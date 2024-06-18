Maple Leafs Should Trade Up to Draft Cole Eiserman

The Toronto Maple Leafs currently hold the 23rd overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, and there haven’t been any indications of them looking to trade it in hopes of bringing in a player who can help them right now. With that being said, there are plenty of strong prospects in the first round of the upcoming draft, and the Maple Leafs should be happy with whoever they come out with. However, there is a certain prospect they should be looking to target and select if he’s available, but they won’t be able to get him unless they trade up.

Cole Eiserman was widely believed to be the second overall pick in the upcoming draft heading into the 2023-24 season, but his stock dropped due to some small issues with his game, and he could now fall out of the top 10. If that’s the case, the Maple Leafs should try and trade up to select him, as he could fit into their lineup and elevate their offensive production. With the Maple Leafs expected to change their roster immensely heading into the 2024-25 season, Eiserman could join the team when he completes his time in the NCAA and help lead their newly built lineup. By the time he’s ready to make the transition, the Maple Leafs should have made the changes they wanted and should be preparing to make another push for a Stanley Cup.

Who is Cole Eiserman?

Eiserman is a forward who excels offensively and should be able to translate his elite scoring ability to the NHL level after continuing to fine-tune his game in the NCAA. Last season, he played in the U.S. National Team Development Program (USNTDP) and spent time with their junior team in the United States Hockey League (USHL) and their U18 team. In the USHL, Eiserman scored 25 goals and added nine assists for 34 points through 24 games which comes out to a 1.42 points-per-game average. During his time in the USNTDP, he scored 58 goals and added 31 assists for 89 points through 57 games which comes out to a 1.56 points-per-game average.

While his defensive game may need some improvements before he can transition to the professional level, he should continue improving while maintaining his offensive production. If the Maple Leafs can trade up and draft him, he could become the steal of the draft. There will be a few other teams looking to take Eiserman and likely wouldn’t pass him up if he was available, so the Maple Leafs would have to make an offer that’s worth another team’s time.

Cole Eiserman, USNTDP (Rena Laverty / USA Hockey’s NTDP)

Realistically, the Maple Leafs would likely have to trade their 23rd overall pick, as well as their 2026 third-round pick, and one of their 2024 fifth-round picks to have any chance of moving up into the top 10-15 if they hope to select Eiserman. It’s fairly likely a team in that 10-15 range could consider trading down if it meant bolstering their draft capital for years to come.

Some fans may be hesitant to take a player who seems one-dimensional and isn’t quite ready to step up defensively since the team has lacked consistent defensive strength for several seasons. However, another one of their major issues would be solved if they were able to snag Eiserman, as the Maple Leafs have struggled to find any offensive production in the postseason recently.

The Maple Leafs will be hoping to get back on track for the 2024-25 season and will be looking to make it back to the postseason to find more success. They were eliminated by the Boston Bruins in the first round this season, and they have already begun making several changes, including a head coaching change, that will likely continue into free agency. If the Maple Leafs can trade up to select Eiserman and build their prospect pool and future around him and the rest of their core, which includes Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Morgan Rielly, they could become a Stanley Cup contender for a long time.