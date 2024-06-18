NHL Rumors: Flames, Blue Jackets, Flyers, Oilers, Sabres

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Calgary Flames in a situation where they have to trade Jacob Markstrom? Meanwhile, the Columbus Blue Jackets have fired Pascal Vincent. What’s next in Columbus when it comes to their coaching staff? The Philadelphia Flyers continue to work on a trade for Cam Atkinson, and the long-term extension talk surrounding Leon Draisaitl and the Edmonton Oilers continues, with one scribe wondering if Draisaitl goes a slightly different route. Finally, there is a lot of chatter about the Buffalo Sabres and a decision to buy out Jeff Skinner.

Flames Not Being Forced Into Markstrom Trade

GM Craig Conroy made it clear that he’s not being forced into of any sort when it comes to the future of Jacob Markstrom with the Calgary Flames. Eric Francis of Sportsnet quotes the GM when he writes, “He’s never come and said he wants out.” He adds, “That’s never been mentioned. He’s never said that.”

Conroy added that any trade rumors floating around are merely speculation. He explained, “Again, it’s all speculation, and as we work through the process you just talk to teams about everything. I don’t know if the goalie market has changed, or is the same, but we work through the process here and we talk about how we make the team better and move forward.”

Head Coaching Situation in Columbus

After firing Pascal Vincent, TSN’s Pierre LeBrun reports that the Blue Jackets are expected to do a thorough search process for their next coach. He writes, “Believe they’re looking for someone with NHL HC experience. Early names to watch include Todd McLellan, Dean Evason, Jay Woodcroft and Jeff Blashill. But I expect a few more candidates as well.”

Latest on Flyers and Cam Atkinson

“The Flyers continue to explore options around veteran Cam Atkinson,” reports Darren Dreger. He adds that San Jose has trade interest, but sources say Atkinson isn’t keen on a move to the Sharks.

If the Flyers want to move Atkinson, it looks like they will need to eat a good chunk of the final year of his contract. Dreger notes that a buyout is also an option, as is keeping him in the mix.

Draisaitl on a Short-Term Extension?

After Bob Stauffer reported that Leon Draisaitl’s camp is looking for a long-term deal and Frank Seravalli noted that the Oilers and Draisaitl’s camp have already held contract extension talks, Mark Spector of Sportsnet believes that the long-term deal isn’t a lock like Stauffer seems to suggest.

Spector writes, “So, I’ll stay with the prediction I’ve had since September: We believe Draisaitl signs a four-year deal, leaving room for one more contract at age 32 — when the cap soars even higher.” He adds, “And he should be the highest-paid player in the NHL for a year — until McDavid signs.”

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oilers (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

This is the only market where the two can play together — no contending team could afford their combined cap hit — and after making it this far, you’d really have to stretch your imagination to come up with a team that gives Draisaitl a better place to win, and one that can also afford him.

Sabres Considering a Buyout of Jeff Skinner

Jeff Marek and Elliotte Friedman discussed the talk the Sabres will consider buying out Jeff Skinner. Friedman thinks there’s some validity to it. “It’s a six-year buyout, Skinner has three years remaining on his deal.” He has $22 million and two-thirds the money over six years on the buyout. The one thing that stands out is that next season would give them a $7.5 million move. His cap hit next season would be just under $1.5 million instead of $9 million.

