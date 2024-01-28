Blues’ 2024 First-Round Draft Pick Options

With the 2024 NHL Entry Draft rankings beginning to take shape and scouts boiling down their options for the organization’s newest draft class, it is time to take a look at a few prospects who could make their way to the podium donning the Blue note as the first member of the St. Louis Blues’ 2024 draft class.

Tij Iginla – LW

Son of the Hockey Hall of Fame forward Jarome Iginla, Tij Iginla (6-foot, 186 pounds) is a line-driver of his own right and deserves all of the attention he is getting this season playing for the Kelowna Rockets in the Western Hockey League (WHL). As of this writing, he has scored 31 goals and 55 points through 40 regular season games. He is tremendous at controlling the pace of play against his opposition but truly shines as a playmaker.

Tij Iginla, Kelowna Rockets (Image: Tri-City Americans)

“He’s a dynamic offensive player and has speed and quickness that makes a difference and possesses natural offensive instincts and finishing ability,” Central Scouting vice president Dan Marr said. “He’s a player you can’t keep your eyes off when he’s on the ice.”

While the Blues have begun filling the draft pool with dynamic forwards, there is always room to add to the fold when drafting from the top half of the first round. Should Iginla still be available, bringing him to St. Louis could be a no-brainer.

Luke Misa – C

At 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds, Luke Misa is on the smaller side of forward prospects. However, his size has not slowed him this season with the Mississauga Steelheads in the WHL producing 18 goals and 57 points through his first 43 games of the regular season.

Where momma hides the cookies 🍪🍪 pic.twitter.com/k6zgbhH3fq — Mississauga Steelheads (@OHLSteelheads) January 20, 2024

Though he is a smaller forward, he has the speed and tenacity to bring the puck up the ice and create and distribute the puck once he has gained the offensive zone. However, he does not shy away on the backcheck, forcing his opposition to the outside, and he uses his speed to limit the middle of the ice. His quickness and creative mindset could make him a very fun player in the NHL one day.

Alfons Freij – LHD

It is no secret that the Blues need to bolster their defensive prospect pool. While there are several prospects to pick from at this point, very few could one day fill out the top four defensemen in the NHL. That being said, St. Louis could find themselves in a good draft position to select one of the limited number of defenders projected to go in the first round, like Alfons Freij.

Latest News & Highlights

Scott Wheeler of The Athletic said of Freij: “He’s an aggressive and skilled defenseman who has the tools to defend better and just needs to buckle down a little more defensively and make better decisions with the puck (I think he reads the play well, he’s just a little too zealous on both sides and it comes with some mistakes). I’d be eager to work with him because there’s some real potential there” (from ‘2024 NHL Draft ranking: Top 64 prospects led by Celebrini, Eiserman, Levshunov’, The Athletic, Nov. 8, 2023).

Adam Jiricek – RHD

As the brother to Columbus Blue Jackets prospect David Jiricek, Adam Jiricek is a young defenseman built for the modern NHL as a standout two-way defender. However, he experienced an unfortunate season-ending knee injury on the first day of the 2024 World Juniors tournament. The tournament was set to be another showing of his elite playmaking abilities and decision-making that have set him up to be a valuable first-round draft choice who projects to grow into a number two or three defenseman in an organization. At only 17 years old, Jiricek is already playing against men in Czeckia’s top league for HC Plzeň.

RELATED: St. Louis Blues 2024 Top-10 Mid-Season Prospects

The frustrating part of Jiricek’s game is that the 6-foot-2, 178-pound defender still plays with a decent amount of hesitation to his game at times. It is understandable, as he is playing against men and wants to do everything he can to remain at that level and not be the kid on the roster who costs his team the game at the end of the day. However, the tools are all there for him to be an effective cornerstone piece to an organization if all goes according to plan.

Cole Eiserman – LW

Is it crazy to think St. Louis could land Cole Eiserman in this year’s draft? Perhaps. However, the once-thought consensus second overall prospect has dropped in the ranks over the past few weeks due to his one-dimensional play. Granted, his one dimension is that of an elite sniper capable of producing 35 or more goals year after year, but he lacks in other areas of his game and often finds himself drifting along in the offensive zone, waiting for the puck to be fed to him.

̶C̶o̶l̶e̶ GOAL Eiserman 🚨



Taking a lead into the third!#USAvsFGO pic.twitter.com/t5GZumamCG — USA Hockey’s NTDP (@USAHockeyNTDP) November 18, 2023

In a recent article by Steven Ellis of DailyFaceoff, he stated: “Eiserman’s game reminds me a bit of Patrik Laine’s at the same age. His shot is incredible, and both know how to use their frame to win battles and generate their own chances. You need to be built like a tank to release the shots they do, and Eiserman is all muscle. But Laine also struggled in his own zone, and he’s less noticeable when he isn’t scoring – this season is a perfect example.”

If his game without the puck does not improve this season, he could see his draft ranking drop out of the top 10 and potentially into the laps of the Blues. Should the team be willing to take a chance in developing the elite sniper into a responsible two-way player, it could be well worth the investment.

While there are several months still to go before determining the official draft order, the Blues could likely be drafting anywhere from 10-15th overall should they miss out on the Wild Card spot. This year’s draft class provides multiple options and defenders that could help bolster the prospect pool. The Blues are currently missing the next top-tier, two-way defender in their organization, and this draft class is one that could finally help provide them with that option.