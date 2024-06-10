2024 Draft Prospect Ivan Demidov Could Be Perfect Player for Canadiens’ St. Louis

With the 2024 NHL Draft approaching, mock drafts are coming out fast and furious. Aside from Macklin Celebrini – the consensus first-overall pick, the order in which players are projected to be selected varies. While some have Ivan Demidov going right behind Celebrini, others believe he will still be available when the Montreal Canadiens select fifth overall. Could they go with a Russian this season after passing on Matvei Michkov last season?

Is This Michkov All Over Again?

There was a lot of talk about Michkov last season. Did he have attitude problems? How many years until he would be available to come to North America? Did he tell some teams not to draft him because he did not want to play for them? It went on and on.

There has been no such talk about Demidov this season. Teams were told well in advance that his agent would organize a live on-ice viewing in Florida, and that they would be able to interview him remotely (from “THN Draft Rankings” The Hockey News, Draft Preview 2024, vol. 77 no.13).

Berkly Catton, Konsta Helenius and Ivan Demidov (The Hockey Writers)

Unlike Michkov, Demidov only has one more year to play in Russia, as he refused to put pen to paper on a contract extension – there is speculation that Michkov might come over early, perhaps even next season, but nothing has been confirmed. The Hockey News reported a decision should come no later than the end of June (from “How Does 2024 Draft prospect Ivan Demidov compare to Matvei Michkov?”The Athletic, June 10, 2024).

Demidov Highlights

Demidov‘s highlights on YouTube are impressive, showing him beating junior players in Russia’s junior league (MHL) rather than pros. This video by David St. Louis analyzes his play quite well:

I don’t think I’ve ever seen a player skate like this. Not that it’s overly fast, but the style of his stride is special. It’s also both effective and deceptive, baiting defenders to do exactly what he wants them to do. Better yet, he seems to read the game better than anyone on the ice; he analyzes what’s in front of him in a flash, and adjusts his decisions on the spot. However, he’s not making the easiest play. He appears to enjoy the flashy plays and can deliver on them.

It will take him some time to adjust to the professional game when he has less time to make his decisions and, in North America, less space to work with. That’s not to say his game won’t translate well, but he’ll need time, and the American Hockey League should probably be his starting point.

Made for Martin St. Louis?

Since Martin St. Louis became head coach of the Canadiens, he’s been teaching his players different concepts to make reads on the ice. In this Sportsnet article, St. Louis used “read” six times in two quotes. Watching Demidov’s highlights, it’s like he’s reading the equivalent of Leo Tolstoy’s War and Peace in every game.

Demidov could be best-suited to play under St. Louis, as long as he’s open to getting advice about reads, and to make sure he adopts St. Louis’ concepts. Remember when Kent Hughes was hired as the Canadiens’ general manager, he mentioned that in an ideal world, his team would play a fast-attacking game and that the players had to be suited to the coach. If that’s the goal, Demidov fits the bill.

In The Hockey News’ Draft Preview 2024, Brian Costello quoted this NHL scout:

“Anybody who drafts him gets potentially a first-line, certainly top-six high-end offensive forward” (from “THN Draft Rankings” The Hockey News, Draft Preview 2024, vol. 77 no.13).

For a team that struggles to score, a “top-six high-end offensive forward” sounds like a golden opportunity. If Demidov is still available at fifth overall, and the Canadiens pick him, I expect St. Louis to give us his best Cole Caufield smile impression.

The fifth-overall pick is always a little tricky because so much rests on the four players picked before then. If any of the first four teams opt to select blueliners, the Canadiens could get their pick between Cayden Lindstrom and Demidov. My only concern about Demidov’s style of play is it’s quite risky and can cause turnovers. But he who dares wins, as they say.

If chosen, Demidov would crack the Canadiens’ top-six sooner than later, and I’m sure there’d be sparks if he joined the top line with Nick Suzuki and Caufield. Don’t worry about Juraj Slafkovsky. At last year’s camp, he had fantastic chemistry with Kirby Dach, and if the big center is healthy for any length of time, we could see a menacing second line, which would do wonders for creating better match-ups and take some pressure off that top line.