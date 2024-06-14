NHL Rumors: Canucks, Hurricanes, Sabres, Maple Leafs, Blackhawks

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Vancouver Canucks are hoping to move Ilya Mikheyev‘s contract. Is it because they want to move on or because they have other priorities? Meanwhile, the Carolina Hurricanes are close to inking an extension with Jaccob Slavin. The Buffalo Sabres are open to moving their first-round pick. Finally, the Canucks want to re-sign Dakota Joshua but there are plenty of teams that are interested in the player, including two clubs who may already be prepping significant offers.

Canucks Trying to Trade Mikheyev

As first reported by Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli, several league sources are confirming that the Vancouver Canucks have spoken with teams about the possibility of an Ilya Mikheyev trade. The forward still has two years remaining on his contract, averaging $4.75 million per season. “They’d love to get out of him. It was a terrible signing,” Patrick Johnston of The Province reports.

Ilya Mikheyev, Vancouver Canucks (Photo by Derek Cain/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Johnston adds:

Mikheyev signed a four-year deal with Vancouver in the summer of 2022. At the time, some observers raised their eyebrows about Mikheyev’s wage, but he was an intriguing talent, a speedy winger, adept at killing penalties and with some scoring ability, although he was considered a bit of a one-trick pony around the net. source – ‘Why the Canucks are hoping to trade Ilya Mikheyev’ – Patrick Johnston – The Province – 06/13/2024

In order to move Mikheyev, speculation is that the Canucks will have to give up at least a draft pick to do it. Mikheyev would be a good fit for a team that is looking to hit the cap floor and isn’t necessarily trying to win a Stanley Cup.

Dakota Joshua Getting Tons of Interest

One of the reasons the Canucks want to move Mikheyev is to free up the money needed to sign Dakota Joshua to an extension. There is an emerging market for depth forwards with size and skill and there are reports that a number of teams (double-digit teams) will be making a pitch for Joshua. Interest in the player is high and the Toronto Maple Leafs and Chicago Blackhawks are among them.

Rick Dhaliwal had previously reported that the Maple Leafs would be looking at a player like Joshua but added that no one should be surprised if the Blackhawks take a “hard, long look” at the forward.

Slavin and Hurricanes Close To an Extension

It looks like Jaccob Slavin and the Carolina Hurricanes are reportedly closing in on a contract extension to keep Slavin with the team. Elliotte Friedman noted that Slavin has one more year on his contract (a $5.3 million cap hit) and despite all the talk of players coming and going in Carolina, Slavin is considered their best defenseman and he’s a cornerstone player for that organization.

Friedman reports, that it’s going to happen and they will get something done. When it comes to other players like Martin Necas, Brady Skjei, and Brett Pesce, the Hurricanes wanted to keep Necas but he doesn’t want to stay. Skjei and Pesce are likely to test the free agent market.

Sabres Open to Trading Top Pick

Friedman also reported that the Buffalo Sabres’ 11th overall pick is in play on the trade market. The NHL insider noted on his recent 32 Thoughts Podcast: “I don’t think they’re just going to do it to do it, but they’ve got it out there and they’re saying ‘if you’re really interested in that pick, and it’s something that’ll help us, we’ll do it.'”