Washington Capitals 2024 Draft Target: Carter Yakemchuk

There are plenty of options for the Washington Capitals if they decide to pick a defenseman with the 17th-overall selection in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Adam Jiricek is one example of a blueliner they could pick. Another is Carter Yakemchuk from the Calgary Hitmen in the Western Hockey League (WHL). He is one of the offensive defensemen who could bolster any NHL defense if he transitions his game well over to the pros. The Capitals should heavily consider selecting him if he is available at pick 17.

Yakemchuk’s Background

Yakemchuk was born on Sept. 29, 2005, in Fort McMurray, Alberta. He debuted in the WHL for Calgary during the 2021-22 season, playing in 56 games and chalking up 13 points (four goals and nine assists). He followed up his rookie campaign by improving his point total to 47 points in 67 games (19 goals and 28 assists). Most recently, Yakemchuk took the WHL by storm when he tallied 30 goals and 41 assists for 71 points in 66 games. In addition, he played in five playoff games for the Hitmen in 2023, recording three assists on that postseason run.

Along with his point production, another stat that increased over Yakemchuk’s seasons in the WHL was his penalty minutes (PIM). The 2021-22 season saw him record 14 PIM. He followed that by more than doubling his penalty minute total with 31 in 2022-23. Then, in his most recent season , he totaled 120 PIM. That is a huge increase in minutes spent in the box, and one of the reasons reasons for the increase is him getting angry and fired up.

Siobhan Nolan of The Hockey News wrote about how getting Yakemchuk mad is a mistake for his opponents. Nolan wrote, “Despite his soft-spoken nature, once Yakemchuk gets fired up, you don’t want to be the person he’s angry at…And, to circle back to Yakemchuk’s temper, his penalty minutes saw quite the uptick as well, jumping from 31 minutes in 2022-23 to 120 minutes in 2023-24. It’s something that definitely needs to be reined in a bit, but could be a huge injection of energy if applied correctly, due to his six-foot-three, 194-pound frame.” During Yakemchuk’s development, he became a defenseman who can both produce offensively while also bringing out an emotional side to his game when he needs to.

Strengths to Yakemchuk’s Game

Yakemchuk brings a lot of value to his game. He is six-foot-three and 202 pounds and will use it to his advantage. He likes to be a physical defender and that, mixed with his temper, will be a nightmare for opposing players in the NHL. While being a physical defender in his own end, he also tallies his fair share of points, as evidenced by his production with Calgary. Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia talked about Yakemchuk as an idea for the Flyers and mentions just how good he is offensively. Hall wrote, “Yakemchuk’s 30 goals for the WHL’s Hitmen ranked second among all defensemen in Canadian major junior hockey this season. Only Zayne Parekh of the OHL’s Saginaw Spirit had more with 33 and he’s a potential top-five pick in this draft. Adding 41 assists, Yakemchuk finished second on Calgary with 71 points in 66 regular-season games.”

The ability to bring a physical presence while also producing on the scoresheet is a solid combination for an upcoming defender. It has also been said countless times how crucial right-shot defensemen are in the NHL. For example, if current NHL players like Brandon Montour and Brett Pesce make it to free agency, they will make a ton of money because there is a need for right-shot defenders and they can be hard to come by. Yakemchuk is another talent who could fill that need for a team when he would become NHL-ready.

The Hockey Writers’ Logan Horn also talked about Yakemchuk’s offensive potential, drawing comparisons to a current Carolina Hurricanes defender. Horn wrote: “If his defensive game can catch up a bit over the next few years, then I think Yakemchuk has the potential to be a top-pairing, all-star level defenseman whose calling card is offense, in the mold of Brent Burns.” Any NHL team would benefit from adding a blue liner of a similar caliber to Burns. He was a dominate force with the San Jose Sharks and continues to be a solid contributor for the Hurricanes. Since becoming a Shark prior to the 2011-12 NHL season, Burns has put up the following numbers:

2011-12 (Sharks): 11 goals and 26 assists for 37 points in 81 games

2012-13 (Sharks): nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points in 30 games

2013-14 (Sharks): 22 goals and 26 assists for 48 points in 69 games

2014-15 (Sharks): 17 goals and 43 assists for 60 points in 82 games

2015-16 (Sharks): 27 goals and 48 assists for 75 points in 82 games

2016-17 (Sharks): 29 goals and 47 assists for 76 points in 82 games

2017-18 (Sharks): 12 goals and 55 assists for 67 points in 82 games

2018-19 (Sharks): 16 goals and 67 assists for 83 points in 82 games

2019-20 (Sharks): 12 goals and 33 assists for 45 points in 70 games

2020-21 (Sharks): seven goals and 22 assists for 29 points in 56 games

2021-22 (Sharks): 10 goals and 44 assists for 54 points in 82 games

2022-23 (Hurricanes): 18 goals and 43 assists for 61 points in 82 games

2023-24 (Hurricanes): 10 goals and 33 assists for 43 points in 82 games

If Yakemchuk can put up stats like Burns, whoever drafts him is going to be very happy they made that decision to take him. He could be one of the top defenders in a few seasons. The next thing to wonder about him is where he will get picked.

Yakemchuk’s Fit With the Capitals

Looking at the Capitals’ right-handed defenders, leading the way is John Carlson who is currently 34 years old. He has the most points by a Capitals defender all-time with 674 (151 goals and 523 assists). He also only has two seasons left on his current contract. Just because Carlson’s contract is ending soon does not mean he will automatically retire. With how Yakemchuk plays though, Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan should be considering drafting him to eventually be Carlson’s replacement. Yakemchuk could always be mentored for a little bit by Carlson before Carlson officially hangs up his skates.

Other right-handed Capitals blueliners include Ethan Bear, Nick Jensen, and Trevor van Riemsdyk. There is room for MacLellan to draft another right-shooter, and Yakemchuk has the potential to become one of the core players of the next era and the face of the blue line after Carlson is gone. He is already handling great responsibility as a top player for the Hitmen. If he can continue to improve and grow his game, maybe he will be able to carry the same responsibility on an NHL club like the Capitals. Having a defender who can also help in the scoring department would help some of the younger forwards like Connor McMichael, Ryan Leonard (when he starts playing for Washington,) Dylan Strome, Sonny Milano, and Hendrix Lapierre among others. He also could be on the blue line with current Caps defenders Rasmus Sandin, Martin Fehervary, and Alexander Alexeyev. All three are 24 years old currently, and will be potentially be hitting their prime while Yakemchuk joins the squad. Those four could be the future of Washington’s blue line for seasons to come.

Yakemchuk has shown in the WHL how he can lead by example on the ice. He can rack up his own points as a blueliner and will also show his temper if he gets mad. Either of these attributes can be factors in firing up his future NHL teammates. That kind of passion and energy can be contagious, and Washington, like any team, would appreciate what he brings to the table. If the Capitals ever needed an energy boost in a game, there is no doubt Yakemchuk would be able to provide that spark. Wherever he gets drafted, he is going to make a name for himself.