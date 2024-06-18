Top 5 Power Forwards in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft

With the 2024 NHL Entry Draft less than two weeks away and the Draft Lottery having set up the picks from 1 to 16, it is time to start ranking prospects and determining the top players in each position.

Regarding the power-forward prospect pool, excellent options are expected to go within the top 10 and a handful more throughout the rest of the first round. From shot-blocking, physicality, powerful shots and more, these five power forwards have the best abilities and attributes heading into the draft. While they all might not be perfect, their actions on the ice make up for what they lack and have room to grow in. These are the top five power forwards available in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

5. Sacha Boisvert, C, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

Despite being Canadian, Sacha Boisvert chose to play junior hockey in the United States Hockey League. He spent the 2023-24 season with the Muskegon Lumberjacks and scored 30 goals and 55 points in 53 games, surpassing his previous career-high from the 2022-23 season when he scored 17 goals and 45 points in 57 games. The 18-year-old has committed to playing for the University of North Dakota starting in the 2024-25 season. Boisvert is an excellent shooter, easily among his draft class’s upper echelons. He has a perfect one-timer he can use to affect power play significantly, and his wrist shot gives goaltenders a hard time as it’s hard, heavy, quick and accurate. Because of this quality, Boisvert is a player to watch in the offensive zone.

Sacha Boisvert (@MuskegonJacks) was a monster vs. the USNTDP on Sep 29th. Outshone everyone and scored 2G.



Skilled, wicked shots off the pass & is a talented distributor. Sinks into soft ice to support but is limited by his stride mechanics. Intriguing #2024NHLDraft prospect. pic.twitter.com/qJsoZTl719 — Daniel Gee (@DanielGScouting) October 27, 2023

Boisvert consistently completed his checks frequently throughout the season. There were very few games where he could have delivered a few more hits. This level of consistency is particularly appreciated, as the inclination to hit is sadly disappearing among young players. It’s even rarer to find players who display this style night after night. He has incredible handling, which leads to gorgeous assists. Boisvert can perform a toe drag to create separation and then quickly utilize a passing lane. He has a great shot on the rush shot and often succeeds in scoring side-shelf goals from low-danger situations. Boisvert utilizes tight passing lanes and promptly passes over or under an opponent’s stick to get the puck to an open teammate further up in the zone.

The main concern regarding Boisvert is his skating. His leg is too straight when he accelerates, which limits his explosiveness. This also affects his ability to transition well and lead breakouts as effectively as other players. It also impacts his defense, as he is sometimes in the wrong place when an opponent attacks.

4. Liam Greentree, RW, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

While Liam Greentree has an exciting combination of size and skill, he might be misidentified as a “power forward.” Currently, his game is most refined in skill, while his off-puck play and physicality need more consistency. This doesn’t mean that Greentree can’t develop into a more well-rounded power forward in the future. At the moment, he’s more of a highly-skilled and significant playmaker.

Greentree already has an impressive shot – you don’t score 25 as an Ontario Hockey League rookie without one. His primary weapon is a quick wrist shot that can beat goaltenders from a distance. Additionally, Greentree is skilled on his backhand, has excellent hands for redirects in front, and can quickly finish off second-chance opportunities up close. The only thing missing from Greentree’s skills is a strong one-timer. He scores a lot on the power play, but adding a one-timer to his game would make him even more dangerous. He typically requires a catch before releasing a shot, although his release is quick and generates excellent velocity. However, most top goal-scoring forwards in the NHL have a one-timer as part of their offensive arsenal.

He operates as a solid physical presence, applying pressure in puck pursuit and looking to create havoc without the puck. However, as he has taken on greater offensive responsibility, we’ve seen a decrease in this aspect. Power forwards can take the longest to develop because their conditioning has to be outstanding to be genuinely dominant players on both sides of the puck. It will be fascinating to see how Greentree develops in this regard. It would be great to see Greentree use his size more effectively on the forecheck and in puck pursuit. He appears reluctant to dump and chase, which could reduce his turnovers in the transitional and offensive zones. Moreover, Greentree can excel as a defensive player if he applies more pressure on puck carriers in the defensive zone and shows greater urgency on his own end.

3. Igor Chernyshov, LW, Dynamo Moskva (KHL)

Igor Chernyshov possesses the skills necessary to excel as a power forward. He is unafraid to drive towards the net and engage in the more physical aspects of the game. His agile puck handling enables him to maneuver around defenders and capitalize on close-range scoring opportunities, whether by beating goaltenders, capitalizing on rebounds, or redirecting shots. Moreover, he exhibits a powerful and swift release, capable of deceiving goaltenders when shooting from a distance. Chernyshov is adept at finding open spaces on the ice even without the puck, positioning himself to receive passes and take quick shots on goal.

While his playmaking could improve, it is not a weakness at this point. His ability to control the puck down low and win battles on the boards helps his team maintain possession. He helps his team create more scoring chances by increasing offensive zone time. Chernyshov combines good skating with excellent stickhandling, allowing him to carry the puck through the neutral zone and create compelling zone entries. His vision and passing skills are good, but he could be more creative forward in this area. He settles for quick, short passes to keep the puck moving and maintain possession. Chernyshov is fearless in using his body and playing physically at both ends of the ice.

He dominates opponents along the boards, easily taking the puck from them and making precise, short passes to his teammates. His accuracy and ease make it hard for his opponents to keep up. He’s impossible to catch once he’s on open ice, especially after three powerful strides. He is a strong, skilled winger with great offensive creativity who consistently outmaneuvers defenders with his one-on-one plays, has excellent vision on the ice, and creates scoring opportunities. He has various skills that allow him to control the game, even at his strength. Despite being nearly 200 pounds, Chernyshov moves swiftly with and without the puck and isn’t afraid to deliver hits.

2. Michael Brandsegg-Nygard, F, Mora IK (HockeyAllsvenskan)

Even though it might not be the first thing you notice about him, Michael Brandsegg-Nygård‘s strong skating is a significant factor that allows the young power forward to play at the fast pace he does. His balance and speed are among the best in the forward draft class. While he may not have the explosiveness of some of the top skaters in the class, he can still pick up speed quickly. To be a workhorse, stamina has to be a strength, and Brandsegg-Nygård has this attribute. His efficient mechanics are a significant reason for his ability to conserve energy while moving and utilize more energy while playing.

He has a powerful wrist shot; he can load it up and release it precisely. On the power play, he’s relied upon to be a shooter. His teammates try to set him up for the one-timer or give him space to walk in and take a powerful shot from the hashmarks. In addition to his power and accuracy, he can get his shot off while skating, which is valuable for any rushing or counterattacking forward. Thanks to his strong skating ability, he can time his shot naturally with the shift of his weight, and it never feels rushed.

2024 NHL Draft Guide banner (The Hockey Writers)

Brandsegg-Nygård is frequently associated with the word “physical” for good reason. He has good size and hits hard, but he doesn’t just go for the big hits. Instead, he assesses the play before him to determine the necessary force. His muscular build becomes evident when opponents try to hit him, only to bounce off. Even more impressive is that Brandsegg-Nygård isn’t just physically strong. Still, his physical skills, such as his board play habits and ability to use his body to his advantage, are already NHL-ready.

He engages in loose puck battles well and performs with the precision of a surgeon along the wall. He positions his body between the opponent and the puck, pins down their sticks and legs, and uses his strength to create enough space to move the puck off the wall quickly. He often lures in pressure before deceptively pulling the puck away and evading the opponent. It’s like he’s playing chess, luring opponents into traps by feigning mistakes or uncertainty. Brandsegg-Nygård has an elite motor, making him one of the best in the draft class. He constantly moves his feet, probes with his stick, and finishes checks, showing a relentless work ethic.

1. Cayden Lindstrom, F, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

Cayden Lindstrom is a highly skilled two-way power forward, with his significant potential shining most in the offensive zone. He utilizes many skills to generate scoring opportunities, and his exceptional strength and strong work ethic stand out as critical assets. Lindstrom is relentless along the boards and isn’t afraid to battle in the challenging areas. His possession of the puck is quite strong, thanks to his excellent use of size. His shot is very powerful, capable of beating goalies straight from the slot. While his passing is generally excellent and creative, Lindstrom’s offensive game could be improved because he tends to force passes through traffic and sometimes panics when in a tough spot, missing accessible opportunities in favour of high-risk plays.

Cayden Lindstrom, Medicine Hat Tigers (Photo by Jonathan Kozub/Getty Images)

Despite his large size, Lindstrom is a remarkable skater. Power forwards often sacrifice some skating abilities for the rugged style of their game, but Lidstrom’s elusive skating is a plus. Although there is room for improvement, Lindstrom is quite capable of moving. His edges are solid, and he maintains smoothness without sacrificing power. He is surprisingly agile and possesses impressive overall speed, which puts him on par with some of the class’s top skaters. This allows him to quickly and purposefully engage in forechecking, adjust towards the puck, and ultimately be more effective.

Lindstrom is a proponent of a robust style of play that is becoming increasingly rare among young prospects. Sustaining this style throughout a season can be challenging due to its physical toll, especially for an impactful offensive player who needs to avoid getting penalized or taken out of the play. Lindstrom is fond of physical play and never misses an opportunity to deliver a hit. His willingness to deviate from his route to make a hit sets him apart, making him a constant threat on the ice. As a result, his opponents never feel safe when number 28 is playing.

