Blackhawks Have Good Options With 18th Overall Draft Pick

While all eyes will be on the Chicago Blackhawks when they make the second overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft, they also have the 18th pick, providing them with many options to continue adding young talent to their organization.

After originally having the 20th overall pick, the Blackhawks announced on May 24 that they had acquired the 2024 18th and 50th overall selections from the New York Islanders in exchange for the 2024 20th, 54th, and 61st overall selections. With this trade, the Blackhawks now have eight picks in the 2024 NHL Draft, including six in the first three rounds.

2024 NHL Draft Targets Chicago Blackhawks (The Hockey Writers)

Before this trade, THW did a couple of mock drafts when the Blackhawks had the 20th pick. Since there are only two picks separating these selections, we will still take a look at those selections, as these choices may still be valid with the 18th selection. I participated in a mock draft recently with other THW writers and selected defenseman Artyom Levshunov with the Blackhawks’ second overall pick, as I believe that all of the elite defensemen will be gone by pick 20, but other good forward options would be available later on.

Baracchini’s Mock Draft

THW’s Peter Baracchini selected Liam Greentree for the Blackhawks when they had the 20th pick. Baracchini notes that Greentree always does the little things right every time he’s on the ice. He shields the puck extremely well, thanks to his 6-foot-2, 207-pound frame, and possesses a lethal and deceptive release.

Scoring is far from the only thing Greentree can do. He’s a fantastically creative player who can move the puck as though it were on a string. His puck control, especially while moving, is not easy to learn, but he makes it look almost effortless. His ability to think of a quick solution while being pressured can create some incredible highlight-worthy goals and plays, and his slipperiness is comparable to much smaller players like Luke Misa and Berkly Catton. Yet Greentree possesses a big frame already, which gives him a reach and strength advantage few top-end playmakers possess.

Local Connection?

One prospect who would be an excellent selection at 18th overall is center Michael Hage, who played for the Chicago Steel last season in the United States Hockey League. He is frequently ranked in the top 20, and Baracchini had him going to the Islanders at 18 before they traded their pick to the Hawks.

Michael Hage, Chicago Steel (Chicago Steel/USHL)

What is appealing about Hage is that he exhibits a high level of intelligence in all three zones, which many young players require assistance with. This enables him to be in the right place at the right time. It frequently causes opposing teams to lose possession of the puck as he anticipates its trajectory and adopts the appropriate angles to chase down opponents. Despite his relatively small size, his positioning and hard work enable him to be effective in his own zone. Like most young players, the University of Michigan commit is expected to grow and develop physically, making him a more well-rounded player in all facets of the game.

THW Writers’ Mock Draft

After making my pick of Levshunov, Brooke LoFurno made the pick at 20 and selected Jett Luchanko. She felt Connor Bedard and the rest of the Blackhawks could use all the help they could get, and the team couldn’t continue to finish at the bottom of the NHL standings when it comes to offense. She feels Luchanko could be an option because of his noted top-six potential, and he has the high motor, speed, and skill that the Blackhawks love to add to their pipeline. He is 5-foot-10 and 165 pounds so that size might be a factor here, but talent could be the deciding factor.

Picks on Defense

While my pick at second overall was a defenseman, there is a good chance the Blackhawks select forward Ivan Demidov. If that is the case, they may want to go with a blueliner for pick 18, and there still should be some solid options.

Carter Yakemchuk is a big, offensive defenseman with a right-handed shot and great puck-handling skills. He was phenomenal for the Western Hockey League’s Calgary Hitmen this season, a team that seriously lacked offensive firepower. As a result, Yakemchuk sometimes decided the team needed some offense and would slice through the entire opposing team to create a great chance from the blue line.

Related: THW 2024 NHL Draft Guide

Yakemchuk may have to fall a bit for the Hawks to get Adam Jiricek, but he is another top defensive prospect who should be available. Jiricek is a high-end talent who is recovering from a knee injury suffered at the 2024 World Juniors. Scouts feel he has the potential to become a solid top-four (or even top-pairing) defenseman in the future. His strengths lie in his size, skating, mobility, and first pass. Similar to his brother David, who was drafted by the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2022, he is a well-rounded two-way player who can be used in all situations, from the power play to the penalty kill and everywhere in between.

Two Prospects on the Rise

No prospect has seen such a big jump in his draft stock since September as Teddy Stiga. Originally thought to be a late-round pick by most pundits, there are now mentions Stiga might hear his name called in the second or possibly even the first round. He might not be a top producer at higher levels, but he’s worked hard, plays strong defensively, has a high hockey IQ, and can play the power play and penalty kill.

I think the Blackhawks may want more size in the forward group, and Igor Chernyshov could be their pick. The 6-foot-2 forward started playing hockey against men in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) when he played five games for Dynamo Moskva during the 2022-23 season.

In 2023-24, he split time between the KHL and MHL (the Russian minor-league system) where he played 34 and 22 games, respectively. As an underaged player taking on ice time against men in the KHL, he more than held his own. He is willing to fight for his space on the ice and in front of the net, and he will drive opponents through the corners to force them out of play. He even has a solid scoring skillset that belies the talent of a top-six power forward.

While a great deal of attention will be focused on the second overall pick, the Blackhawks’ 18th overall pick will be just as vital to the development of this young team. Fortunately, there are many options available who will help them in the near future.