Ivan Demidov’s Draft Stock Could Be Impacted By Matvei Michkov Update

The 2024 NHL Entry Draft is just days away, and while two teams just finished playing in the Stanley Cup Final and likely haven’t shifted their focus to prospect selections yet, the rest of the NHL is mainly focused on who they’ll be selecting. While the draft comes with plenty of risks in the first round, one of the biggest stories coming out of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft was the story of Russian forward Matvei Michkov, who was expected to remain in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) for several seasons before coming to North America. He dropped to seventh overall after being a projected top-five selection, simply because some teams worried he wouldn’t leave Russia. With the recent update being released that Michkov would be joining the Philadelphia Flyers for the 2024-25 season, there is another Russian prospect whose stock could be impacted by this news.

Ivan Demidov has been widely considered the second-best prospect in the upcoming draft, but his chances of staying in Russia have led to his draft stock taking a hit. His offensive stats are incredibly impressive and he has been able to prove he could be a player that can immediately translate his domination to the NHL. In 30 games in the MHL with SKA-1946 St. Petersburg this season, which is a developmental league below the KHL, Demidov scored 23 goals and added 37 assists for 60 points, which comes out to an astounding two points-per-game average.

With Michkov expected to make his way over to the Flyers earlier than originally thought, it could lead to some teams with higher picks reconsidering their original plans. We saw Michkov fall from second to seventh overall, and many people are expecting the same to happen to Demidov for the same reason. Fortunately now for Demidov, the news of Michkov coming over earlier could lead to him hearing his name called just a bit earlier. The Chicago Blackhawks have the second overall pick and while nothing is guaranteed when it comes to the draft, they could have a star on their hands if they snag Demidov, and could have a dangerous dynamic duo placing him beside Connor Bedard for many seasons to come.

Demidov Could Be Elite-Level Superstar

Praised for his patience and calm approach offensively, Demidov could become an elite superstar at the NHL level. He has all the tools to turn into a star when he does make the transition to North America, and whichever team selects him will be extremely excited. His shot, speed, competitiveness, and hockey IQ are all at an elite level already as he looks ahead to another season of development in Russia playing in the KHL. If Demidov can find another gear with SKA St. Petersburg and round out his defensive game a bit more, he could find himself on the same level as consensus first-overall selection Macklin Celebrini.

Ivan Demidov, SKA Saint Petersburg (Photo by Maksim Konstantinov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

When looking at the best fits for Demidov, it’s hard to look past the potential of what kind of offensive production he could have alongside Bedard with the Blackhawks. If the Blackhawks decide not to take Demidov, the Utah Hockey Club, Montreal Canadiens, and Anaheim Ducks all seem like the next best fits as far as his best chance for developing. Utah is in transition and is expected to spend big, so they could surround Demidov with stars if they choose to be active over the next couple of seasons on the trade market. The Ducks and Canadiens have a solid prospect pool as it is and have a strong future ahead of them, and Demidov would just add more firepower to their lineup.

Either way, it’s hard to see many teams passing on Demidov now. The Michkov news should be an indication that Russian players are more willing to make the transition earlier than expected, which increases Demidov’s chances of being a top-three draft pick this year. The 2024 NHL Entry Draft gets underway on Friday, June 28 where the first round will take place, followed by Rounds 2-7 on Saturday, June 29. Be sure to follow along with The Hockey Writers during the draft, as we will be keeping track of all the selections, along with reactions from our great team of writers.

