incredibly fast, and his frequent bursts of speed make him one of the most exciting players to watch in the games he plays. His greatest strengths are his quick acceleration, minimal time needed to reach top speed, and ability to move laterally quickly. His initial steps are fast, and he can use deceptive stutter steps to change speeds. Additionally, he does a great job keeping his head up while in motion, scanning for openings and using his eyes to deceive opponents before changing direction.

He is a high-volume shooter who excels at creating lanes and openings for himself, a skill he is often compelled to rely on due to the lack of playmaking ability around him. While his wrist shot is entirely accurate and possesses some deception in his release, Ritchie is an intelligent prospect demonstrating NHL-caliber potential. His impressive quick thinking and decision-making abilities stand out; he effectively tracks, reads, and reacts at high speeds, often outpacing his opponents in making calculated moves. He already displays an advanced understanding of playing without the puck, anticipating his opponents’ actions and applying pressure at the right moments. However, he currently needs to improve on his need to try and do too much, hold onto the puck for too long, and turning the puck over.

Dominik Badinka, Malmo Redhawks (SHL), RD

Dominik Badinka is a brilliant defender with an advanced understanding of the game. His exceptional decision-making skills allow him to excel in various aspects of the game, particularly his ability to anticipate plays. He positions himself strategically to block passing lanes in the defensive end and seamlessly transitions into an offensive role when needed. His ability to read the game and think ahead sets him apart on the ice.

Due to his 6-foot-3 size, he can make a significant physical impact. He excels in board battles, especially at the J20 level, where he is dominant. He has a knack for positioning his stick and body to gain an advantage in physical confrontations. He is not hesitant to engage in battles in front of the net either, serving as a physical presence in front of his crease. Badinka effectively uses his body to clear the slot. However, there are times when he over-commits to being physical, leading to odd-man rushes against. While it is a notable aspect of Badinka’s game, he could learn to control it and choose his moments better.

He is a handy defender who effectively utilizes his mobility to make an impact at both ends of the ice. Although Badinka seldom strays from his position at the blue line, when he does, he employs his deceptive skating to outmaneuver defenders and create better scoring opportunities.

When it comes to draft day, who knows what general manager Chris MacFarland and Joe Sakic will pick? They are smart people who work with some of the best souts in the industry and trust whoever those scouts decide are the right fit for the future of the team. We will see who they choose on Friday, June 28.