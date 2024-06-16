Rangers Can Fix Jake Guentzel Trade Miss This Offseason

As the New York Rangers’ season comes under scrutiny, one of the most debated topics will be general manager Chris Drury’s performance at the trade deadline. Two years ago, Drury’s acquisitions of Frank Vatrano, Andrew Copp, Tyler Motte, and Justin Braun at the 2022 Trade Deadline propelled the Rangers to the Eastern Conference Final. It was widely regarded as a masterstroke. Last year, Drury aimed for high-profile signings, bringing in Patrick Kane, Vladimir Tarasenko, and Niko Mikkola. Although this bold move didn’t yield the desired results, it demonstrated his commitment to pursuing glory.

This year, Drury revisited his 2022 strategy by opting for role players rather than stars. He brought in Alex Wennberg from the Seattle Kraken, Jack Roslovic from the Columbus Blue Jackets, and Chad Ruhwedel from the Pittsburgh Penguins. However, this approach did not pay off. Ruhwedel never saw the ice in the playoffs, while Wennberg and Roslovic failed to make a significant impact. Wennberg struggled to find his scoring touch, and Roslovic couldn’t ignite the performances of Chris Kreider and Mika Zibanejad. Despite matching their 2022 Playoff run, this season feels like a disappointment in comparison.

Guentzel to Carolina: A Costly Miss for the Rangers

The headline acquisition at this year’s trade deadline was Penguins winger Jake Guentzel, who ultimately went to the Carolina Hurricanes. The Hurricanes secured Guentzel by trading forward Michael Bunting, forward prospects Vasily Ponomarev and Ville Koivunen, the rights to forward Cruz Lucius, a conditional first-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, and a conditional fifth-round pick in the 2024 Draft to Pittsburgh. With 67 points in 69 playoff games and a proven ability to drive play, Guentzel would have been a perfect addition to the Rangers’ Zibanejad line.

The Rangers had valuable assets in Brennan Othmann, Adam Sykora, Brett Berard, and several draft picks that could have facilitated a competitive offer. In fact, the only player in the Rangers’ system who should be considered untouchable is Gabe Perreault. Drury had the pieces to outbid Carolina but chose not to, implying he felt the cost was too high. In doing so, he may have squandered the opportunity to elevate what could have been a historic Rangers’ season.

Near-Misses and What-Ifs

The Rangers fell to the Florida Panthers 4-2 in the Eastern Conference Final, a result that many fans argue reflects a season-long struggle despite some notable wins. They managed to take two games and push a third to overtime, showing flashes of their potential. They were just a few bounces away from being up 3-1 after Game 4 and came close to winning Game 6, save for critical errors by Zibanejad and Roslovic.

Indeed, the butterfly effect leaves much to the imagination. If Zibanejad’s shot in Game 4 had gone in instead of hitting the crossbar, or if he and Roslovic had capitalized on open net opportunities in Game 6, the series might have taken a very different turn. Given these near-misses, it’s reasonable to speculate that if those three pucks had found the net, the Rangers would be competing for the Stanley Cup right now.

All of this is to say that the Rangers were just a few bounces away from playing for the Stanley Cup. Given how close the Eastern Conference Final was, acquiring Guentzel could have tipped the scales in the Rangers’ favor. His presence would have provided additional power play options, bolstered their five-on-five scoring, and added much-needed depth. Guentzel’s contributions might have been just enough to elevate the best Rangers regular season team in history to a Stanley Cup winner.

A Second Chance: Why Drury Must Secure Guentzel for the Rangers’ Future

Now, with this season behind them and eyes set on the next, Drury has a chance to rectify his previous mistake. This would involve freeing up cap space, likely necessitating the departure of Jacob Trouba. The Hurricanes have made Guentzel’s UFA rights available for a mid-round pick. Drury should not hesitate to seize this opportunity and secure Guentzel. Acquiring him means committing to a Stanley Cup run and avoiding reliance on a middle-six forward to elevate a Kreider and Zibanejad line that has struggled for multiple seasons.

This move would significantly enhance the Rangers’ roster for the upcoming season, making them a stronger contender. A top-six configuration featuring Artemi Panarin, Vincent Trocheck, Alexis Lafreniere, Kreider, Zibanejad, and Guentzel would be formidable. Instead of hoping that prospects like Othmann or Berard, or the newly re-signed Kaapo Kakko, can step into top-six roles, Guentzel, a proven top-line forward, would immediately bolster the Rangers’ lineup. Drury cannot afford to pass up this chance as he did at the trade deadline.