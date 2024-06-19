What is Connor Brown Worth On an Extension with the Oilers?

Connor Brown’s shorthanded goal at the start of Game 5 against the Florida Panthers was a huge boost to the team when the club needed a strong start in a must-win matchup. It was the second game in a row that Brown has come up huge, sparking the team in an elimination game scenario. These days, it feels like par for the course when it comes to Brown.

Spittin Chiclet’s Ryan Whitney praised Brown, calling him an “absolute beast” and highlighting his pivotal role in getting the team going for the second straight game. Frank Seravalli emphasized the significance of Brown’s goal, noting it took 55 games and time spent as a healthy scratch for Brown to score his first goal of the season with the Oilers. “He’s now scored their biggest goal of the season. So far. Shorthanded. Elimination game. Getting shelled early. Oilers fans who once lamented the signing are jumping on the Brown bandwagon. David Staples tweeted to Oilers fans: “I don’t want to hear one more whine, gripe, or bitch about Connor Brown’s bonus.”

Brown has gone from a healthy scratch in these playoffs to one of Edmonton’s top-depth players. Has the changing narrative shifted so much that the Oilers are thinking about re-signing Brown at the end of the season?

Brown Fought Hard to Get to This Point with the Oilers

Brown’s journey to this point has been arduous. He went nearly two full years without scoring an NHL goal. After finishing the 2022 season with Ottawa, he was traded to Washington, where he tore his ACL at the start of the season. He missed the season and became an unrestricted free agent last summer. Looking for a chance to land with a competitor, have a solid season, and potentially up his value, he signed a one-year, team-friendly deal with a big 10-games-played bonus with the Oilers.

Connor Brown, Edmonton Oilers (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Edmonton thought he’d be an inexpensive and solid fit in the Oilers’ top six. Little did everyone know that it would take much longer for Brown to get his feet back under him. The Oilers weren’t the only ones who misjudged his recovery time as Brown received several multi-year offers from other teams. Brown wasn’t fully healed from his ACL surgery and it wasn’t until late in the season when he started to look like the player the Oilers thought they were signing. By then, much of the fan base had turned on him.

A Tale of Two Halves for Brown

Brown acknowledged how much of a struggle the first half of the season was. But, things have improved dramatically over the past couple of months. He said, “I didn’t have the jump in the regular season that I do now, and to be honest, that is all thanks to the strength and conditioning staff.” He added, “Their help this year to bring me from where I was to where I am physically, it is tough to put into words.”

Related: McDavid Sets 5 Records as Oilers Score 5 Goals in Game 5 Win

Brown’s resurgence is perfect timing for the Oilers. His performance has sparked discussions about his future with the team and it seems logical that both Brown and the Oilers would be keen to continue their relationship. His recent play will undoubtedly attract attention in the free agency market but the key question will be the cost to retain him. Will he opt for a more lucrative offer from another team, or stay with Edmonton for a potentially lower salary but a greater chance at success? There’s a lot to give up by leaving Edmonton: friends, competitive roster, good training staff, familiarity.

The Oilers should be open to extension discussions, especially if Brown falls somewhere in the $1 million to $1.5 million range on a new deal. It might be another one-year contract, but that too could work for both sides. It gives Brown a full season to see what he can do when healthy and the Oilers aren’t tied to a term when they have some pretty big contract decisions looming.