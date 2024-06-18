Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Panthers – Game 5 Stanley Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.
(2P) OILERS at (1A) PANTHERS
Stanley Cup Final, Game 5
8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN+, ABC
Florida leads best-of-7 series 3-1
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman
Ryan McLeod — Leon Draisaitl — Corey Perry
Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown
Warren Foegele — Derek Ryan — Dylan Holloway
Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse — Philip Broberg
Brett Kulak — Cody Ceci
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Vincent Desharnais, Sam Gagner, Sam Carrick
Injured: Evander Kane (sports hernia), Troy Stecher (ankle)
Status report:
- Kane, a forward, skated with the Oilers extras on Tuesday but is not expected to play.
Panthers projected lineup
Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart
Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk
Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Vladimir Tarasenko
Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Stenlund — Kyle Okposo
Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad
Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour
Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov
Sergei Bobrovsky
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Steven Lorentz, Nick Cousins, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich
Injured: None
Status report
- Lomberg will replace Lorentz for the Panthers. He has been a healthy scratch the past seven games since last playing since Game 3 against the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Final on May 26.
