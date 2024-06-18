Projected Lineups for Oilers vs Panthers – Game 5 Stanley Cup Final

The Edmonton Oilers take on the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena tonight for Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final. Here are the projected/expected lineups, sourced from NHL.com staff writers, independent correspondents, and others.

(2P) OILERS at (1A) PANTHERS

Stanley Cup Final, Game 5

8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, ESPN+, ABC

Florida leads best-of-7 series 3-1

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins — Connor McDavid — Zach Hyman

Ryan McLeod — Leon Draisaitl — Corey Perry

Mattias Janmark — Adam Henrique — Connor Brown

Warren Foegele — Derek Ryan — Dylan Holloway

Mattias Ekholm — Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse — Philip Broberg

Brett Kulak — Cody Ceci

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Vincent Desharnais, Sam Gagner, Sam Carrick

Injured: Evander Kane (sports hernia), Troy Stecher (ankle)

Status report:

Kane, a forward, skated with the Oilers extras on Tuesday but is not expected to play.

Panthers projected lineup

Evan Rodrigues — Aleksander Barkov — Sam Reinhart

Carter Verhaeghe — Sam Bennett — Matthew Tkachuk

Eetu Luostarinen — Anton Lundell — Vladimir Tarasenko

Ryan Lomberg — Kevin Stenlund — Kyle Okposo

Gustav Forsling — Aaron Ekblad

Niko Mikkola — Brandon Montour

Oliver Ekman-Larsson — Dmitry Kulikov

Sergei Bobrovsky

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Steven Lorentz, Nick Cousins, Tobias Bjornfot, Uvis Balinskis, Josh Mahura, Jonah Gadjovich

Injured: None

Status report

Lomberg will replace Lorentz for the Panthers. He has been a healthy scratch the past seven games since last playing since Game 3 against the New York Rangers in the Eastern Conference Final on May 26.

