Stian Solberg – The NHL Draft Prospect Everyone Should Know About

Over the last two drafts we saw an influx of talent come from other nations and become first round talent. The 2022 and 2023 drafts saw the next wave of Slovak players to make their mark with the likes of Juraj Slafkovsky, Simon Nemec, Filip Mesar and Dalibor Dvorsky. This year, another nation is going to be taking centre stage as Norway is about to possibly see two selected in the first round.

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard was always viewed as a first round talent, but his fellow countryman Stian Solberg made a late push in the second half in order to improve his draft stock and be a first-round selection. We always see players make their case in the last few months heading into the NHL Draft. However, Solberg managed to catch everyone’s attention and even standout at the NHL Combine in Buffalo, New York.

In a first round that can see a number of defenders selected, Solberg could possibly hear his name on Day 1 of the draft and for good reason.

Solberg’s Menacing Game

There’s always a reason for prospects that catch the attention of scouts and media this time around. Look no further than the 2023 Draft. Easton Cowan had a strong playoff push that resulted in him being selected in the first round by the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tom Willander’s game saw his stock increase in the second half and caught the Vancouver Canuck’s attention to select him 11th overall.

A lot of factors come into Solberg’s draft stock increase. He’s a very smooth skater and has some decent offensive upside with his transitional play. He’s very strong defensively, showing great gap control and the ability to keep players to the outside. However, it’s his physical play and ability to be a “throwback defender” that stands out. Playing with that edge and tenacity is a staple of his game and he knows it.

“It comes natural,” Solberg said of his physical game. “I started to play D at 14, 15. I just learned a way to play hard and I really enjoy that part of the game.”

Stian Solberg, Vålerenga (Photo Credit: Kenneth Myhre)

The transition from forward to defense for Solberg had to be very quick as he reflected on a very funny moment when he first played the position. While playing at a tournament in Sweden, one of Solberg’s teammates peed in the bath tub and Solberg said that the coach wasn’t pleased at all.

“The coach said, ‘You can’t do that. You can’t play. Stian, you’re playing D.’”

If it weren’t for that moment, Solberg probably would’ve still had the same mindset, using his size and physicality to his advantage as a forward. However, teams still look for that type of player on the back end that can play a menacing and in your face style. Solberg adapted very quickly to a new role, but did go back and forth between defense and forward that season. Throughout this season, he was a consistent defensive force on the backend no matter what level he played at. Even Brandsegg-Nyagrd is a big fan of his play style.

“I really like his style,” Brandsegg-Nygard said. “He’s tough, he’s hard to play against. He’s so calm with the puck too, he sees the ice well.

“I would rather play with him, than against him.”

More Than Just a Heavy Hitter

While the physical side of his game is the main standout, Solberg can impact the game in many other different ways. While his production may not pop off as he has 15 points in the regular season and another nine in the playoffs with Vålerenga, he has some offensive upside. He’s strong in transition, can be a shooting threat from the point when he finds the open ice and feather passes through seams as he has great vision.

Norwegian defenseman Stian Solberg is a late riser for the 2024 draft, and for good reason. He's been on an absolute tear lately, first in Norway's professional league playoffs and then the World Championships



— Derek Neumeier (@Derek_N_NHL) May 24, 2024

He’s essentially a two-way defender that could do it all and could be a big-time minute eater. He started to standout at the World Junior Championship and the season progressed but his role and play increased. Even at the World Hockey Championship, he became a top three player for Norway as he averaged 22:44 of ice time per game, faced tough matchups against other teams’ top players.

“I’m still young, so I wasn’t expecting such a big role,” Solberg said. “It felt like I played pretty good in the playoffs, so I felt like it was deserved too.”

Solberg answered the call and excelled as a result. Off the ice, he tested well at the Combine posting the best times in the shuttle run for both the left and right side. Solberg felt really good about his testing and shows that quickness can translate at the next level.

Solberg cites Drew Doughty and Moritz Seider as two players that he models his game around as they too can be strong puck movers but play with an edge. He will be playing in the SHL next season for Färjestad BK. Seeing as he rose to the occasion against senior competition and held his own, playing in a top pro league is sure to help with his development as a defenseman. That alone could see him taken higher in the NHL Draft as he has and will gain more pro experience.

While the focus is on defenders like Artyom Levshunov, Sam Dickinson and Zeev Buium, Solberg is quickly starting to gain more attention as we approach the draft and for good reason. He’s big, physical, mobile and if he can improve his offensive game, he can very well be a valuable prospect for any team. It’ll be interesting to see where he goes as he has worked hard to get to this point.

