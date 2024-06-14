4 Players Buffalo Sabres Could Package 11th Overall Pick For

As the 2024 NHL Draft draws nearer, the Buffalo Sabres are facing a major question. Do they stand pat and use the 11th overall pick to add another quality prospect to their already deep pool, or do they package it to find someone who can make a difference on this roster?

Rumors are running rampant that the 11th overall pick could be in play:

It’s the kind of asset that could open the door for a major addition to the roster, particularly for a middle-six player. In any event, this is going to be one of the most notable offseasons in general manager Kevyn Adams’ tenure and every option needs to be explored.

Why Trading the 11th Pick Makes Sense

Let’s face facts: there is no such thing as “too many” great prospects but there does come a tipping point. The Sabres are hitting that point in the very near future. With prospects like Isak Rosen, Matt Savoie, Jiri Kulich, Noah Ostlund, and Ryan Johnson – plus winger Zach Benson already making the roster at 18 years old – there are only so many opportunities to go around.

There is nothing wrong with adding a solid prospect like Sam Dickinson, Konsta Helenius, or Carter Yakemchuk with the 11th overall pick. After all, it just means that it will be tougher for someone who isn’t ready for the NHL to break out of the pack.

The reality of the situation is that the 2024-25 Sabres need to make the playoffs. Adams will 100% be gone if they fail to do so. For that reason, trading the 11th pick (and a prospect or two) could be the best possible move to ensure that the playoffs are realistic, not just a possibility.

4 Players the Sabres Could Make a Move For

Though the Sabres didn’t make a move at the trade deadline, the summer offers different trade opportunities. With draft capital and prospects in hand, they could make a move for one of these four players.

Nikolaj Ehlers, Winnipeg Jets

Nikolaj Ehlers is very intriguing as he has one year left on his seven-year deal with the Winnipeg Jets and rumors are that he could be available. Given the Sabres’ woes offensively this season, he offers a blend of skill and speed that is tantalizing.

Ehlers delivered top-line results while playing on the second line this season. He led the team in five-on-five points yet somehow played less often than third-line winger Mason Appleton. Though he’ll be due a raise in the near future, he has managed to deliver in the 25-goal, 60-point range despite injury concerns.

The simple fact of the matter is that Ehlers produces when he’s healthy and in the lineup. Having him on a second line with Dylan Cozens and/or J.J. Peterka could help bring their games to a higher level as well. Maybe not exactly what the Sabres are looking for, but worth kicking the tires on.

Kaapo Kakko, New York Rangers

Though the New York Rangers may not be thrilled about moving him, they have some cap considerations to make with Braden Schneider and Ryan Lindgren needing new deals this year while Alexis Lafreniere, Igor Shesterkin, and K’Andre Miller will be due a year from now.

Kakko has all the tools to be a star in the NHL and could get the opportunity in Buffalo. He has great size, skill, and hockey sense, though his minutes were reduced with the Rangers. Part of that has to do with the talent in New York, though.

The downside is that Kakko will need a new deal as he is a restricted free agent, and he hasn’t quite hit his full potential. Still, the combination of size and skill is something that has to be intriguing for the Sabres.

Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning

The Tampa Bay Lightning and “cap issues” have gone hand in hand in recent years. With Steven Stamkos to sign and some restructuring to do, guys are going to be available that may not otherwise be there. Enter: Anthony Cirelli.

At $6.25 million per year, Adams could easily fit Cirelli into the current structure without upsetting the apple cart. The cap is expected to go up exponentially over the next few years, making his deal much more palpable. Getting a solid two-way center like Cirelli in return, one who has a pair of Stanley Cups under his belt would be invaluable.

Cirelli has emerged as a shutdown forward who does the dirty work and puts his own end first. He is also coming off his best season offensively, hitting career-highs in goals (20) and points (45). He can play center or wing, making him even more valuable to the middle of the lineup.

Scott Laughton, Philadelphia Flyers

While some Sabres fans may not be thrilled with the idea of giving up a first-round pick for Scott Laughton, the market for centers has become costly. With a cap hit of $3 million for the next two seasons, his contract alone is a worthwhile investment.

Laughton is versatile and could fill an important role in the middle six. He’s had some of his best years offensively of late, including career-highs in goals (18) and points (43) in 2022-23. He also had five seasons in six where he won better than 50% of his faceoffs, something the Sabres desperately need.

A veteran two-way presence who can win faceoffs would be a perfect addition to the middle of the Sabres lineup. His reasonable cap hit makes him even more attractive, especially when the prospect of giving up the 11th overall pick enters the equation.

Now Is the Time to Act

Parting with the 11th overall pick is not going to be easy, especially with the depth of quality prospects that will potentially be available. The pressure has never been higher in Buffalo and making the playoffs is the only option. Adding one of these names could be the push the Sabres need to get over the hump.