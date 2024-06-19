2024 NHL Entry Draft- Top 10 Finnish Players

It has been a few years since Finland has seen a homegrown player make a significant impact in the NHL after being drafted, but in the 2024 NHL Draft class, there is a chance for a few Finnish-born prospects to turn that around. Whether it is from the back end of the ice, or on the offensive side of the puck, there is plenty of talent coming from Finland this year.

10. Niilopekka Muhonen, D

Central Scouting Rank: 32nd (Among EU skaters)

One of the rawest talents among the Finnish-born players in the 2024 Draft, Niilopekka Muhonen is a big-framed defenseman (6-foot-4) and has no issue throwing his weight around. He is known for being more of a defensive defenseman capable of using the length he has as well.

Emil Hemming, Konsta Helenius

One of the most impressive aspects of Muhonen’s game is that even at his size, he is a strong skater. He is not the most productive offensively, but he did show signs of improvement as the season rolled on. The biggest knock against his game is that while he is physical, it can get him in trouble at times, getting caught out of position, and trying to make a hit or a play on the puck. Being able to improve on this and develop his offensive game will dictate where he will slot into an NHL team’s plans for the long haul.

9. Aatos Koivu, C

Central Scouting Rank: 27th (among EU skaters)

Koivu is on the smaller side (170 pounds) for a center but it hasn’t slowed him down. Offensively, he has shown a high level of creativity and hockey IQ that has helped him counter the fact he is one of the smaller players on the ice. With the puck on his stick, he has shown signs of being more of a playmaking center than a goal-scorer. He does have a strong shot that is helped out by his quick release.

But, his offensive game is only part of what stands out for Koivu. He is an absolute pest on the defensive side of the puck – relentless on the backcheck and acting as a third defenseman in his own zone. What seems to have slowed him down is that he struggled with injuries last season. He stayed healthy for the most part this season, though, and projects to be picked in the fourth or fifth round.

8. Kasper Pikkarinen, RW

Central Scouting Rank: 24th (among EU skaters)

Viewed as a potential sleeper in the 2024 Draft, Kasper Pikkarinen has a strong all-around game. Offensively, he has shown that he can be a threat with the puck on his stick, whether as a playmaker or firing the puck himself. His playmaking skills stem from his high-level vision, helping him find his teammates in spots that others may not see. His play with the puck has made him a strong power-play performer, more as a set-up type of player.

Defensively, Pikkarinen uses his big frame (6-foot-3) to be a non-stop physical presence. He plays a power-forward type of game but has a bit more skill than your typical power-forward.

7. Veeti Vaisanen, D

Central Scouting Rank: 21st (among EU skaters)

After making the jump to Liiga this season, Veeti Vaisanen proved that he is more than capable of playing in all situations when called upon. This was spearheaded by a game that is strong at both ends of the ice. Offensively, he is led by his strong skating ability with good speed and a smooth stride that allows him to get moving quickly. In the offensive zone, Vaisanen’s IQ and vision with the puck make him a threat to find his teammates for an open opportunity on net, and he was strong on the power play this season.

Defensively, both his IQ and skating ability come into play even more. In the defensive zone, Vaisanen can use his IQ and vision to position himself in a good spot to either disrupt an opportunity for his opponents or see something before it happens. His skating has also helped in this aspect of his game, as he can use his strong edge work to keep up with his opponents and close any gaps or room they may have.

6. Julius Miettinen, C

Central Scouting Rank: 18th (among NA skaters)

A prospect who has seen their stock and rankings rise throughout the season, Julius Miettinen made the jump to North American junior hockey this season with the Everett Silvertips of the Western Hockey League (WHL). It took him some time to get used to the North American game, but once he did, he showcased his solid game.

Miettinen is yet another Finnish-born prospect who possesses good size (6-foot-3), and he uses it to his advantage as much as possible. Whether on the forecheck or being a strong presence in front of the net in the offensive zone, he shows he has no problem using his frame to his benefit. An underrated aspect of his game, though, is his defensive play. He can play his position well and use his body in battles along the boards. With some improvement to his skating, there is a good chance Miettinen can make an impact in a middle-six role in an NHL lineup.

5. Sebastian Soini, D

Central Scouting Rank: 17th (among EU skaters)

Another prospect with size (6-foot-2) on the blue line, Sebastian Soini is one of the younger players in this year’s draft class and has a lot of upside to his game. He has more of a defensive-minded game, but he has the skill set to get involved offensively as well. For his size, he has no issues throwing his body around and being able to separate opponents from the puck.

What will likely determine where he finds himself in an NHL lineup at some point will be the development of his offensive game. If he can become more of a consistent threat and a stronger player in the offensive zone, there is a chance he could become a bottom-four pairing in his career at the NHL level.

4. Jesse Pulkkinen, D

Central Scouting Rank: 12th (among EU skaters)

After going undrafted in the 2023 Draft, Jesse Pulkkinen seemed to use that as added motivation this season to put himself into a position to hear his name called in 2024. He started the season with JYP’s U20 team before being brought up to the Liiga squad after putting up 28 points in just 18 games at the U20 level.

What stands out with Pulkkinen is his towering frame (6-foot-6, 219 pounds). He uses his body at both ends of the ice, whether it’s protecting the puck at the point in the offensive zone or throwing hits in the defensive zone. Another aspect of the big defenseman’s game that translates well at both ends of the ice is his skating ability.

For a player his size, his skating is impressive, and he can maneuver his way through all three zones of the ice very well. In the offensive zone, Pulkkinen has a strong shot from the point, most notably his slapshot, and he can get his powerful shot on net quite often.

3. Aron Kiviharju, D

Central Scouting Rank: 8th (among EU skaters)

Unlike most other defensemen in these rankings, Aron Kiviharju is not an imposing physical force. At only 5-foot-10, he has been able to work around his shortcomings thanks to his strong hockey IQ and on-ice vision. Making his way down the ice, Kiviharju can keep opponents on their toes – his head is constantly on a swivel, and he can maneuver through the neutral zone with his smooth skating.

Aron Kiviharju, Team Finland (Pasi Mennander/FIHA)

What stands out about his offensive game is his playmaking abilities thanks to his high IQ and vision. When he has the puck on his stick, Kiviharju can control the pace of play from the point, staying calm with the puck and finding his teammates with strong passes. This helped him become a strong presence on the power play this season, and he should be able to translate his game to the NHL level and hold down a second power-play unit at some point in his career. The biggest downfall for him this season was an injury that kept him out for four months.

2. Emil Hemming, RW

Central Scouting Rank: 6th (among EU skaters)

While being utilized more as a fourth-line player in his first season with the TPS organization in Liiga, given his power forward playing style, Emil Hemming still showed off his strong offensive game and his potential that an NHL organization would love to have in their pipeline.

Even though he is built in the mold of a power forward, Hemming has more than enough skill to be a threat in the offensive zone. His strongest asset is the shot that he possesses, which is already near or at an NHL level. His bread and butter seems to be his one-timer, which helped make him a power-play specialist this season.

Hemming is also a strong skater who can move down the ice smoothly. He is also strong at both ends of the ice, and he is solid defensively. While he may need an extra year or two of development, his upside could easily make him a strong middle-six forward and a fixture on a second power-play unit for whatever organization drafts him.

1. Konsta Helenius, C

Central Scouting Rank: 3rd (among EU skaters)

The top-ranked Finnish prospect in the 2024 Draft, Konsta Helenius, is not only one of the best Europeans in the draft class but one of the best players overall. In his first pro season in Liiga this season, Helenius proved he was more than capable of playing with the “big boys” and put up a strong stat line of 14 goals and 36 points in 57 games with Jurkurit. What stands out is his willingness to fire the puck. He recorded over 200 shots on net this season and possesses a top-notch shot.

His all-around game is spearheaded by a strong sense of the game, his vision on the ice, and his skating ability that helps him in all three zones. At 5-foot-11, he has good strength and is solid enough as a defender and puck-protector. At this point, we can expect Helenius to hear his name called early in the first round of the draft.

Wide Spread Talent From Finland

Led by Helenius, the talent coming from Finland is spread across the rink, and there is a strong chance that at least a handful of these prospects will make an impact in an NHL lineup in the coming seasons. This does not take into account the goaltenders that hail from the country, with Emil Vinni (1st ranked European goaltender) and Ilya Nabokov (2nd ranked European goaltender) leading the way.