5 Blackhawks Thoughts Before 2024 NHL Draft

Going into the 2024 NHL Draft on June 28, the Chicago Blackhawks are in a similar position as they were last year, going into the day with a top-three pick and an additional first-round pick (which turned into Connor Bedard and Oliver Moore at first and 19th overall in 2023).

This year, they have second and 18th overall in the first round, with eight other picks in rounds two, three, five, and six. Anything can happen at the draft, but the mantra remains the same: the Blackhawks must continue acquiring talent for the future. With that in mind, here are five pre-draft thoughts.

1. The Blackhawks Dilemma at 18

There are many ways the 18th overall pick can turn out. Technically, they don’t need the second, first-round pick as much as they did last year. With a generational talent in tow and building off the other first-round picks in recent years (Frank Nazar, Sam Rinzel, and Kevin Korchinski), they could decide to invest in NHL-ready talent. They can use it to acquire a forward or defenseman who could quickly make an impact, like Jakob Chychrun or Trevor Zegras (two names linked to the team this offseason).

We know that the Blackhawks have been looking for a top-six forward (from ‘NHL Rumblings: Trade talk heats up on Laine, Necas, Ehlers, and more, plus latest on Cooper-Canada’ – The Athletic – 06/12/2024). The Hawks might be unable to do that without giving up the 18th pick. General manager Kyle Davidson explained that initially trading the 20th pick to the New York Islanders for the 18th was “not a precursor to anything” but a way to maximize the pick’s value, meaning it gives them more options, whether they trade it or use it. If they do use it to draft someone, they will have solid options to choose from. But I am curious as to what the 18th pick will be.

2. The 2nd Overall Pick

It’s known that the second overall pick is between defenseman Artyom Levshunov and forward Ivan Demidov. However, it keeps being mentioned that the Blackhawks may have their sights set on Levshunov. This could make sense when you look at how the team has previously drafted, with selecting bigger defensemen like Korchinski, Rinzel, Alex Vlasic, and Ethan Del Mastro.

When speaking with NBC Sports Chicago in 2022, the director of amateur scouting Mike Doneghey, was asked if their draft mentality was to draft the best player available, his response stood out, “I think the directive, you want to build down the middle and on defense and in goal. Your centers and your Top 3 defensemen and your goalie are probably your most important positions. So maybe we get late in the first round this year and the Top 2 centers aren’t there but there’s a defenseman staring at us in the face that can be a puck mover, one of a kind organizational defenseman and you don’t want to leave that type of player there just because the seventh center on your list is available and you’re hell-bent on centers, so you have to be open to what might fall to you and be ready for it.”

Doneghey spoke on hypothetical options down the line and used defense only as an example. Still, you could easily infer that even though this was said two years ago, they would use that same mindset for second overall. If they believe Levshunov is the “one-of-a-kind, organizational defenseman” available to them, and many believe he is, then it’s plausible that is the direction they may choose to take.

Also important to note is that former NHL scout Grant McCagg reported on June 26 that “Levshunov is locked in for Chicago.” This doesn’t stray from his original draft thoughts on June 4, when he said he was hearing that Chicago was leaning toward defense. Scott Powers, Blackhawks’ writer for The Athletic, also tweeted that he’d be surprised if it’s not Levshunov.

But we’ll see when the Blackhawks officially announce a name at the draft podium.

3. But What About Ivan Demidov?

Early on, it seemed that the Blackhawks might prefer to go the Levshunov route because Demidov has one more year on his contract with SKA St. Petersburg, and there were possibly concerns about when he would make his way to the NHL. But a showcase for him in Florida proved that he wants to make the North American jump quickly, with reports saying, “He’ll be signed and in the NHL by next spring.”

Most scouts and insiders believe Demidov is the second-best forward in the draft behind projected first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini, even drawing comparisons to Nikita Kucherov, and noted to have superstar potential. The thing that stands out here is position. If the Blackhawks were choosing between two forwards, I would think Demidov would be the no-brainer pick, but because another position is involved, it makes things interesting. There are risks to picking both.

What if Levshunov was picked and ended up not being a top defenseman? And if the Blackhawks selected Demidov, what if he doesn’t become a Kucherov-type? But you can also quickly flip the argument for each, wondering what would happen if both reached expectations. Unfortunately, there is no crystal ball to say how each career will pan out. Yet, Davidson mentioned Chicago will be getting a foundational player, regardless, so it genuinely seems like they would be thrilled with either.

It will be exciting to see which route they choose since they have two great options.

4. The Blackhawks Draft Objectives

If there is one thing you can garner from Levshunov or Demidov, they both have size for their positions. Demidov is 6-foot, 192 pounds, and Levshunov is 6-foot-1, 205 pounds, so it goes along with even what Corey Pronman of The Athletic reported, believing the Blackhawks’ biggest draft need is “size at forward.” (from ‘Each team’s biggest need at the 2024 NHL Draft: Position, size and skill’ – The Athletic – 06/21/2024). I would agree. Even their recent picks of Bedard, Nazar, and Moore are not over six feet, even though their talent alone was beyond worth the picks.

The good news is the Blackhawks can make it a focus this year. If they stay at 18, some names brought up to me by THW prospect expert Peter Baracchini, gave me are Liam Greentree and Michael Hage, and for options with their two second-round picks, Cole Beaudin, Maxim Masse, John Mustard, Matvei Gridin, and Linus Eriksson, who are all six-feet and over.

I believe the Blackhawks will still value whoever may fall into their laps, but the point is, don’t be surprised if you see size added to their prospect pool.

5. Another Significant Summer Awaits

It’s been said all offseason so far that the Blackhawks want to get Connor Bedard help, and they are absolutely correct to think that way. They have their star, but knowing they must take advantage of it and with players eager to return to being competitive, makes this summer bigger than last. This is especially true, given the dire need for defense and forwards. Chicago was in the bottom five in both categories last season.

Chicago did acquire Sam Lafferty (welcome back!) and Ilya Mikheyev from the Vancouver Canucks on June 26 to upgrade forward depth. There is still free agency to consider after the draft to address needs, too. However, one thing that seems different from last year is that Blackhawks are more eager to move the team forward.

The Blackhawks have another eventful offseason for fans to watch. No one knows what else the team has up its sleeve, and that all starts on the draft floor in Vegas.