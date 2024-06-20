Buffalo Sabres 11th Overall Draft Target: Konsta Helenius

The best part about picking just outside of the top 10 in the NHL draft might also be the worst part. The differentiation between some of the players is so small that picking the right one can be a very difficult decision. While there is some talk of the Buffalo Sabres potentially trading the pick, they currently still hold onto the selection. There are a number of high talent, high potential prospects who will be available 11th overall, so choosing one that fits their system will be paramount, and Konsta Helenius absolutely fits that bill.

As a 5-foot-11 center, and a right handed shooter, Helenius would add more depth for the Sabres down the middle while also diversifying the handedness of their prospect pool which is predominantly left handed. Here, we’ll break down what Helenius brings to the table and why he is a prime candidate for the Sabres.

Helenius’ Strengths

One of the aspects of his game that stands out is his skating ability. He is not necessarily one of the fastest skaters in the draft, but he has some excellent edge work, and he can really turn on a dime to make space for himself in tight spots. He is a shifty and mobile forward who can make good use of the space he creates for himself, and that leads into his other best strength: his playmaking. Passing well is one thing, and while Helenius is a good passer, his ability to set up plays in general, both for himself and for his teammates, is exceptional. He finds soft spots in the offensive zone almost effortlessly, and he reads defenses with some incredible hockey IQ. A player who makes good passes and plays smart is something the Sabres could really use in their system.

Konsta Helenius, Team Finland (Pasi Mennander/FIHA)

Putting all of these talents together translated into a very nice stat line playing for Jukurit Mikkeli in Liiga (Finland’s top League), as he finished with 14 goals and 22 assists in 51 regular-season games and then tallied two goals and four assists in six playoff games. The Sabres are a quick team of skaters with a need for scoring down the middle, and his playstyle fits right in with how their team is built. Using his playmaking from anywhere in the offensive zone would be a stellar asset for the Sabres to have in the future, and if he is developed the right way, a comparison to someone like Mat Barzal is not out of the question.

Where Can Helenius Improve?

Despite his skating ability, he is not a super fast skater. Working on his foot speed along with his transition game to better improve his defensive game will make him a more reliable two-way center in the long run. He has the capacity to be a top-six forward with some great scoring numbers, but with the right push and development path, he could be more than just a scorer. With how smart he is, and how well he can read plays — combined with how well he can move around on the ice — he could be a menace as a two-way center. Improving on his ability to get up and down the ice with speed will allow him to play more effortlessly and be on the ice for extended periods of time, which in turn would make him a more viable option in more situations.

Adding some defensive awareness to his game and translating his hockey IQ to the defensive zone will take some time, but since the Sabres would not need him in the NHL any time soon, they would have the ability to set him on this path of development and really tap into that potential. He has the scoring touch and the playmaking ability of someone like Barzal, but if he could be molded into a more responsible player and use his talents in different ways, the Sabres could make him into someone similar to Nico Hischier. While that comparison is certainly lofty, they have a similar style of play. Having a player who can play in any scenario and still be relied on as a primary scoring threat is something the Sabres could desperately use on their roster. Helenius has that potential, but these improvements need to be made first.

Where Would Helenius Fit on the Sabres Roster?

There are a lot of forward prospects in the Sabres system, and as far as centers are concerned, Helenius would be lumped in with Matt Savoie, Jiri Kulich, and Noah Ostlund for the top spots. In regards to the depth chart, he would slot in right next to Ostlund; whether that would be in front of or behind him is a toss up at this point. He would not overtake Kulich or Savoie quite yet, but with how skilled he is, he could definitely give Kulich a run for his money in a year.

Konsta Helenius, Team Finland (Pasi Mennander/FIHA)

The Sabres will likely not see Helenius for three to four years, so that gives them some flexibility with how to get him situated into their lineup. He would not be thrust directly into their top-six forward group and would likely see time in their middle six to learn the speed of the NHL and develop right, but once he is up to speed, I could very much see him in the second-line center position at bare minimum. At his full potential, he could become a number one center in the NHL, but with Savoie standing in his way, it may be a bit of a tall order to surpass him.

Projecting Helenius’ Sabres Career

Helenius may have dropped off slightly from his initial midterm draft rankings as the top-ranked European skater to the third-ranked one, but that should not deter Buffalo from picking him. Should Buffalo get the chance to select him with the 11th-overall pick — as was anticipated by a few different mock drafts so far — they would have a very special forward on their roster. If his development goes right, he would ideally be slated with a goal scorer and another playmaker. The best line combination would definitely be Helenius with Tage Thompson and JJ Peterka. Peterka and Thompson both provide well-rounded skills in their scoring and passing abilities, and Helenius would thrive between both of them. At his full potential, he would be feeding both of them pucks left and right as the Sabres’ second-line center.

Now, it may be a bit of a hot take to assume Thompson and Peterka would ultimately be a part of the Sabres’ future second line, but I make that prediction with the presumption Savoie becomes the Sabres top line center between Zach Benson and Jack Quinn or Alex Tuch (if he is retained.) In this scenario, Helenius would become the Sabres’ all-around, all-situations forward. His production numbers would be in the 70-plus point-per-season range on the high end, and he would have a very successful career in Buffalo. The Sabres have a chance to make a big splash if they can choose a player like him, but they will need to develop him right. It will be up to head coach Lindy Ruff, or their coach in waiting, Seth Appert, to get this kid up to speed if he ends up being chosen later this month.