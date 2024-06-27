3 Contracts the Flames Could Take on for Assets

The 2023-24 NHL season has finally come to its official end with the Stanley Cup being awarded to the Florida Panthers. It is paramount for teams to begin looking towards the upcoming 2024-25 season, beginning with the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on June 28 and 29. Calgary Flames fans can now exhale and do the same as their provincial rival Edmonton Oilers thankfully didn’t win the Cup. Flames general manager Craig Conroy understands that the best teams are built through the draft, and has done a tremendous job of accumulating draft capital; the team has two first round draft picks in each of the next three drafts, and boast an impressive nine total selections in this year’s rendition. He of course accomplished this by moving established veterans Nikita Zadorov, Elias Lindholm, Chris Tanev, Noah Hanifin, and Jacob Markstrom.

While more rostered Flames may be on the way out, the Flames’ current biggest trade chip is their cap space. They have over $23 million in room with only four roster spots to fill. A handful of other NHL franchises are right up against the cap and are in need of alleviation. Buyouts will take place shortly, but they are painful and don’t always solve problems. Conroy and the Flames should take advantage of the pleasant situation they find themselves in and weaponize this cap space in an effort to continue stockpiling prospects and picks. Here are three contracts they could take on in exchange for much more beneficial assets.

Cam Atkinson, Forward, Philadelphia Flyers

First up is former 40-goal scoring winger, Cam Atkinson. The accomplished Philadelphia Flyers forward has never let his 5-foot-8, 175-pound frame make others think any less of him; in addition to a 40-goal season, he has seven 20-goal seasons under his belt and averages 27 tucks per 82 games played over his career. Unfortunately, Father Time may be catching up to the 35-year-old as he put up just 13 goals and 28 points in 70 games this season for the Flyers to go along with a minus-22 plus/minus rating. The Flyers are reportedly shopping him as he costs $5.875 million against the cap and they need the money to re-sign some restricted free agents (RFAs) as well as add some more talent to their underperforming roster.

Cam Atkinson, Philadelphia Flyers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Atkinson’s full contract could be absorbed by the Flames with minimal effect. It also helps them that he is a free agent after the conclusion of the 2024-25 season. He does, however, have a modified no-trade clause that lets him select ten teams he would not accept a trade to. If he is willing to come to Cowtown, it may work in his favour; a strong showing on a rebuilding roster could help his odds of securing one more decent contract before he retires. In addition, if Atkinson rekindles some of his old on-ice characteristics in the first half of the season, the Flames could flip him, with some salary retainment, at the trade deadline to a contender. He could also be a wonderful mentor for Matt Coronato, another smaller shoot-first winger looking to break through at the NHL level.

Nate Schmidt, Defenceman, Winnipeg Jets

Next is undrafted defenceman Nate Schmidt, who currently skates for the Winnipeg Jets. The soon-to-be 33-year-old is in the last year of a six-year, $35.7 million contract he signed back when he played for the Vegas Golden Knights. That means he accounts for a whopping $5.95 million against the cap which is getting to be a lot for the Jets to handle. They currently have almost $9 million in cap space but need to sign RFA Cole Perfetti, as well as a few other unrestricted free agents (UFAs) they’d like back such as Sean Monahan and Tyler Toffoli. Schmidt’s play has declined in the past few years; offensively, he went from scoring 32 points in 2021-22 to just 14 this season. Schmidt was healthy scratched on occasion in favour of younger rearguards, and his average ice time was reduced from 20 minutes a night down to 16:49 in 2023-24. Therefore, the Jets have a very expensive third-pairing defender in the way of their prospects’ growth.

The Flames just acquired blueliner Kevin Bahl from the New Jersey Devils and have Oliver Kylington currently in need of a contract. However, even if both men are on the Flames roster, the team could take on Schmidt, as the left-shooting defender can play either side. If newer defencemen like Bahl or Daniil Miromanov struggle, Schmidt could step up and play in the top four for a stretch. Much like Atkinson, Schmidt also carries a ten-team no-trade list, but could play his way into one last payday or a mid-season trade to a contender. His addition would also be beneficial off the ice as he is renowned for being a very positive locker room presence and a wonderful teammate.

Ville Husso, Goaltender, Detroit Red Wings

Last, but not least we have a goaltender. Quite honestly, the Flames entering the 2024-25 season with a goaltending tandem of 23-year-old Dustin Wolf and career backup Dan Vladar is not very reassuring. Enter veteran netminder Ville Husso, who roams the crease for the Detroit Red Wings. After excelling for the St. Louis Blues to begin his career, the 29-year-old has fallen flat with the Red Wings. He appeared in just 19 games in 2023-24, posting a 9-5-2 record along with a paltry 3.55 goals-against average and .892 save percentage. While these numbers may not scream upgrade, Husso has shown in the past that he can be dominant. He earned his three-year, $14.25 million contract by going 25-7-6 with two shutouts in his final season with the St. Louis Blues, and posted 26 wins and four shutouts for the Red Wings in 2022-23.

Ville Husso, Detroit Red Wings (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

We hear you, ‘Well what was the point of trading Markstrom then?’ To counter, Husso’s $4.75 million cap hit is still better than the departed Markstrom’s, and has only this season left as opposed to Markstrom’s two. The Red Wings are desperate and would throw a nice pick or prospect in to shed the money. They need it to re-sign Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider, and a whopping nine more roster players. Husso could help out should Vladar not be ready to come back from his hip surgery or hockey gods forbid, Wolf struggles or is injured. Once Wolf is confident enough, the team can ship out Husso or Vladar and recoup more assets. To be completely transparent, Husso too has a ten-team no-trade list but could also put himself in a better position for next year with a solid showing for the Flames.

In conclusion, today’s NHL is all about the salary cap. The teams with a small payroll do themselves a disservice when they don’t use their available space to accumulate future assets. The Flames now find themselves in this position, and must keep adding to their cupboard. Any one or multiple of these listed players could be acquired with a pick or prospect, and promptly flipped for one at the trade deadline. This is simply too valuable of an opportunity for the Flames to pass up.