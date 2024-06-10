Jack Bodin – 2024 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Jack Bodin

2023-24 Team: Örebro HK J20 (J20 Nationell)

Date of Birth: July 3, 2006

Place of Birth: Kumla, Sweden

Ht: 6-foot-3 Wt: 214 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: Defenseman

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2024 first-year eligible

Rankings

Physicality is still a required skill despite the NHL shifting to more finesse and creativity. In other words, teams need to have defensemen who are willing to throw the body and rack up the hits. However, unlike the old days of Hal Gill, they need to be able to move and keep up with the increased speed of the game. That brings us to the right-handed Jack Bodin, a big 6-foot-3 Swedish blueliner who might draw some interest in the mid-to-late rounds of the draft.

Related: THW’s 2024 NHL Draft Guide

Bodin loves to hit and make his opponents afraid to enter the defensive zone. When asked who he emulates his game after, he of course mentioned one of the best Swedish defensemen in the game today but also threw it back to a former Chicago Blackhawk, Winnipeg Jet and Atlanta Thrasher, who stood 6-foot-5 and racked up almost 1,900 hits in his career.

“Victor Hedman is really good, and then a bit of an older guy, Dustin Byfuglien…He’s a good guy, eh? Of course, I liked his physical play.”

Both are great defenders to look up to, especially considering they didn’t only provide physicality but elite offensive numbers as well. While Bodin likely won’t ever put up those kinds of numbers, he could still make a living as a depth option. Like Byfuglien and Hedman, he also has a big shot from the point that could be useful on the power play in the future.

The Hockey Writers 2024 NHL Entry Draft Guide (The Hockey Writers)

Bodin’s specialty is defense and won’t ever be mistaken for an offensive defenseman. He lives in his own zone, defending the rush and setting up his partner for a breakout. Unfortunately, the simplicity of his “throw-back” game, lack of mobility might cap his ceiling in the NHL. While he’s not slow by any means, his acceleration is a problem, and scouts have noticed that he sometimes has issues handling forecheckers and controlling the puck. However, his positioning, calmness and tendency to limit mistakes might make up for those weaknesses.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Jack Bodin – NHL Draft Projection

Even though Bodin isn’t ranked by any major outlets right now, I see a team that lacks defensive prospects taking a chance on him in the later rounds. His size, physicality and calmness in the defensive zone are attributes still loved by scouts and GMs in the NHL. As such, expect to see him come off the board at the earliest the fourth round and at the latest the sixth.

Quotables

“In the five nations, Bodin was very versatile. He skated well and had a lot of pushback. There seems to be a temper there, and he delivered some big hits. All of this helps him. That package makes him hard to play against.” – Russ Cohen, Full Press Hockey

“I am a big, bodied player, and I worked hard in the gym…I want to use my physicality the best way possible. I weigh 100 kg…I think I’m good, mostly in the defensive zone. I have a big shot and try to use that as well…” – Jack Bodin

“Bodin is every bit the defensive defender you’d expect. A real throwback even, most effective in zone or with backtracking support in the neutral zone to keep an opposing puck carrier in check. When he can keep up with the play, the Kumla-born blueliner is punishing physically, able to launch opponents from their skates” (from ‘Jack Bodin Scouting Report’ Elite Prospects NHL Draft Guide 2024).

“Jack Bodin is a solid defensive player. He takes away space and defends his own blue line well and can be effective in most corner/board battles. Offensively, his puck handling is a weakness that could be exposed at this tournament. If he is under pressure, he can look stiff with the puck and struggle to make plays.” – Jimmy Hamrin, EPRinkside (from ‘Meet the Team: Sweden’s 2024 U18 World Hockey Championship roster,’ EPRinkside, 4/18/24)

Strengths

Physicality

Shot

Defensive game

Positioning

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Acceleration

Mobility

Puck handling

Needs to become more well-rounded to make it to the NHL

NHL Potential

If Bodin makes it to the NHL, he will likely be a bottom-pairing defender who kills penalties or a top call-up option from the American Hockey League. Having said that, his game could also complement a top-pairing defenseman like Quinn Hughes or Cale Makar. With him on the ice, opponents will be afraid to enter his zone due to his propensity to throw the big hit. That is a valuable attribute to have in the NHL right now, and if he can improve his mobility and time his hits correctly, his ceiling could be higher than expected.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 2/10, Defence – 7/10

Jack Bodin Statistics

Sign up for our NHL Prospects & Draft Substack newsletter