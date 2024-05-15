2024 NHL Entry Draft – Top 10 Left Wingers

While it has been a few years since a left winger has been taken in the early part of the first round or made an impact in the NHL, the 2024 NHL Entry Draft possesses a handful of left-wing prospects who could end that trend. This includes a prospect who is a pure goal-scoring machine and a few who are viewed as power-forward players.

#10: Max Plante, USNTDP (USHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 43rd (Among NA skaters)

A player who has flashed signs of having elite hockey IQ and playmaking ability, Max Plante has been one of the US Developmental program’s best playmaking forwards this season. While playing on a line with sniper Cole Eiserman may have helped his stats and play look a bit better than they would have if he were with someone else, he has the skill set to play at the next level. His IQ is also shown in his defensive play, as he can position himself in good spots to be a pest defensively.

The biggest knock on the Minnesota-Duluth commit’s game is that he cannot play consistently and, at this stage, is looked at as a potential “boom or bust” player. With the jump to the college ranks, there is hope that Plante will develop his game and become more of a consistent and all-around player who has the confidence to shoot the puck.

#9: Tanner Howe, Regina Pats (WHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 41st (Among NA skaters)

After playing his rookie season in the Western Hockey League (WHL) with 2023 first-overall pick Connor Bedard, Tanner Howe has been relied upon by the Regina Pats to fill the void that Bedard left. Obviously, no one player can fill that 100%, but Howe has taken his game to another level without the talent he had surrounding him last season. But his game is not all about the offense.

Howe shows off a strong two-way game, with a motor that is relentless in all three zones of the ice. He has shown absolutely no hesitation to go to the dirty parts of the ice, whether in the defensive zone or the offensive zone to make a play. He is strong in tight areas and around the front of the net with the puck as well. Defensively, he is a strong player and his all-around play has been compared to that of Edmonton Oilers Zach Hyman by THW’s own Jesse Courville-Lynch.

#8: Eriks Mateiko, Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 33rd (Among NA skaters)

A big-bodied left winger, Eriks Mateiko is an all-around sound player. For his size, he can move around the ice very smoothly with his skating and puckhandling abilities. He has also shown the ability to use his length (6-foot-5) to his advantage in all areas of the ice. Offensively, he uses it to help protect the puck from his opponents and give himself more time and space to make a play. Defensively, specifically on the penalty kill, he uses his length to break up plays and can negate any ground that an opponent can gain on him.

Along with his puck protection skills, Mateiko is a strong enough shooter on the powerplay to be used as both a net-front option, thanks to his big frame, and as a shooting option when called upon. Physically, he is also not afraid to throw his weight around and make his presence felt on the ice. He has all of the makings of a power-forward type of player at the next level if he can continue to develop and refine his game.

#7: Ondrej Kos, KOOVE (Mestis)

Central Scouting Ranking: 26th (Among EU skaters)

A player whose numbers do not necessarily speak to his skills, Ondrej Kos is viewed by many as a player who is a raw talent that has to hone in on his overall skillset and game to become more of an offensive force. He only totaled three goals in 14 games this season with KOOVE. He seems to have the tools in the toolbox to become a stronger player but has yet to fully realize it.

His game stands out at this point due to his motor and work ethic. He is a constant battler in all three zones of the ice. If he can mature his game and further refine his skills, as he does not have anything that sticks out as “elite,” Kos could end up carving out a middle-six role with an NHL team in the future.

#6: Andrew Basha, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 26th (Among NA skaters)

While playing on a Medicine Hat team this season that boasts players like fellow 2024 Draft eligible prospect Cayden Lindstrom and 2026 Draft eligible Gavin McKenna, Andrew Basha has been able to fully show off his creative playmaking skills thanks to his strong hockey IQ. In the offensive zone, Basha can get himself into a good position, whether he has the puck or not, to make a play.

His game is not purely offensive-minded, though. He is a hard-nosed player who is not afraid to make a play in the defensive zone. Whether it’s by getting himself into battles or throwing his body around, Basha makes sure his presence is felt in all three zones of the ice. The improvements and development in his game this season also helped him earn the Most Improved Player Award from the Medicine Hat organization.

#5: Nikita Artamonov, Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod (KHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 19th (Among EU skaters)

As a youngster playing in a “grown man’s” league of the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), Nikita Artamonov has shown he is more than capable of hanging with the “big boys”. His numbers offensively do not jump off the screen, but being able to showcase a strong two-way game in the KHL this season bodes very well for the 18-year-old. He is another player who shows no hesitation in going to the dirty areas of the ice to make a play on the puck and has a relentless motor and work ethic.

If Artamonov can build on a solid season this season and gain more professional experience, he could end up making his way into an NHL lineup after spending some time in the American Hockey League (AHL) to adjust to the North American style of play.

#4: Marek Vanacker, Brantford Bulldogs (OHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 17th (Among NA skaters)

Marek Vanacker has seemingly risen in the rankings as the season has progressed, and it has been thanks in large part to the strong two-way game that he plays. He can play a strong offensive game thanks to the strong shot he possesses and he uses his hockey sense to find his teammates as well.

Standing at just over 6-foot (6-foot-1), Vanacker does use his size to his advantage as well. In the offensive zone, he uses it to shield off defenders and open up ice for himself to make a play with the puck. Defensively, he can use his size to keep his opponents within stick’s reach and to make plays. While he does use his size in the physicality department, playing at the next level, he will need to add a bit of muscle to his frame to continue throwing his weight around effectively.

#3: Cole Eiserman, USNTDP (USHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 12th (Among NA skaters)

Once regarded as one of the top two or three prospects in this year’s draft class, Cole Eiserman has seen his name drop down the rankings this season. While he has an elite-level shot, he has not been able to build the rest of his game around it at this point. What he has working in his favor, though, is his strong work ethic and motor.

While owning the USNDTP record for most goals all-time, Eiserman does not stand out in any major skillset and is viewed as “decent” in many other aspects of his game. With the upside and raw scoring ability he has mixed in with still being at the point in his career where he can still develop and improve his game, Eiserman will certainly hear his name being called early on in the draft.

#2: Igor Chernyshov, MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 8th (Among EU skaters)

Another prospect who spent time in the KHL this season, Igor Chernyshov, did not spend the entire season with a KHL organization like Artamonov did, but he did play in 34 regular-season games in the league. His experience boded well for the young forward, and he proved that he was capable of playing at that level. He plays more of a power-forward role with a touch for goal-scoring while also doing all of the little things that a team is looking for in a player.

Building on his experience in the KHL, mixed in with a strong season with MHK Dynamo Moskva, and further developing his offensive game into production should make Chernyshov one of the most “NHL-ready” prospects in this year’s draft.

#1: Trevor Connelly, Tri-City Storm (USHL)

Central Scouting Ranking: 6th (Among NA skaters)

The number one-ranked left winger in this year’s draft class stands out as soon as you see him hit the ice. Not only does he stand tall physically (6-foot-1), but this season took his offensive game to another level. It starts with his skating ability, which, for a taller player, is one of the stronger aspects of his game. He can use his skating ability at both ends of the ice.

Trevor Connelly, Tri-City Storm (Tri-City Storm/USHL)

Offensively, Connelly has an elite-level shot that he has no problem showcasing whatsoever. But where his play may be underrated, is in his playmaking skills. He can use his big frame to keep opponents away from the puck when he has it on his stick. He is also able to find teammates with some solid passing skills. His strong play this season ended in him earning All-USHL Second Team.

He should be able to add some muscle and weight to his 6-foot-1 frame (he currently weighs 161 pounds) in the next few seasons at Providence College, along with further developing his game, which should make him a name for many fans to keep an eye on in the coming years.

Plenty of High-Level Options

The 2024 Draft possesses plenty of left-wingers who have the potential to end up becoming not just solid NHL contributors, but a couple that have the chance with the right development and maturation to be top-six, high-end contributors for an NHL organization in the future.