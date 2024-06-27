Rangers’ Top 5 Free Agency Targets

With NHL Free Agency just around the corner, anticipation is building. With just three days until the July 1 opening, the New York Rangers, led by General Manager Chris Drury, are gearing up for pivotal decisions that could shape the franchise’s future. This article will delve into the top free-agent targets for the Rangers, examining how those acquisitions could bolster the roster and enhance their chances of success in the upcoming season. The Rangers’ most pressing need is a top-line right-winger who can complement Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider.

5. Vladimir Tarasenko

Fresh off winning the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers, Vladimir Tarasenko would be a great option for the Rangers. He also a second championship with the St. Louis Blues in 2019. Two seasons ago, he was part of a Rangers team that fell in the first round to the New Jersey Devils. While his production has declined recently, his familiarity with the Rangers makes him a valuable target for Drury. Positioned fifth on the list of potential acquisitions, Tarasenko’s next contract is likely to be affordable, making him an appealing option if Drury cannot clear more cap space.

Vladimir Tarasenko, New York Rangers (Photo by Jared Silber/NHLI via Getty Images)

Despite his recent dip in performance, Tarasenko’s skill set and experience remain impressive, and he knows the team’s system and key players like Zibanejad and Kreider, which could facilitate a seamless reintegration into the roster. Additionally, his championship experience could bring a winning mentality and valuable playoff insights to the Rangers locker room.

4. Steven Stamkos

Steven Stamkos comes in at fourth on this list. Another player with championship experience, including two Stanley Cups with the Tampa Bay Lightning, Stamkos would be a great addition to the Rangers roster. His leadership and winning mentality are invaluable assets that could elevate the team’s performance in high-stakes situations.

However, Stamkos’ contract would likely be more expensive than Tarasenko’s, and he likely wants to stay with the Lightning, where he has spent his entire career. Despite these potential obstacles, if Drury can sign Stamkos, he would be a significant boost to the lineup. Stamkos’ ability to drive play and his elite scoring touch could make him an ideal fit on a line with Kreider and Zibanejad. His presence would not only increase the team’s offensive output, but he would also provide mentorship to young players, fostering a culture of excellence and resilience within the roster.

3. Patrick Kane

Patrick Kane, like Tarasenko, was part of the ill-fated 2022-23 Rangers team that lost to the Devils in the first round. Despite playing with an injured hip, Kane recorded six points in seven playoff games that postseason. Now 35 and reportedly healthy, there are rumors from Larry Brooks of the New York Post that the Rangers are pursuing Kane once again.

Kane has a proven track record, highlighted by three Stanley Cup victories with the Chicago Blackhawks, and brings a wealth of experience and offensive prowess. His playmaking ability and scoring touch could significantly enhance the Rangers’ top line alongside Zibanejad and Kreider. However, if he is looking for a long-term deal, it could pose a risk for the team. If his performance declines over time, such a contract could hinder their financial flexibility and impede their chances of winning a Cup in the future.

Nevertheless, a healthy Kane could provide the Rangers with a potent offensive weapon and valuable veteran leadership. His familiarity with the team and the New York market combined with his elite skill set make him a compelling target for Drury as he aims to bolster the roster for a deep playoff run.

2. Jonathan Marchessault

In 2023, Jonathan Marchessault won the Conn Smythe Trophy when the Vegas Golden Knights secured their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. Coming off a 42-goal season, he has established himself as a consistent playoff performer who thrives under pressure. Unlike some of the Rangers’ stars, who have faltered in recent postseasons, Marchessault shines when the lights are brightest.

Adding Marchessault to the Rangers’ top line would be a significant upgrade over almost any other potential acquisition this offseason. His scoring ability, tenacity, and playoff experience make him an ideal fit for a team looking to make a deep run. While there may be other attractive options, Marchessault stands out as the clear-cut number two target, second only to the top player on this list. His presence could provide the Rangers with the offensive firepower and resilience needed to elevate their performance in the upcoming season.

1. Jake Guentzel

Drury’s top free-agent target is clear: Jake Guentzel. Guentzel has already won a Stanley Cup and is a point-per-game player in both the regular season and postseason. He can play on the right side, making him an ideal fit for the Rangers’ top line alongside Zibanejad and Kreider.

Initially, there were concerns that Guentzel’s performance was merely a product of playing with Sidney Crosby. However, his stint with the Carolina Hurricanes proved otherwise. In just 17 regular-season games with the Hurricanes, Guentzel amassed 25 points, demonstrating that he is a star in his own right. While Crosby’s greatness is undeniable, Guentzel’s performance in Carolina showcased his ability to excel independently.

Jake Guentzel, Carolina Hurricanes (Photo by Josh Lavallee/NHLI via Getty Images)

Drury had the opportunity to acquire Guentzel at the trade deadline but did not. Now, he has another chance to secure this elite forward. Acquiring him might involve trading Jacob Trouba, a move that now seems increasingly possible. Guentzel is seeking a contract in the neighborhood of seven years with an average annual value of $8.5 million. Given his proven track record and ability to elevate the play of those around him, Drury should not hesitate to offer him that contract.

Securing Guentzel would provide the Rangers with a dynamic offensive force capable of transforming their top line into one of the most formidable in the league. His consistent production, playoff experience, and ability to thrive under pressure make him the perfect addition to a Rangers team aiming for a deep playoff run and, ultimately, a Stanley Cup.

Closing the Deal: Top Targets to Transform the Rangers

The Rangers are poised to make significant moves in free agency, with a clear focus on bolstering their top line. The potential acquisitions of Tarasenko, Stamkos, Kane, Marchessault, or Guentzel present a range of options that could dramatically enhance the team’s offensive firepower and overall performance. Each player brings unique strengths and championship experience, which are crucial for a deep playoff run.

Among these targets, Guentzel stands out as the top priority for Drury. His proven ability to produce consistently in both the regular season and playoffs, coupled with his independence from Crosby, makes him an ideal fit for the Rangers. While securing Guentzel may require significant financial commitment and roster adjustments, the potential benefits far outweigh the risks. By adding any of these elite forwards, the Rangers can solidify their status as serious contenders for the Stanley Cup in the upcoming season.