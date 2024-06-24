Seattle Kraken’s 2024 Mock NHL Draft

The 2024 NHL Entry Draft is but days away. Like the other 31 franchises, the Seattle Kraken are performing their due diligence, cramming in as much last-minute information as possible to decide what they want to do on June 28 and 29. Every prospect writer, podcaster, and YouTuber has shared their thoughts about who the top players are and who might be selected in the later rounds. We at The Hockey Writers have produced no fewer than three Seattle Kraken-centric articles; attempts at predicting what the Kraken might strive to accomplish in Rounds 1, 2, and 3. Today, in our final pre-draft article, we go the whole nine yards with a mock draft.

A Kraken Recap of Rounds 1, 2, and 3

If readers missed the first three articles covering Seattle’s 2024 draft options, allow us to set the table.

Round 1, 8th-Overall Pick

In Round 1 Seattle will draft in the eighth-overall position. With the understanding the team seriously lacked offensive oomph in 2023-24 (2.61 goals scored per match, 29th league-wide), it is predicted general manager Ron Francis and head coach Dan Bylsma will want to bring in a forward. Our May 10 prediction considered which forwards were ranked in the top 16 and how many other rival franchises picking early will be desperate to give their offenses a jolt too. When all is said and done, the analysis was left with Konsta Helenius, Cole Eiserman, Tij Iginla, and Trevor Connelly.

With the eighth-overall pick, the Kraken should go for broke and take Eiserman. His defensive play may not be up to par yet, but the team is desperate for some offense.

Round 2, 40th-Overall pick

The club’s performances in 2023-34 have landed them in the 40t-overall position for the sophomore round. Centre Dean Letourneau and left-handed defenseman Cole Hutson are two options who would fit the bill nicely. Seattle could use another defender who is mostly adept at playing on the left side.

Even so, given their needs, the Kraken should continue to select with offensive mindset, meaning Letourneau would wear the tentacular S on his chest.

Round 2, 60th-Overall pick

Seattle benefits from a second second-round pick thanks to the trade they executed this past season with the New York Rangers that sent Alex Wennberg to the Big Apple.

Should Lady Luck smile on Francis and company, they will select center/right winger Yegor Surin, although he seems to have risen in the prospects ranking in the weeks since we performed our Round 2 prediction. Otherwise, they will select center/right winger Sam O’Reilly.

Round 3, 73rd-Overall Pick

At this point in the draft, with three picks done and another potential two in Round 3, we believe the Kraken could begin to use their picks as trade bait. If they do not, they can begin to tackle the future of the team’s defense and goaltending. With that in mind, Seattle would go for goaltender Ilya Nabokov with the 73rd pick.

Round 3, 88th-Overall Pick

If the Kraken have no intention of trading either of their Round 3 options, they go again in 88th. That is thanks to a 2022 deal with the Toronto Maple Leafs which sent Mark Giordano, the franchise’s only-ever captain, to the Ontario capital.

In this spot Seattle chooses centre Raoul Boilard.

Round 4, 105th-Overall Pick

We venture into new territory. Seattle sits at 105th-overall in this round. In the unlikely scenario that the club has done everything we think it will, it would be time to call up a defenseman’s name. Hovering around the 105th spot according to The Hockey Writers latest June ranking are righthander Colton Roberts (Vancouver Giants, Western Hockey League), lefthander Jakub Fibigr (Mississauga Steelheads, Ontario Hockey League), lefthander Mitja Jokinen (TPS U20), and righthander Sebastian Soini (KOOVEE, Mestis).

Colton Roberts, Vancouver Giants (Photo Credit: Tri-City Americans)

The Kraken blue line could use another right-handed shot. As such, the 6-foot-4, 195-pound Roberts fits the bill. His frame alone would prove challenging for opposing forwards to get past, even though his one-on-one battles need improvement.

Failing that, the Finnish Sebastien Soini, also 195 pounds — and 6-foot-2 – has the mobility to give rushing attackers fits.

Round 5, No Picks

Lo and behold, Seattle is absent from the fifth round’s hustle and bustle. They would have chosen 137th, but last December they dealt away this round’s pick to acquire Tomas Tatar from the Colorado Avalanche.

Round 6, 169th-Overall Pick

However much scouting reports assist general managers and coaches in making the soundest decisions possible, it stands to reason that the first couple of rounds, even the first three, are generally well covered. There is no shortage of information on the top 32 or even the potential top 64 or 96. When it comes to Rounds 6 and 7, it’s a guessing game. The name of the game is to simply someone who one day might help the team and see what happens.

For the 169th-overall selection, Seattle could opt for Lucas Ellinas of the Kitchener Rangers. The word on the street is that he has an excellent work ethic and a powerful shot. Furthermore, he is a left-handed shooter, something the Kraken could use a bit more of.

Round 7, 201st-Overall and 202nd-Overall Picks

For the third time in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft the Kraken pick twice in the same round. The 201st-overall selection is of their own doing based on performance, but the 202nd is courtesy of a March 2022 trade with the Calgary Flames. Seattle sent Calle Järnkrok to Alberta and received a 2022 second-round pick, a 2023 third-round pick, and this 2024 seventh rounder.

To cap the draft off, Seattle should balance things out with one forward and one defenseman. The potential offensive weapon could be Russian Danila Sysoyev, who plays for Omskie Yastreby in the Russian MHL, a junior league. One thing the Kraken didn’t do in 2023-24 was play with pace. It’s argued that Sysoyev has that in abundance, which helps him get after loose pucks.

Last but not least, for the 202nd-overall selection, Seattle could take their chances on defenseman Jan Golicic of the Gatineau Oympiques. He is a Goliath of a young man, towering at 6-foot-6 and weighing in 197 pounds. It’s said his arm reach is quite impressive. Thus, lanes toward the goal shrink rapidly, much to the ire of opposing attackers.

With nine total picks, it’s tempting to think Francis will want to make some calls in the days and hours leading up to the draft and dangle a pick or two as bait. The Kraken are at a fascinating crossroads in their existence. They’re still a young franchise. On the one hand, it makes them a fun, relatively easy sell in the Pacific Northwest market. On the other hand, they’ve known enough failure in three seasons and some issues need obvious corrections. At this point, all fans and pundits can do is wait and see.